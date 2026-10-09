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Fantastic Castle

Bri, Caldwell, Kiana & Raj
ComedyComedy Fiction
Fantastic Castle
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Fantastic Castle

    Fantastic Castle Ch. 17: Besterwurst Friends Forever

    10/09/2026 | 33 mins.
    With Bornaby temporarily on their side, our heroes must work to free themselves from the chaos in the factory, and maybe help some others along the way.

    CREDITS
    Producer - Susanna Wolff
    Editing and Sound Design - Daniel Ramos & Kei Matsuo

    MUSIC INCLUDES
    “Dreamer’s Needle” - Eric Brown
    “Dreamer’s Dilemma” - Eric Brown
    “Fantastic Castle Theme”- Eric Brown
    “Galina’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Lucas’ Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Myrick’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Naim’s Theme” - Eric Brown

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Fantastic Castle

    Fantastic Castle Ch. 16: Reunion Strong

    10/02/2026 | 35 mins.
    Having finally made their way into the Besterwurst Factory, our heroes must confront their greatest foes: Bornaby Besterwurst and unfair labor practices.
    Subscribe to our Patreon to hear the next episode a week early and ad-free!

    CREDITS
    Producer - Susanna Wolff
    Editing and Sound Design - Daniel Ramos & Kei Matsuo

    MUSIC INCLUDES
    “Dreamer’s Needle” - Eric Brown
    “Dreamer’s Dilemma” - Eric Brown
    “Fantastic Castle Theme”- Eric Brown
    “Galina’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Lucas’ Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Myrick’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Naim’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Fantastic Castle

    Fantastic Castle Ch. 15: Welcome to Besterburg (Part 2)

    09/25/2026 | 28 mins.
    With Galina and Naim having secured their letters of recommendation, everything comes down to Lucas and the power of love.

    CREDITS
    Producer - Susanna Wolff
    Editing and Sound Design - Daniel Ramos & Kei Matsuo

    MUSIC INCLUDES
    “Dreamer’s Needle” - Eric Brown
    “Dreamer’s Dilemma” - Eric Brown
    “Fantastic Castle Theme”- Eric Brown
    “Galina’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Lucas’ Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Myrick’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Naim’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Fantastic Castle

    Fantastic Castle Ch. 14: Welcome to Besterburg (Part 1)

    09/18/2026 | 30 mins.
    Our heroes finally arrive in Besterburg and must earn the favor of the local residents.
    Subscribe to our Patreon to hear the next episode a week early and ad-free!

    CREDITS
    Editing and Sound Design - Daniel Ramos & Kei Matsuo

    MUSIC INCLUDES
    “Dreamer’s Needle” - Eric Brown
    “Dreamer’s Dilemma” - Eric Brown
    “Fantastic Castle Theme”- Eric Brown
    “Galina’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Lucas’ Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Myrick’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Naim’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Fantastic Castle

    Fantastic Castle - Ch. 13: Honk Basketball Donk

    09/11/2026 | 28 mins.
    After a humiliating loss, our heroes continue their battle against the giant goose, Honk B. Donk, and try to get their hands on her golden eggs.
    Subscribe to our Patreon to hear the next episode a week early and ad-free!

    CREDITS
    Sound Engineering - Thomas Oullette
    Editing and Sound Design - Daniel Ramos

    MUSIC INCLUDES
    “Dreamer’s Needle” - Eric Brown
    “Dreamer’s Dilemma” - Eric Brown
    “Fantastic Castle Theme”- Eric Brown
    “Galina’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Lucas’ Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Myrick’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    “Naim’s Theme” - Eric Brown
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Fantastic Castle
An all-ages cooperative storytelling podcast created using Dungeons and Dragons, brought to you by NADDPOD’s Caldwell and professional animators Bri, Kiana, and Raj. Together, they will take you on weekly, half-hour adventures through the world of Foralla, where they will battle magical beasts, explore their deepest (and weirdest) dreams, and work to get ever closer to finding… The Fantastic Castle! It’s all the fun and excitement of D&D, without the cussing and filthy jokes that make most other D&D shows awkward to listen to with your family. Everyone is welcome in the Fantastic Castle!
Podcast website
ComedyComedy FictionFictionImprovKids & FamilyStories for Kids

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