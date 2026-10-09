An all-ages cooperative storytelling podcast created using Dungeons and Dragons, brought to you by NADDPOD’s Caldwell and professional animators Bri, Kiana, and Raj. Together, they will take you on weekly, half-hour adventures through the world of Foralla, where they will battle magical beasts, explore their deepest (and weirdest) dreams, and work to get ever closer to finding… The Fantastic Castle!

It’s all the fun and excitement of D&D, without the cussing and filthy jokes that make most other D&D shows awkward to listen to with your family. Everyone is welcome in the Fantastic Castle!