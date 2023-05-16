American Girl Women is a podcast where two millennial gals gather ‘round the microphone and reminisce on the cultural phenomenon that took our childhoods by sto... More
Historical Fashion Faux Pas (with Rebecca Maiten)
Historical Fashion Faux Pas (with Rebecca Maiten)

Laura and Lindsey have the privilege of chatting with dream guest and historical wardrobe connoisseur Rebecca (aka @ladyrebeccafashions) about the historical accuracy of American Girl period clothing, Definitely a must listen!
6/6/2023
1:55:39
Why Does Nostalgia Feel So Good (with Kallie Gregg)
Why Does Nostalgia Feel So Good (with Kallie Gregg)

Laura and Lindsey are joined by Laura's friend Kallie and take a walk down American Girl memory lane. We talk about the iconic Kit + the Girl of Today bathtub set and much more.
5/30/2023
52:58
Oh Bitty Baby, How Was I Supposed to Know
Oh Bitty Baby, How Was I Supposed to Know

Laura and Lindsey break down the early bitty baby baby collections and their weekend AG flea market finds!
5/23/2023
50:41
Costuming American Girls (with Marissa McCullough Peck)
Costuming American Girls (with Marissa McCullough Peck)

Laura and Lindsey have the privilege of chatting with Marissa McCullough Peck, who spent some of her formative career in charge of costumes at the American Girl Theater in NYC. Marissa gives the inside scoop on what it was like behind the scenes and how some of the costumes came to be.
5/16/2023
1:07:43
Foodgod is a Molly (with Meredith Lynch)
Foodgod is a Molly (with Meredith Lynch)

Laura and Lindsey have a blast chatting with Meredith Lynch about her American Girl memories including bringing the catalog everywhere as entertainment and being the trailblazer for American Girl amongst the siblings. Follow Meredith on Tiktok and instagram
