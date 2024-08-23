Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast

Todd and Rob break down the process of how films are selected for nomination in the Oscars' Best Visual Effects category. We discuss highlights from the five nominated films—Alien Romulus, Better Man, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Wicked—and we revisit the shower door myth.
Chapter Markers
[00:00:00] Intro
[00:01:11] Misinformation Corner
[00:05:36] VFX Oscars Nomination Process
[00:18:32] Nominee Highlights
[00:53:27] The Martini
[01:00:05] Outro
Episode Links
Ralph McQuarrie - IMDb
Alien: Romulus (2024) - IMDb
Better Man (2024) - IMDb
Dune: Part Two (2024) - IMDb
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) - IMDb
Wicked (2024) - IMDb
The Martini
Todd - Trade Coffee
Jenny - Nurtured By Nature
International Otter Survival Fund
Rob - French Cleat Hanger
Transcript
https://www.ilm.com/transcripts/011-vfx-oscar-nominations/
