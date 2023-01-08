African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo

Why the Bat Is Ashamed to Be Seen in the Daytime

Today our magic jeep arrives in a place where a bat is going on a journey to visit his father-in-law, but he needs help to carry all of his things. The mother sheep agrees to let her young lamb journey with the bat, but the bat isn’t too kind to his young companion. The mother lamb seeks the advice of the tortoise, and the tortoise decides to teach the bat a lesson he’ll never forget.