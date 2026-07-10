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You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen
ComedySports
You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen
Latest episode

582 episodes

  • You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

    Conor McGregor Changed My Mind, Paddy Pimblett's Biggest Gamble & Josh Hokit's Warning

    07/10/2026 | 46 mins.
    Conor McGregor may have changed Chael's mind.

    After sitting down with Conor in Las Vegas, Chael explains why McGregor looked different, sounded different, and ultimately convinced him he truly believes he can beat Max Holloway. From the weight cut and five-round concerns to Conor's future in the UFC, Chael shares what stood out most from their conversation.

    Then, Chael breaks down why Paddy Pimblett may have chosen the toughest possible opponent in Benoît Saint Denis, what a win or loss really means for Paddy's future, and why the matchup carries more risk than reward.

    Plus, Chael responds to the latest controversy surrounding Conor McGregor and PED allegations, explains why he believes the criticism misses the mark, and weighs in on the growing conversation around Josh Hokit and Gable Steveson, urging fans to let two of wrestling's top heavyweight prospects develop before rushing the rivalry.

     

    To support this program, please review it on Apple Podcasts or submit a rating on my Spotify page.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

    Alex Pereira's Rematch, Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje 2? And Conor McGregor's Only Chance

    07/07/2026 | 44 mins.
    Chael breaks down whether Alex Pereira deserves a rematch with Ciryl Gane, what it means for Tom Aspinall's title reign, why Josh Hokit has become a legitimate option, and whether Herb Dean has been unfairly made the center of the controversy.

    Then, Chael revisits Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje, explains why the fight wasn't as one-sided as many remember, why Sean O'Malley's comments changed the conversation, and why a rematch may deserve serious consideration.

    Plus, can Conor McGregor beat Max Holloway again? Chael explains why there's only one path to victory—and why the fight has to end long before the championship rounds.

    Limited Time Offer — Get 20% OFF Zapply T1 Testo Charge with code WELCOME at us.tryzapply.com/WELCOME. Thank you to Zapply for partnering with You're Welcome!

    Level up your workout. Join Fitbod today to get your personalized workout plan. Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE for seven days at Fitbod.me/CHAEL. That’s F-I-T-B-O-D dot M-E slash CHAEL.

     

    To support this program, please review it on Apple Podcasts or submit a rating on my Spotify page.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

    Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway, Paddy Pimblett's Toughest Test & Josh Hokit's Heavyweight Push

    07/03/2026 | 42 mins.
    Can Conor McGregor really beat Max Holloway at 170 pounds? Chael explains why the weight class isn't the biggest factor—and why, if Conor wins, it'll almost certainly be behind his left hand.

    Then, Chael breaks down Josh Hokit's surprising path to the UFC heavyweight title, what Tom Aspinall's injury means for the division, and why Ciryl Gane may already be next in line.

    Plus, why Paddy Pimblett may have picked the toughest fight available in Benoît Saint Denis, what confidence really means in MMA, and why coming off a 25-minute war could be Paddy's biggest advantage. Chael also weighs in on the criticism surrounding Herb Dean and MMA officiating.

     

    To support this program, please review it on Apple Podcasts or submit a rating on my Spotify page.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

    Jon Jones Last Move. Floyd Mayweather's Broke & Herb Dean's Taking Heat

    06/30/2026 | 39 mins.
    Jon Jones says he wants to fight again, but Chael explains why his window may be closing faster than people realize. Who makes the most sense: Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Alex Pereira, or someone else? And why does Chael believe the heavyweight division could leave Jon behind if he waits too long? Then, Chael tackles the reports surrounding Floyd Mayweather's finances, why boxing's biggest paydays have never added up, and what would actually have to change for Floyd to solve the problem. Plus, Herb Dean comes under fire after another controversial weekend. Chael explains why MMA doesn't have a rules problem. It has an enforcement problem. And why warnings, fence grabs, eye pokes, hair pulls, and illegal strikes all deserve the same standard.

     

    To support this program, please review it on Apple Podcasts or submit a rating on my Spotify page.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

    Kamaru Usman's Big Gamble, Tom Aspinall's Silence, IanGarry's Bold Prediction & Ask Uncle Chael

    06/26/2026 | 48 mins.
    Chael breaks down Kamaru Usman's surprise clash with Dricus Du Plessis, why the matchup feels bigger than a title eliminator, and what each fighter really has at stake. Then, Chael explains why the heavyweight division can't move forward until the Tom Aspinall answers the biggest question in the sport. Plus, Ian Garry says he can beat Islam Makhachev and Chael believes more people should take him seriously. Also in Ask Uncle Chael: Ilia Topuria's future, Josh Hokit, weight cutting, Alex Pereira at heavyweight, Colby Covington, and more.

    Head to https://www.tryfum.com/WELCOMECHAEL to get your free gift with purchase, and start The Good Habit today!

     

    To support this program, please review it on Apple Podcasts or submit a rating on my Spotify page.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen: MMA superstar, American gangster...and bad guy...speaks his mind, drops knowledge and sounds off as the absolute authoritative voice in the world of combat sports. Join Chael as he runs life inside and out of the Octagon, with inside knowledge and unrivaled perspective. New episodes every Tuesday and Friday.
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