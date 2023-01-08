African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo is a Webby Award-winning children's podcast of diverse short stories originating in Africa, originally passed down through gen...
5 of 136
The Tortoise and the Elephant
Today our magic jeep brings us to a village where animals can speak like humans! When the good Queen gets sick one day, it’s up to clever Tortoise to save the day. But how will she manage to convince proud Elephant to help them out?
8/22/2023
13:32
A Goat and Her Daughter
Today our magic jeep brings us to where a goat is traveling with her daughter. But as they travel there are many dangers. Other animals want to eat them. The goat decides to teach her daughter a nice trick to scare away the wicked predators. Come and hear how the goat and her daughter ended up together safely!
8/15/2023
9:54
Why the Bat Is Ashamed to Be Seen in the Daytime
Today our magic jeep arrives in a place where a bat is going on a journey to visit his father-in-law, but he needs help to carry all of his things. The mother sheep agrees to let her young lamb journey with the bat, but the bat isn’t too kind to his young companion. The mother lamb seeks the advice of the tortoise, and the tortoise decides to teach the bat a lesson he’ll never forget.
8/8/2023
11:44
Farmer Mybrow and the Fairies
Today our magic jeep journeys to a magical field! We’ll meet a new friend, Farmer Mybrow, who runs into a group of woodland fairies. As Mybrow sets off to work, his new fairy pals are more than eager to help out. But what happens when Mybrow’s daughter goes against her father’s warnings? Join Miss Jo Jo to find out!
8/1/2023
13:38
The Story of The Hero Makoma
Today our magic jeep brings us to a town near the Zambezi River, where we meet the mighty hero, Makoma! On his journey, Makoma befriends a friendly giant and flame-spirit who lend him their powers. But when he’s captured by the fearsome Mau-giri, will those powers be enough to escape? Join Miss Jo Jo to find out!
