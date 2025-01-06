Powered by RND
Architecture Writers Anonymous

A highly irregular show about design and architecture by Carolina A. Miranda, Mark Lamster and Alexandra Lange
  • The Year of Meh
    Mark, Alexandra and Carolina discuss what they loved and what made them drink the haterade in design and architecture in 2024 — with a nod to the highly official, very prestigious 15th Annual Architecture and Design Awards. Discussed in this episode: "Materialized Space," the Paul Rudolph show at the Met "Crafting Modernity" at MoMA "Weaving Abstraction" at the Met "Woven Histories" at LACMA and the NGA The death of the $1 billion people mover Promenade Samuel-De Champlain by Daoust Lestage "Stardust" — a doc about Robert Venturi & Denise Scott Brown "We Start With the Things We Find" — a doc about LOT-EK LOHA's Isla Intersections project Courtyards in architectural design The Dallas Museum of Art and Nieto Sobejano Lasker Pool in Central Park Ma Yansong's Lucas Museum Episode art: Josef Albers, "Goldrose," c. 1926, as seen in "Woven Histories" at LACMA. Music: Purple Planet
    33:42
  • Why the Brutalist is a Terrible Movie
    Architecture and culture writers Mark Lamster, Alexandra Lange and Carolina A. Miranda get together to put a spike into Brady Corbet's architectural magnum opus, "The Brutalist." Spoiler alert: this is one big spoiler.
    51:40

About Architecture Writers Anonymous

