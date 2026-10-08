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- Democrat Fred Wellman says he has what it takes to finally unseat GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner.
Wellman said Wagner was wrong to support the Iran War, adding that President Donald Trump didn’t have a firm strategy or reasoning for starting the conflict.
“A lot of people hate us in the world, but if we attack every single person who hates us, we're going to be at war forever and ever and ever,” he said. “And what bothers me in the end is how many people make these decisions who don't actually have skin in the game in any way.”
- On a special edition of Politically Speaking, STLPR's Jason Rosenbaum talks with former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey about his decision to step down as co-deputy director of FBI, his political future, and news reports that he didn't get along with FBI Director Kash Patel.
- On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Democratic St. Charles County Executive nominee David Veneziano talks with STLPR's Jason Rosenbaum about why his campaign is gaining traction in the traditionally GOP county — and his opinions on some of the big issue affecting the fast-growing county.
Did Missouri Republicans learn anything at all from their redistricting failure?10/02/2026 | 40 mins.On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air, STLPR's Sarah Kellogg joins the show to talk about the big takeaways from the nearly yearlong Missouri redistricting saga. Later in the program, Kalshi's Nicole Kagan talks about why she feels prediction markets aren't the same as sportsbook.
- Outgoing House Speaker Jon Patterson joins Politically Speaking to talk about his campaign to become the next state senator for Missouri's 8th Senate district. The Lee's Summit Republican speaks with St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Kellogg and Jason Rosenbaum about his candidacy, the possibility of future legislation on technology like Flock cameras and his opinions on the November ballot issues.
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About Politically Speaking
Missouri's political news makers talk candidly with St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann, and Sarah Kellogg.Podcast website
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