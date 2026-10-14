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Father Finney’s The Best That Man Can Get
James Finney & Podfather Network LLC
Latest episode
158 episodes
- Keywords: creativity, attachment, objects, psychology, workplace, identity, decision fatigue, personal items, human behaviour, emotional connection, The I.T. Crowd, burn after reading
In this momentary mental breakdown, I explore the themes of attachment to objects, and the psychological implications of these attachments. I highlight the cathartic process of deleting unworthy creations, the significance of personal items like mugs in the workplace, and how objects can serve as extensions of our identities. The discussion also touches on the emotional connections we form with everyday items, such as cars, and how these attachments reveal deeper aspects of human behaviour. I also probably offend brummies! But hey! You need to break a few eggs to make an omelette, right?
- Subjects: cheating, sports, football, ethics, psychology, fairness, competition, hypocrisy, financial implications, everyday life, fairness, relationships, life lessons, morality, social norms, survival instincts, insider trading, trust, confessions, moral dilemmas, The Premier League, Manchester City, Oil Money, Aston Villa, Roman Abramovich, Qatar 2022.
In this conversation I ask my good friend Mark his opinion on the subject of cheating as it is not just a simple black and white subject. People have reasons for cheating, consciously or unconsciously decisions are made to win at all costs or with increased risk. But is it just a short term strategy or can it be justified long term, and if it is not breaking the law, then why should we care?
You can buy me a coffee at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FatherFinney
visit www.fatherfinney.com
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- Subjects: purpose, satisfaction, flow, energy, resilience, behavioural signs, emotional regulation, alignment, contribution, personal growth, job satisfaction, engagement, fulfilment, contentment, income, demographics
I explore the profound relationship between purpose and satisfaction, emphasizing that true fulfilment comes from aligning one's efforts with a meaningful purpose. I discuss various behavioural signs that indicate when someone is on their purpose. I highlight the importance of recognizing these signs to enhance personal growth and overall well-being. Making this episode had it's challenges, see prior episode, which ironically underlines the point I am making here. Which is spooky and weird!
https://youtu.be/NEjkftp7J7I?si=5haBbDrXsRPFksqw Rolling Stones live
You can help me find satisfaction at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FatherFinney
visit www.fatherfinney.com or father Finney's congregation on Facebook
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- Subjects: technology, dissatisfaction, recording, irony, satisfaction, AI, simplicity, local recording, Silicon Valley, frustration, hatred
If you are looking for philosophies from Plato or the writings of Chaucer and Tolkien then maybe this episode is not for you. If you like listening to white middle aged males rant about first world problems then maybe this is your cup of tea. Mind the volume! Hopefully normal service resumes tomorrow and this podcast brings you a better standard of living then.
You can buy me another podcast recording platform at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FatherFinney
visit www.fatherfinney.com
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- Keywords: podcast, creativity, promotion, AI, audience, legacy, relationships, self-expression, creative process, personal growth, family support, Soundcloud, Jesus, George Soros
In this episode I explore the reasons behind my decision not to promote this podcast to friends and family. I discuss the importance of maintaining creative integrity, the role of AI in understanding human behaviour, and the apparent desire to create a legacy through my words. I go into the complexities of relationships and the impact of external opinions on creative confidence, ultimately emphasizing the need for authentic audience engagement.
You can buy me a coffee at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FatherFinney
visit www.fatherfinney.com
Please follow, review and share
Thank you
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About Father Finney’s The Best That Man Can Get
For the human who wants to change direction. They have a goal, a secret desire or hobby they never do. Maybe they feel it's over, but is it too late? Join me for my guests of inspiration, their stories and comedy from the World of lost humans on our journey to be The Best That Man Can Get. You can find me at www.fatherfinney.com email hello@fatherfinney.com or https://www.facebook.com/Father-Finneys-Congregation-102713574758569/ Click follow, share and podcast away. You can buy me a coffee at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FatherFinneyPodcast website
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