Summer is heating up across Wyoming and as air temperatures rise, so does water temperatures throughout the state. In this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast, host Robert Gagliardi talks with Dave Zafft, Wyoming Game and Fish Department deputy fisheries chief, about fishing in the heat and about some voluntary closures of certain waters in Wyoming due to high water temperatures and low water levels. Zafft also talks about how low water levels at some of the state's lakes and reservoirs affects boating access, and also gives an update on the department's efforts to keep aquatic invasive species out of the state.



On a brighter note, Zafft gives some tips of where to go fishing around Wyoming this time of year, and also provides an update on the cool/warm-water fish facility being built at the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery near Casper.



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How is extreme summer heat impacting Wyoming's fisheries? Join us as Dave Zafft, Deputy Fisheries Chief of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, breaks down everything anglers need to know during the dog days of summer.

In this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast, we discuss the challenges of low snowpack, low stream flows, and high air temperatures affecting trout and salmonids across the state. Learn why the department is implementing voluntary fishing closures and catch-and-release restrictions to protect stressed fish populations on rivers like the North Platte and Green River.

Dave also shares vital updates on reservoir boat ramp accessibility (including Glendo, Hawk Springs, and Flaming Gorge), highlights a few late-summer fishing hot spots, and provides an exciting update on the new warm/cool water facility being built at the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery in Casper. Finally, we cover the latest Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) regulation changes and decal fee increases designed to keep Wyoming waters safe from zebra, quagga, and golden mussels.



Timestamps

00:00 - Welcome & Introductions



00:31 - How extreme heat and low snowpack are affecting Wyoming fisheries



02:29 - Understanding voluntary fishing closures & catch-and-release restrictions



10:02 - Boat ramp accessibility and low water levels at major reservoirs



14:09 - Late-summer fishing hot spots to check out right now



15:34 - Exciting updates on the Dan Speas Hatchery cool/warm water facility



20:20 - Critical Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) regulation & fee updates



Keywords

Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming fishing, summer fishing tips, trout fishing Wyoming, walleye fishing, Dan Speas Fish Hatchery, voluntary fishing closures, low water boat ramps, Aquatic Invasive Species Wyoming, AIS inspections, Wyoming wildlife podcast, Glendo Reservoir, Flaming Gorge fishing.



Additional Resources

Check current fishing closures



Purchase your AIS decal or fishing license