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10 episodes
- One of the most important partnerships the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has in serving its mission of "Conserving Wildlife, Serving People" is with private landowners throughout the state.
One of those landowners is Betty Falxa. She and her late husband, Martin, and the family conserve more than 25,000 acres in Johnson and Washakie counties, and provide wide-open spaces for wildlife.
The family's ranching legacy dates back to the early 1900s, but more recently, the Falxas have worked with Game and Fish and other partners to complete extensive habitat improvement projects that not only benefit wildlife, but also the land on the ranches.
In this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast, Betty Falxa and Todd Caltrider, Game and Fish terrestrial habitat biologist in the Sheridan Region, talk about this special partnership and what it has meant to both.
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In this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast, we sit down with Betty Falxa (2025 Sheridan Region Landowner of the Year) and Game & Fish Biologist Todd Caltrider. Discover how a historic 25,000-acre family ranch balances cattle grazing with critical wildlife conservation. From their rich Basque ranching roots in the early 1900s to the grueling ongoing recovery following the 180,000-acre House Draw Fire, Betty and Todd detail the innovative tactics—like aerial sagebrush seeding and mesic rock dams—used to restore the land for mule deer, antelope, and sage grouse.
Timestamps
00:00 – Introduction & 2025 Landowner of the Year Award
01:12 – From Basque immigrants to a 25,000-acre Wyoming ranch
02:50 – First conservation projects: sagebrush mosaics & rotational grazing
04:29 – The devastating House Draw Fire & the immediate recovery response
07:26 – Aerial seeding and restoring critical sagebrush habitat
11:22 – Using mesic restoration and rock dams to fight drought
14:01 – How cattle, hunting outfitting, and wildlife thrive together
Keywords
Wyoming wildlife, Falxa Ranch, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, wildlife conservation, House Draw fire recovery, sage grouse habitat, restoration, cattle ranching, private land conservation, mule deer habitat, sagebrush restoration
- Hunting season in Wyoming is rapidly approaching, and in some instances, is already underway. Wyoming Game and Fish Department Deputy Chief of Wildlife Justin Binfet provides a hunting forecast for many big game and upland species across Wyoming this fall.
Binfet also talks about a proposal Game and Fish has on the table to go to a three-year season-setting process starting in 2027. This proposal will be voted on by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in November, and if passed, will replace the year-by-year season-setting process the department currently uses. Binfet also answers some key questions about the three-year season-setting process.
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What does an unprecedented drought mean for your Wyoming hunt this fall? In this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast, Robert Gagliardi sits down with Justin Binfet, Deputy Chief of Wildlife for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, to break down the complete hunting forecast.
We discuss how extreme heat and dry conditions are impacting wildlife across the state, from booming elk herds to the slow recovery of mule deer and pronghorn after the devastating '22-'23 winter. Plus, Justin reveals an inside look at a major proposal to shift Wyoming to a 3-year season-setting process starting in 2027. Whether you're chasing bull elk, glassing for muley bucks, or hunting waterfowl, this episode is packed with the on-the-ground intel you need for a successful season.
Timestamps
00:00 - Welcome & The "Unprecedented" Wyoming Drought
02:09 - How Poor Nutrition Impacts Fawn Survival
04:34 - Elk Forecast: Why Wyoming Herds are Booming
06:25 - Mule Deer Outlook: Rebounding from the Harsh '22-'23 Winter
08:35 - Pronghorn Antelope: A Mixed Bag for Hunters
10:06 - News for Bird Hunters: Sage Grouse & Waterfowl Impacts
13:29 - Expert Advice for Hunting During a Severe Drought
15:14 - BIG CHANGE: The Proposed 3-Year Season Setting Process
19:38 - How Game & Fish Will Handle Wildlife Emergencies
Wyoming hunting season, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, elk hunting forecast, mule deer hunting, pronghorn antelope, hunting drought impacts, sage grouse, Wyoming wildlife management.
- Summer is heating up across Wyoming and as air temperatures rise, so does water temperatures throughout the state. In this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast, host Robert Gagliardi talks with Dave Zafft, Wyoming Game and Fish Department deputy fisheries chief, about fishing in the heat and about some voluntary closures of certain waters in Wyoming due to high water temperatures and low water levels. Zafft also talks about how low water levels at some of the state's lakes and reservoirs affects boating access, and also gives an update on the department's efforts to keep aquatic invasive species out of the state.
On a brighter note, Zafft gives some tips of where to go fishing around Wyoming this time of year, and also provides an update on the cool/warm-water fish facility being built at the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery near Casper.
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How is extreme summer heat impacting Wyoming's fisheries? Join us as Dave Zafft, Deputy Fisheries Chief of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, breaks down everything anglers need to know during the dog days of summer.
In this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast, we discuss the challenges of low snowpack, low stream flows, and high air temperatures affecting trout and salmonids across the state. Learn why the department is implementing voluntary fishing closures and catch-and-release restrictions to protect stressed fish populations on rivers like the North Platte and Green River.
Dave also shares vital updates on reservoir boat ramp accessibility (including Glendo, Hawk Springs, and Flaming Gorge), highlights a few late-summer fishing hot spots, and provides an exciting update on the new warm/cool water facility being built at the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery in Casper. Finally, we cover the latest Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) regulation changes and decal fee increases designed to keep Wyoming waters safe from zebra, quagga, and golden mussels.
Timestamps
00:00 - Welcome & Introductions
00:31 - How extreme heat and low snowpack are affecting Wyoming fisheries
02:29 - Understanding voluntary fishing closures & catch-and-release restrictions
10:02 - Boat ramp accessibility and low water levels at major reservoirs
14:09 - Late-summer fishing hot spots to check out right now
15:34 - Exciting updates on the Dan Speas Hatchery cool/warm water facility
20:20 - Critical Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) regulation & fee updates
Keywords
Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming fishing, summer fishing tips, trout fishing Wyoming, walleye fishing, Dan Speas Fish Hatchery, voluntary fishing closures, low water boat ramps, Aquatic Invasive Species Wyoming, AIS inspections, Wyoming wildlife podcast, Glendo Reservoir, Flaming Gorge fishing.
Additional Resources
Check current fishing closures
Purchase your AIS decal or fishing license
- This episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast is about a law enforcement case that was recently wrapped up in the Casper Region. Host Robert Gagliardi talks with West Casper Game Warden Austin Swingholm about a case that involved a hunting guide, the illegal taking of wildlife and fraudulent purchases of big game licenses ... among other things. Find out all about this case here, and also how fast it was able to be resolved.
In this episode, we sit down with Wyoming Game and Fish law enforcement to break down a shocking wildlife crime investigation involving illegal hunting, poaching, fraudulent resident licenses, trespassing, and the illegal taking of big game in Wyoming.
This case follows a hunting guide and two other suspects as game wardens uncover multiple wildlife violations, including poached elk, mule deer, illegal residency claims, party hunting, and other serious game law violations. Austin Swingholm explains how the investigation unfolded, how social media helped piece together the timeline, and how wardens caught the suspects red-handed.
If you’re interested in Wyoming hunting laws, wildlife conservation, poaching cases, Game and Fish investigations, game warden work, and real wildlife law enforcement stories, this episode gives you an inside look at how these cases are solved and why reporting wildlife violations matters.
We also discuss:
- Wyoming resident vs non-resident hunting license rules- How poaching cases are investigated
- Trespassing and illegal access on private land- Evidence collection in wildlife crimes
- Penalties, fines, restitution, and license suspensions- How the public helps Game Wardens solve cases
For more information or to report a wildlife violation, call the Wyoming Wildlife Tip Line: 1-877-WGFD-TIP
Listen, watch, and subscribe for more Wyoming hunting, wildlife, and conservation.
stories.#WyomingWildlifePodcast #WyomingGameAndFish #Poaching #HuntingLaws #WildlifeConservation #GameWarden #WyomingHunting #IllegalHunting #WildlifeCrime #Conservation
- Want to be a Wyoming Game Warden, and what it takes to be one? Wyoming Game and Fish Department Chief Game Warden and Wildlife Division Chief Dan Smith talks about all that, and more in this episode of the Wyoming Wildlife Podcast. Smith also shares what it's like to to serve in two crucial roles with the department, along with some memorable moments in the field during his career.
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About Wyoming Wildlife Podcast
The Wyoming Wildlife Podcast is an official Wyoming Game and Fish Department Podcast covering all things wildlife. We'll speak with wildlife experts across the state to share agency news and information about wildlife and conservation projects in Wyoming. New episodes are released the first Wednesday of every month at 11:00 a.m. MT.Podcast website
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