What’s driving mule deer populations in Nevada and across the West?

In this episode of Nevada Wild, hosts Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones sit down with NDOW Mule Deer Staff Specialist Cody Schroeder to break down some of the biggest takeaways from the 2026 Nevada Mule Deer Summit.

They discuss the role habitat, weather, nutrition, migration, predators, development, and competition with other animals can play in mule deer populations, along with some of the latest research being conducted across the West. Cody also shares what Nevada can learn from long-term mule deer monitoring efforts in other states and why quality summer habitat may be even more important than many people realize.

The full presentations and panel discussions from the Nevada Mule Deer Summit are available on NDOW’s YouTube channel, giving anyone the opportunity to dig deeper into the science and topics discussed during the event.

Have a question after watching the presentations? Send us your questions or comments at bsjones@ndow.org or akeller@ndow.org. We’ll be answering questions and diving deeper into some of these topics in a future episode of Nevada Wild.