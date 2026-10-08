Democrat Fred Wellman says he has what it takes to finally unseat GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner.



Wellman said Wagner was wrong to support the Iran War, adding that President Donald Trump didn’t have a firm strategy or reasoning for starting the conflict.



“A lot of people hate us in the world, but if we attack every single person who hates us, we're going to be at war forever and ever and ever,” he said. “And what bothers me in the end is how many people make these decisions who don't actually have skin in the game in any way.”