What is it about forbidden love, age gaps, love triangles, friends to lovers, and steamy sex scenes that women find so timelessly appealing? Do romance novels offer windows into the lives women want, or mirror the lives they already have? With more and more women listening to romance audiobooks, how does narration, depth of a male voice, or cadence in artistic performance affect a romantic scene? And when it comes to the language of love, can the romance novel finally take words long considered shameful and flip them into words of empowerment? Hosted by Allie Martina, a professional romance novel narrator, Zipless explores these questions and so much more. Series launches January 7, 2025.

The language of love is forever changing, but a constant theme throughout time has been the use of sexualized words to label women, shame them, and take away their power. Modern romance novels are one of the ways women are taking back the language of sex, and flipping words and behaviors - once deemed inappropriate - into scenes of empowerment and independence. Evie Dunmore, historical romance author of USA TODAY bestseller Bringing Down the Duke and the League of Extraordinary Women series, joins us to talk about how she learned to write strong female characters who balance standing up for themselves while falling in love. Listener discretion advised.

Readers may not be ready to blurt out their fantasies in public, but they’re obviously eating this stuff up in private. Why do romantic fantasies feel so right and the way we talk about them feel so wrong? Best selling author Sierra Simone joins us to talk about breaking taboo in every way possible, and why readers love it so much.

About Zipless

In interviews with bestselling romance authors including Evie Dunmore, Sara Cate, Sierra Simone, Stephanie Archer, and Xio Axelrod, host Allie Martina explores how romance novels change and reflect women's lives on and off the page. And in one-of-a-kind cameos appearances, professional actor and romance novel narrator Gideon Frost joins Allie in exploring how performance, delivery, and the language of romance can impact the hearts and minds of an audience. For more information about the show, guests, and forums to share your thoughts, go to ziplesspodcast.com Zipless is produced by Allie Martina and Jill Ruby. Series launches January 7, 2025. Listener discretion advised.