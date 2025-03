Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast

013 - Virtual Production

This week, we're exploring Virtual Production. Industry experts Shivani Jhaveri and Justin Talley share their insights on when this technology truly shines and, just as importantly, when it might not be the best fit for your project. They also offer tips and advice for working on set and share some of their favorite moments with filmmakers. Chapter Markers [00:00:00] Intro [00:02:12] Questions From the Mailbag [00:16:42] Set Smarts [00:27:23] Virtual Production [00:57:04] The Martini [01:05:22] Outro Episode Links Shivani Jhaveri - IMDb Justin Talley - IMDb ILM StageCraft The Agency (TV Series 2024– ) - IMDb Craft Services: Role and Responsibilities on a Film Set - 2025 - MasterClass Robust Steel Max - Vyper Chairs Skeleton/IFB Earpiece - EAR Customized Hearing Protection The Martini Todd - Movies & TV | Plex Shivani - Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Jenny - The Roots of Chaos — Samantha Shannon Justin - Artemis Pro - Pro Filmmaker Apps Rob - Letterboxd Transcript https://www.ilm.com/transcripts/013-virtual-production-with-shivani-jhaveri-justin-talley/