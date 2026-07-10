You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

Jon Jones says he wants to fight again, but Chael explains why his window may be closing faster than people realize. Who makes the most sense: Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Alex Pereira, or someone else? And why does Chael believe the heavyweight division could leave Jon behind if he waits too long? Then, Chael tackles the reports surrounding Floyd Mayweather's finances, why boxing's biggest paydays have never added up, and what would actually have to change for Floyd to solve the problem. Plus, Herb Dean comes under fire after another controversial weekend. Chael explains why MMA doesn't have a rules problem. It has an enforcement problem. And why warnings, fence grabs, eye pokes, hair pulls, and illegal strikes all deserve the same standard.
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