In this weeks episode, Tyler breaks down how the hot end works, and what to look out for to ensure that you have the best chance at getting successful 3d prints.

In this weeks episode, Tyler goes over how to design 3d printed parts for strength so that you don't need to use expensive and hard to print engineering filaments.

About 3d Printing Basics

3d Printing Basics is a show made for beginners, by a beginner. Tyler has less than 5 years of experience in 3d printing, which to some is considered pretty novice. However, Tyler believes that he can use this "lack" of experience to his advantage, and curate a podcast that appeals to someone who is newer to 3d printing! Follow along on his journey through 3d printing, as he navigates the ups and downs, hurdles, profits, losses, and whatever else is in store. He hopes that we can all grow together by working together, asking questions, and being apart of the 3d printing community