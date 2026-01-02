3DB #92 Designing Parts for Strength
1/02/2026 | 12 mins.
In this weeks episode, Tyler goes over how to design 3d printed parts for strength so that you don't need to use expensive and hard to print engineering filaments.
3DB #91 Hot Ends
12/26/2025 | 12 mins.
In this weeks episode, Tyler breaks down how the hot end works, and what to look out for to ensure that you have the best chance at getting successful 3d prints.
3DB #90 What to Expect from 3d Printing in 2026
12/19/2025 | 11 mins.
In this weeks episode, Tyler dives into what you can expect from the major 3d printing brands in 2026.
3DB #89 Nozzle Wear
12/12/2025 | 11 mins.
In this weeks episode, Tyler goes over the different cases of nozzle wear, and how to spot it.
3DB #88 3d Printing Transparent Parts
12/05/2025 | 11 mins.
In this weeks episode, Tyler goes over how to be successful when printing with transparent or translucent filament.
