Ep 203: Maternal and Pregnancy-Related Morbidity and Mortality and What You Can Do About It

This episode covers a very difficult subject but it's important for EVERYONE to hear. Pregnancy-related deaths are on the rise in the U.S. and Black women/birthing people are dying at more than twice the rate of their white counterparts. As the richest country in the world, we have the resources to do better and it's honestly embarrassing.Because it's Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17), I wanted to focus on racial inequities in care. When controlling for other factors, it comes down to systemic racism. I know race can be hard to talk about but things aren't going to get better unless we do. We can specifically address disparities that affect Black folks AND we can acknowledge other problems at the same time. It's not an either/or.Resolving healthcare inequality starts with listening so please really listen. If you feel moved to help, there's a lot you can do. What you say, how you vote, and where you put your money makes a difference. Listen till the end and check the website notes linked below for how you can!In this Episode, You'll Learn About:What the differences are between "maternal mortality" and "pregnancy-related death"How common maternal death is in the United StatesWhich factors contribute to pregnancy-related deathHow risk factors vary by demographicWhat you can do to help reduce maternal disparitiesWhat "implicit bias" means and how we all have room to growWhat my top 10 tips are for keeping yourself safe during pregnancy--Full website notes: drnicolerankins.com/episode203