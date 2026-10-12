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1160 episodes
- Hello wonks. Dan here, swinging in to hijack the feed to drop the first episode of my new podcast Show Me State Of Mind. I'm posting the debut here, but to catch episodes in the future, you can find them at this link. I hope you enjoy the show!
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- In this installment, Dan and Jordan get a second opinion from another Infowars employee about the news that the Onion was taking over their business, plus Alex literally and figuratively loses his shirt.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Knowledge Fight
Each episode, Dan and Jordan take a look at some clips from that day's Alex Jones Show and struggle to make sense of what they find.Podcast website
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