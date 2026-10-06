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15 episodes
- In the aftermath of a dangerous gamble, Sam must confront the ghosts of his past and seek redemption as his extraordinary journey comes to a close. Follow or Subscribe to make sure you don't miss the mission. www.zephyrusone.com www.instagram.com/zephyrusone.audiodrama
- With all eyes on the Zephyrus One launch, chaos ensues as Dr. Christopher mysteriously vanishes, Sam reveals a shocking secret to Maria, and an unexpected threat puts the entire mission in jeopardy. Follow or Subscribe to make sure you don't miss the mission. www.zephyrusone.com www.instagram.com/zephyrusone.audiodrama
- With the Zephyrus One mission hanging in the balance, Sam considers a life-altering opportunity. Meanwhile, Maria receives an unexpected offer, and Jessica hopes for a fresh start. Follow or Subscribe to make sure you don't miss the mission. www.zephyrusone.com www.instagram.com/zephyrusone.audiodrama
- Sam hits rock bottom, spiraling into utter despair. Doctor Christopher and Shari Felix attempt a desperate play. Mysterious visions haunt a lost soul. Follow or Subscribe to make sure you don't miss the mission. www.zephyrusone.com www.instagram.com/zephyrusone.audiodrama
- A surprise encounter leaves Sam reeling. Shari and Doctor Christopher delve deeper into Dr. Felix’s research. Sammy receives shocking news, as a previously unknown relationship is revealed. Follow or Subscribe to make sure you don't miss the mission. www.zephyrusone.com www.instagram.com/zephyrusone.audiodrama
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About Zephyrus One
Hoping to redeem his reputation and be reinstated as a NASA pilot, disgraced astronaut Sam Reed gets more than he bargained for when a routine mission ends in catastrophic failure. Stranded and hunted by authorities upon his return, Sam realizes the world he’s come back to is no longer the one he left behind. As he navigates a global conspiracy and a reality he barely recognizes, he must confront the wreckage of his personal life while fighting for his very survival. This action-packed sci-fi audio drama plunges Sam into the ultimate collision of fate, identity, and a mission that could change humanity forever.Zephyrus One premieres everywhere Tuesday, October 6th.Follow or Subscribe to make sure you don't miss the mission.www.zephyrusone.comwww.instagram.com/zephyrusone.audiodramaPodcast website
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