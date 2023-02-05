You're not alone in your uncertainty about this monumental life stage of pregnancy and birth. If you’re ready to replace the overwhelm of late-night Googlin... More
Ep206: What Does it Mean to Have an Ectopic Pregnancy?
We're doing a better job of talking about miscarriage but we don't necessarily talk a lot about ectopic pregnancy loss. As I explain in the episode, an ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, usually in the fallopian tube. If that happens, it can be life-threatening and requires medical attention.The emotional impact of an ectopic pregnancy can be the same as a miscarriage. Feelings of sadness, grief, and loss are common. Plus, it's normal to experience anxiety and fear around your own health as well as what's going to happen in future pregnancies.The good news is that most often, an ectopic pregnancy will not affect your fertility. Listen to this episode to learn what warning signs to look out for and how to get the treatment you need. After you've received proper care, you should be able to go on to have a healthy baby.In this Episode, You'll Learn About:What ectopic pregnancy is and what causes itHow common it is to experienceWhether you can do anything to prevent itHow doctors can tell the difference between an ectopic and normal pregnancyWhich treatment option is right for you--Full website notes: drnicolerankins.com/episode206Check out The Birth Preparation CourseRegister for the class How to Create a Birth Plan the Right Way
5/2/2023
38:25
Ep 205: Chelsea’s Birth Story - Being Informed and Advocating for Yourself
It's a good thing Chelsea is a lawyer because she had to defend herself all through labor. She did a lot of research and was incredibly prepared for her birth. However, when she asked informed questions her doctors were impatient and annoyed instead of giving her the attention she needed. After her water broke, a doctor literally didn't believe her until she saw the ultrasound to prove it.As a Black woman, Chelsea's biggest fear was dying in childbirth. The way her doctors dismissed her concerns is exactly why it is so dangerous to be Black in the maternal healthcare system. Despite being mistreated and nothing going according to plan, she has now gone through counseling and is feeling proud of her birth.In this Episode, You'll Learn About:-How she prepared for her birth-What made her favorite doctor so special-How she managed several days of contractions at home-How some of her doctors were dismissive of her concerns-How long she labored without pain medication before being induced-What her attitude was towards pain-How she felt rushed into her c-section by her doctor-What ultimately convinced Chelsea to opt for a cesarean-Why it's important to think about alternatives to your preferred birth--Full website notes: drnicolerankins.com/episode205Check out The Birth Preparation CourseRegister for the class How to Create a Birth Plan the Right Way
4/25/2023
57:25
Ep204: Preparing for Your Newborn with Pediatrician and CEO of Newborn Prep Academy Dr. Emeka Obidi
What happens with your newborn in the hospital and at that first doctor's visit after you go home? No really, what happens? Because as an OB/GYN I don't know. Once mom and baby are separate, the pediatrician takes over! Lol.Today's guest, Dr. Obidi, is here to fill us in on all of that. He is a board certified pediatrician and the CEO of Newborn Prep Academy, an online newborn preparation course. There is a lot of great advice in this episode for how to get the most out of your visits with your baby's doctor. I love, love, love his "confident moms mindset" approach and I know you will too!In this Episode, You'll Learn About:When you should start looking for a pediatricianWhich tests are done in the hospital for baby and whyWhat are some of the most common postnatal tests and treatmentsWhat some of the intervention options are for treating infant health concernsWhy you shouldn't panic if your baby loses weight in the first few daysWhen you should bring your baby to the pediatricianHow pediatricians screen for postpartum depression--Full website notes: drnicolerankins.com/episode204Check out The Birth Preparation CourseRegister for the class How to Create a Birth Plan the Right Way
4/18/2023
53:39
Ep 203: Maternal and Pregnancy-Related Morbidity and Mortality and What You Can Do About It
This episode covers a very difficult subject but it's important for EVERYONE to hear. Pregnancy-related deaths are on the rise in the U.S. and Black women/birthing people are dying at more than twice the rate of their white counterparts. As the richest country in the world, we have the resources to do better and it's honestly embarrassing.Because it's Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17), I wanted to focus on racial inequities in care. When controlling for other factors, it comes down to systemic racism. I know race can be hard to talk about but things aren't going to get better unless we do. We can specifically address disparities that affect Black folks AND we can acknowledge other problems at the same time. It's not an either/or.Resolving healthcare inequality starts with listening so please really listen. If you feel moved to help, there's a lot you can do. What you say, how you vote, and where you put your money makes a difference. Listen till the end and check the website notes linked below for how you can!In this Episode, You'll Learn About:What the differences are between "maternal mortality" and "pregnancy-related death"How common maternal death is in the United StatesWhich factors contribute to pregnancy-related deathHow risk factors vary by demographicWhat you can do to help reduce maternal disparitiesWhat "implicit bias" means and how we all have room to growWhat my top 10 tips are for keeping yourself safe during pregnancy--Full website notes: drnicolerankins.com/episode203Help a Black Mama enroll in The Birth Preparation CourseRegister for the class How to Create a Birth Plan the Right Way
4/11/2023
52:00
Ep202: Charlotte’s Birth Story - Choosing to Have A Miracle Baby
You'll definitely want a box of Kleenex for this episode but spoiler: Charlotte's baby is doing just fine! A very low risk pregnancy became high-risk almost overnight when an irregular scan revealed a heart problem. This very rare condition meant her baby would be born with a partially-formed sternum and an exposed heart.Eventually she delivered her daughter via c-section but before that she had to decide whether to proceed with the pregnancy at all. Termination was a viable option and she discussed it with her husband. However, it didn't feel right. Charlotte is an ardent supporter of a woman's right to choose and when it came time to make a decision about the path of her own pregnancy, she chose to continue. She has some really wise words for anyone going through the unpredictable parts of pregnancy so you are definitely going to learn something by listening to this powerful episode.In this Episode, You'll Learn About:Why childbirth education is important even for someone who works in maternal and children's health like CharlotteHow her care changed after the defect was discoveredWhy she had to make a very quick decision about the best course of action for the pregnancyWhat life circumstances made it possible for her to choose to continue her pregnancyWhat congenital conditions affected her baby and what they mean (even I had to look some of it up!)How a therapist and a doula helped Charlotte with her mental wellnessWhy you should make a birth plan even if you aren't getting the birth you wantedWhat it means to consider "quality of life"--Full website notes:https://drnicolerankins.com/episode202/Check out The Birth Preparation CourseRegister for the class How to Create a Birth Plan the Right Way
You're not alone in your uncertainty about this monumental life stage of pregnancy and birth. If you’re ready to replace the overwhelm of late-night Googling with expert conversations and stories of strength and positivity from women just like you — join us on the top-rated All About Pregnancy & Birth podcast. The All About Pregnancy & Birth podcast is your place for supportive, evidence-based information from Dr. Nicole Calloway Rankins, an OB/GYN physician who’s been in practice for nearly 15 years and has helped over 1000 babies into this world. You’ll also learn from innovative experts and hear stories of strength and resilience from parents and moms-to-be experiencing the same overwhelm and excitement as you.