You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

Chael breaks down whether Alex Pereira deserves a rematch with Ciryl Gane, what it means for Tom Aspinall's title reign, why Josh Hokit has become a legitimate option, and whether Herb Dean has been unfairly made the center of the controversy.



Then, Chael revisits Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje, explains why the fight wasn't as one-sided as many remember, why Sean O'Malley's comments changed the conversation, and why a rematch may deserve serious consideration.



Plus, can Conor McGregor beat Max Holloway again? Chael explains why there's only one path to victory—and why the fight has to end long before the championship rounds.



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