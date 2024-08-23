Powered by RND
Welcome to Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast, where we focus on the creative process of filmmaking and the art of visual storytelling. Co-hosted by Rob Bredow & T...
  • 014 - Skeleton Crew with John Knoll
    Chapter Markers [00:00:00] Intro [00:10:31] Skeleton Crew [00:44:09] Questions From the Mailbag [00:54:16] The Martini [01:02:29] Outro Episode Links  John Knoll - IMDb Skeleton Crew (TV Series 2024–2025) - IMDb Colbert Issues 'Green Screen' Challenge to McCainiacs Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) - IMDb Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) - IMDb Inside ILM: Creating the Razor Crest The Mandalorian Season 1 - Motion Control System The Mandalorian Season 1 - Motion Control System -2 The Mandalorian Season 2 - Motion Control System Ahsoka/Skeleton Crew - Motion Control System The Martini Todd - Rear Window (1954) - IMDb Panic Room (2002) - IMDb John - Tim's Vermeer (2013) - IMDb Jenny - Father Brown - BBC One Follow Us ilm.com | YouTube | Instagram | Threads | X | Facebook | LinkedIn  Rob Bredow.com or on Instagram Todd Vaziri Jenny Ely on Instagram Email us at [email protected] Transcript  https://www.ilm.com/transcripts/014-skeleton-crew-with-john-knoll/
    1:03:34
  • 013 - Virtual Production
    This week, we're exploring Virtual Production. Industry experts Shivani Jhaveri and Justin Talley share their insights on when this technology truly shines and, just as importantly, when it might not be the best fit for your project. They also offer tips and advice for working on set and share some of their favorite moments with filmmakers.  Chapter Markers [00:00:00] Intro [00:02:12] Questions From the Mailbag [00:16:42] Set Smarts [00:27:23] Virtual Production [00:57:04] The Martini [01:05:22] Outro Episode Links  Shivani Jhaveri - IMDb Justin Talley - IMDb ILM StageCraft The Agency (TV Series 2024– ) - IMDb Craft Services: Role and Responsibilities on a Film Set - 2025 - MasterClass Robust Steel Max - Vyper Chairs Skeleton/IFB Earpiece - EAR Customized Hearing Protection The Martini Todd - Movies & TV | Plex Shivani - Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Jenny - The Roots of Chaos — Samantha Shannon Justin - Artemis Pro - Pro Filmmaker Apps Rob - Letterboxd Follow Us ilm.com | YouTube | Instagram | Threads | X | Facebook | LinkedIn  Rob Bredow.com or on Instagram Todd Vaziri Jenny Ely on Instagram Email us at [email protected] Transcript https://www.ilm.com/transcripts/013-virtual-production-with-shivani-jhaveri-justin-talley/
    1:06:52
  • 012 - Wicked & Alien: Romulus
    This week, we discuss the work behind two films nominated for Oscars in Best Visual Effects. From the whimsical world of Wicked and the acidic atmosphere of Alien: Romulus—Pablo Helman, David Shirk, and Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser share their insights and learnings in crafting the visual effects behind these blockbuster hits. Chapter Markers [00:00:00] Intro [00:02:45] Questions From the Mailbag [00:10:36] Alien: Romulus [00:23:29] Wicked [00:51:47] The Martini [01:02:00] Outro Episode Links  Nelson Sepulveda - IMDb Pablo Helman - IMDb David Shirk - IMDb GET IN THE DOOR Alien: Romulus (2024) - IMDb Wicked (2024) - IMDb The 97th Academy Awards | 2025 The Martini Todd - The Straight Story (1999) - IMDb Jenny - Movies | DC Comics | DC Pablo - Pablo Helman Soundcloud McCartney's 4001 | TalkBass.com David - Liberty Puzzles Rob - The Classic Presets - Classic Film Presets 2021 for Lightroom Follow Us ilm.com | YouTube | Instagram | Threads | X | Facebook | LinkedIn  Rob Bredow.com or on Instagram Todd Vaziri Jenny Ely on Instagram Email us at [email protected] https://www.ilm.com/transcripts/012-wicked-alien-romulus/
    1:03:08
  • 011 - VFX Oscar Nominations
    Todd and Rob break down the process of how films are selected for nomination in the Oscars' Best Visual Effects category. We discuss highlights from the five nominated films—Alien Romulus, Better Man, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Wicked—and we revisit the shower door myth. Chapter Markers [00:00:00] Intro [00:01:11] Misinformation Corner [00:05:36] VFX Oscars Nomination Process [00:18:32] Nominee Highlights [00:53:27] The Martini [01:00:05] Outro Episode Links  Ralph McQuarrie - IMDb Alien: Romulus (2024) - IMDb Better Man (2024) - IMDb Dune: Part Two (2024) - IMDb Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) - IMDb Wicked (2024) - IMDb The Martini Todd - Trade Coffee Jenny - Nurtured By Nature International Otter Survival Fund Rob - French Cleat Hanger Follow Us ilm.com | YouTube | Instagram | Threads | X | Facebook | LinkedIn  Rob Bredow.com or on Instagram Todd Vaziri Jenny Ely on Instagram Email us at [email protected] Transcript  https://www.ilm.com/transcripts/011-vfx-oscar-nominations/
    1:01:16
  • 010 - Shaping Characters for Tomorrow with Amy Beth Christenson
    ILM Art Director Amy Beth Christenson (Transformers One, Star Wars Rebels) discusses the complexities and pure joy of working with established Star Wars and Transformers characters while introducing new elements for today's audiences. Amy shares stories of adapting her portfolio to catch the attention of recruiters and highlights from her 25 years with Lucasfilm and ILM. Chapter Markers [00:00:00] Intro [00:02:06] Questions from the Mailbag [00:18:51] Rejection Letters [00:30:10] Shaping Characters for Tomorrow  [00:49:59] The Martini [00:58:19] Outro Episode Links  Amy Beth Christenson - IMDb Transformers One (2024) - IMDb Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Star Wars: Resistance (TV Series 2018–2020) - IMDb Joseph Christian Leyendecker | Artnet The Martini Todd - Apple Mac Mini Amy - BrickLink Studio Download [BrickLink] Jenny - Tobin's Spirit Guide by Magnoli Props Rob - Music by John Williams (2024) - IMDb Follow Us ilm.com | YouTube | Instagram | Threads | X | Facebook | LinkedIn  Rob Bredow.com or on Instagram Todd Vaziri Jenny Ely on Instagram Email us at [email protected] Transcript  https://www.ilm.com/transcripts/010-shaping-characters-for-tomorrow-with-amy-beth-christenson/
    59:24

Welcome to Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast, where we focus on the creative process of filmmaking and the art of visual storytelling. Co-hosted by Rob Bredow & Todd Vaziri, and produced by Jenny Ely, join us as we chat with top filmmakers, artists and innovators about their craft, careers, and the collaborative process of bringing stories to life.
