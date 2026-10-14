Father Finney’s The Best That Man Can Get

For the human who wants to change direction. They have a goal, a secret desire or hobby they never do.

Maybe they feel it's over, but is it too late? Join me for my guests of inspiration, their stories and comedy from the World of lost humans on our journey to be The Best That Man Can Get. You can find me at www.fatherfinney.com email hello@fatherfinney.com or https://www.facebook.com/Father-Finneys-Congregation-102713574758569/ Click follow, share and podcast away. You can buy me a coffee at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FatherFinney