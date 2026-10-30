Send us Fan Mail **Discussion begins at 2:25** Welcome back to Throwback Thursday, where we’re digging into the 3SchemeQueens archives and revisiting some of our older conspiracy and mystery episodes that included medical discussions. This week, we’re going back to one of history’s most persistent conspiracy theories: Did Adolf Hitler really die in his Berlin bunker in 1945, or did he somehow escape to Argentina? Was Hitler even physically capable of pulling off an escape? By the end of the war, his health was reportedly deteriorating, he had a tremor, significant gastrointestinal problems, and was being given a truly impressive pharmaceutical cocktail by his personal physician. So while we talk submarines, secret Nazi escape routes, alleged sightings in South America, and all the usual conspiracy chaos, we’re also asking: What condition was Hitler actually in during the final months of his life? What drugs was he taking? And if he had made it out of Germany, would he have had access to the medications and medical care necessary to survive? Support the show Patreon Theme song by INDA

Send us Fan Mail **Discussion begins at 5:25** In 1988, Peggy Carr and several members of her family began experiencing bizarre symptoms, including excruciating pain, muscle weakness, and hair loss. As doctors struggled to identify the cause, Peggy's condition rapidly deteriorated. The culprit? Thallium, a rare and deadly poison. But how did an entire family become exposed, and who would want them dead? This week, we're investigate the terrifying case of Peggy Carr, the medical clues that cracked the mystery, and the eccentric, Mensa-member neighbor with a suspicious interest in chemistry and murder mysteries. We're breaking down the toxicology, the undercover investigation, and the shocking discovery that turned an ordinary soft drink into a deadly weapon. Support the show Patreon Theme song by INDA

Send us Fan Mail This week, in our throwback episode the 3SchemeQueens and their expert guest Dr Andrew, PharmD, put Big Pharma under the microscope. Are drug companies hiding cures to protect their profits? Are we being prescribed medications we don't actually need? And just how much influence does Big Pharma have over doctors, researchers, and the FDA? From allegations of suppressed treatments and manipulated clinical trials to the very real scandals that have fueled public distrust, we're separating documented misconduct from speculation and asking the million-dollar question: Is Big Pharma in the business of making us better, or just making money? Support the show Patreon Theme song by INDA

Send us Fan Mail ** Discussion begins at 3:45** Welcome to Consult Queens, our brand-new monthly series where we put Hollywood medicine under the microscope. For our inaugural consult, we're scrubbing in with everyone's favorite sarcastic, Vicodin-popping diagnostician, Dr. Gregory House! We're breaking down the Emmy winning episode "Three Stories" (Season 1, Episode 21), where three patients present with leg pain, but their cases take some wildly different turns. From diagnostic dilemmas and missed clues to the devastating medical decisions behind House's own mysterious limp, we're examining what the show gets right, what it gets wrong, and what would actually happen in a hospital. Support the show Patreon Theme song by INDA

Send us Fan Mail Welcome back for a Throwback Thursday episode! This week, we're reaching back into the Season 2 archives to revisit a topic that's near and dear to our hearts… Diet Coke. Is it slowly poisoning us? Is aspartame actually dangerous? Is your daily Diet Coke habit a one-way ticket to an early grave? Or has the internet once again taken a perfectly good beverage and turned it into a public health emergency? In this episode, we're digging into the science and separating the actual evidence from the fearmongering. Because while Diet Coke might not qualify as a health food, some of the claims about it are a little more dramatic than the research supports. Support the show Patreon Theme song by INDA

About 3SchemeQueens

About 3SchemeQueens

About 3SchemeQueens