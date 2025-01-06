Mark, Alexandra and Carolina discuss what they loved and what made them drink the haterade in design and architecture in 2024 — with a nod to the highly official, very prestigious 15th Annual Architecture and Design Awards.
Discussed in this episode:
"Materialized Space," the Paul Rudolph show at the Met
"Crafting Modernity" at MoMA
"Weaving Abstraction" at the Met
"Woven Histories" at LACMA and the NGA
The death of the $1 billion people mover
Promenade Samuel-De Champlain by Daoust Lestage
"Stardust" — a doc about Robert Venturi & Denise Scott Brown
"We Start With the Things We Find" — a doc about LOT-EK
LOHA's Isla Intersections project
Courtyards in architectural design
The Dallas Museum of Art and Nieto Sobejano
Lasker Pool in Central Park
Ma Yansong's Lucas Museum
Episode art: Josef Albers, "Goldrose," c. 1926, as seen in "Woven Histories" at LACMA.
Music: Purple Planet
Why the Brutalist is a Terrible Movie
Architecture and culture writers Mark Lamster, Alexandra Lange and Carolina A. Miranda get together to put a spike into Brady Corbet's architectural magnum opus, "The Brutalist." Spoiler alert: this is one big spoiler.