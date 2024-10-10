We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling

In this episode, we're taking on one of the most discussed topics in Hollywood (and in hushed tones at Black family gatherings) - body image. What does healthy look like? Who decides? And how can we unlearn the harmful rhetoric around body image we've digested for years? Personal Trainer, Registered Holistic Nutritionist Kelsey Ellis joins us with illuminating insight. To learn more about Kelsey, visit https://www.kelseyellis.ca/
We Don't Always Agree is an Indian Meadows Production in partnership with ABF Creative. We Don’t Always Agree is recorded at the Blackbird House Flagship in Culver City, California. To learn more about Blackbird House visit: www.blackbird.house. Follow them: https://www.instagram.com/the.blackbird.house/. Music provided by King Sis: Close to Heaven: Epidemic Sound.
--------
59:38
Red Carpet Realities
Look, peace to Beyonce and the hit single that had us all feel affirmed out here but... the rich and famous don't just wake up like this. There are teams, and work, and lots of money that go into making and branding the constellation of stars we see on our TV screens. On this episode, Ryan and Sterling discuss how the building of celebrity can affect self-esteem and your private life, how their eldest taught them a big lesson about stardom they'll never forget and what success as public figures really means to them. We Don't Always Agree is an Indian Meadows Production in partnership with ABF Creative.
--------
41:16
Speaking Up, Speaking Out
With all the intersections of our identities, how do we gauge when, where, how, and what causes we lend our voices to? Ryan and Sterling have stories for days about what social justice, activism, and speaking out means to them as Black people, public figures, parents, and engaged citizens. Ryan may also have a "See, what had happened was" anecdote about that one time she low-key almost got arrested
--------
44:46
I Gotta Do This 'Huasca! (Our Journey w/Psychedelics)
Ok, we're talking psychedelics. Black people: Don't leave, stay with us! In this episode Ryan and Sterling pull back the curtain on their most spiritually insightful (and hilarious) encounters with the medicine, ayahuasca. Not only that, they discuss how their relationship has grown because of engaging with the practice.
--------
54:41
Raising Black Boys To Men with Andrew Brown, Amare Brown
In this episode, Sterling drives with his meditations on Black manhood, masculinity, and leading with love. With beautiful stories of being deeply loved by his father and deep conversation about how he and Ryan are raising their two boys, this episode is a love letter to Black boys coming of age and Black men navigating the intricacies of life. You are seen and loved. And speaking of Black boys, Ryan and Sterling’s sons Andrew and Amare make a special appearance on this episode!
Helmed by Hollywood Black power couple Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown, We Don’t Always Agree offers an elevated view of learning and growing together even (or especially) when we don’t see eye-to-eye. This dynamic duo explores topics that we weren’t discussing openly 20 years ago and the debates we’ve been hearing since the beginning of time. This show inspires belly laughs, may ruffle a few feathers, and sparks conversations as profound and affirming as they are entertaining.
