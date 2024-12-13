Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessAndy Elliott's Elite Mindset Motivation and Sales Training
Andy Elliott's Elite Mindset Motivation and Sales Training

Podcast Andy Elliott's Elite Mindset Motivation and Sales Training
Andy Elliott
Andy Elliott is the CEO of The Elliott Group. Andy is obsessed with training salespeople all across the globe to play to their full potential. Andy can take any...
BusinessEntrepreneurship

Available Episodes

5 of 648
  • What SALES MASTERY Really Is // Andy Elliott
    Andy Elliott covers what sales really is and how to be a true student of the craft. I've said this a lot during my time as a business owner Sales is everything that happens before the offer, closing is everything that happens after. So, if you can't even get to the offer 100% of the time (which is sales), then learning to close doesn't even matter. So make sure you got this skill down before you waste your time studying closing.
    --------  
    12:01
  • The ULTIMATE Trial Close Training On The Internet // Andy Elliott
    Andy Elliott shows a team how to master the trial close when it comes to present the offer and close the deal. If you're going to go through all the trouble to bring someone to a presentation, then you better get good at the trial close. The trial close, to me, is a fundemental tool that all salespeople should master. It sets up the client to be persuaded, and it lets you get all the objections they may have out of the way. It's honestly essential. So, I show this team how to properly do it. And it works in any industry, just tweak it to what you need. Check it out.
    --------  
    19:49
  • Keys To Winning as a LEADER // Andy Elliott
    Andy Elliott goes over how to be a living example of human excellence and things that stop people from becoming their best self. Everyday I speak to leaders that don't understand all the holes in their game. They are ADDICTED to their phones, they don't listen to their people, and no one looks up to them. But it doesn't have to be this way. Today, I talk about some things I know prevent people from becoming who they are supposed to become. Check it out.
    --------  
    11:27
  • Overcoming "I Can't Afford It" LIVE // Andy Elliott
    Andy Elliott brings on stage a client and walks her through how to overcome "I can't afford it, financially it doesnt make sense right now". This is a common objection that every single salesperson gets at some point. And yet, no one knows how to overcome it. I explain something called MONEY JUSTIFICATION, and how if you use this skill properly you'll close everytime. Check it out.
    --------  
    11:44
  • 3 Things You MUST Know To WIN IN BUSINESS // Andy Elliott
    Andy Elliott covers 3 questions you should ask yourself if you plan to dominate in business and in life. Here are the 3 master questions everyone should ask themselves. 1. Is there treasure in my business? 2. Will I find it? 3. Is it worth it? If you can answer YES to all three of these questions, then you should stay the course, go hard in the paint, be relentless, and take over the world one day at a time. Most people don't cover stuff like this. Check it out.
    --------  
    7:41

About Andy Elliott's Elite Mindset Motivation and Sales Training

Andy Elliott is the CEO of The Elliott Group. Andy is obsessed with training salespeople all across the globe to play to their full potential. Andy can take anyone whether they are brand new at sales or have been in sales for over 20 years and change their skills overnight! Andy currently lives in Arizona with his wife and three beautiful kids.
Podcast website

