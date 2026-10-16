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16 episodes
- In this week’s Nevada Wild Podcast Bobby Jones sits down with NDOW’s restoration team co-leads Alexa Lyons and Matt Glenn to talk about the 2026 wildfire season, and the significant role NDOW plays in post-wildfire restoration. Alexa and Matt set the stage for why wildfire restoration work is important to wildlife, discuss the tools of the trade and walk through everything that goes into planning and implementing large scale restoration projects here in Nevada.
- In this week's Nevada Wild, Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones sit down with NDOW's Migratory Game Bird Staff Specialist Russell Woolstenhulme to talk about the conditions waterfowl hunters can expect this season. Russell shares some important information about waterfowl hunting for each Nevada hunt zone and some of the important habitat work being done at popular hunting locations. The crew talks about season dates and bag limit changes, early season success, water levels at our Wildlife Management Areas and why they’re so excited to go waterfowl hunting this fall.
Find updates for WMA's here: www.ndow.org/discover-your-public-land/
View our Small Game Hunting Regulations and Seasons Book here: ERegulations
- It’s time for upland bird hunters to lace up your boots! Our annual Chukar Forecast is out, the statewide youth chukar hunt opens Saturday, September 26, and the statewide general chukar season opener is right around the corner on Saturday, October 17.
In this week's Nevada Wild, Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones sit down with NDOW's Upland Game Staff Specialist Justin Small to prepare upland game hunters for the approaching seasons. The guys dig into the chukar forecast and pull out some interesting details and give some advice for hunters looking to chase chukar this fall. Justin explains the factors that go into chick production and shares some recently published findings about chukar movement. They also discuss the grouse and quail hunting opportunities found in Nevada.
Buy your license at ndowlicensing.com so you can join in on the fun. Make it a combination license so you can do some fall fishing while you're on your hunt!
View the 2026-2027 Chukar Forecast here: 2026-2027 Chukar Forecast
View our Small Game Hunting Regulations and Seasons Book here: ERegulations
- Significant milestone achieved. Since June of 2023, the Department has issued over 20,000 free kids licenses (hunting/fishing) via the Nevada Youth License Fund!
In this week's episode of the Nevada Wild Podcast hosts Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones talk about how this program came to be, why it continues to be a success, and thank the supporters of the program. From hunting and fishing non-profits to literally thousands of individuals across the country it’s been a true group effort. Most hunters and anglers are invested in seeing future generations experience the outdoors and this is a living, breathing example of that.
Learn more about the fund here: Nevada Youth License Fund
- What’s driving mule deer populations in Nevada and across the West?
In this episode of Nevada Wild, hosts Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones sit down with NDOW Mule Deer Staff Specialist Cody Schroeder to break down some of the biggest takeaways from the 2026 Nevada Mule Deer Summit.
They discuss the role habitat, weather, nutrition, migration, predators, development, and competition with other animals can play in mule deer populations, along with some of the latest research being conducted across the West. Cody also shares what Nevada can learn from long-term mule deer monitoring efforts in other states and why quality summer habitat may be even more important than many people realize.
The full presentations and panel discussions from the Nevada Mule Deer Summit are available on NDOW’s YouTube channel, giving anyone the opportunity to dig deeper into the science and topics discussed during the event.
Have a question after watching the presentations? Send us your questions or comments at bsjones@ndow.org or akeller@ndow.org. We’ll be answering questions and diving deeper into some of these topics in a future episode of Nevada Wild.
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About Nevada Wild Podcast
Nevada Wild is the official podcast of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, bringing you inside the Silver State’s incredible wildlife, habitats, and outdoor adventures. Join biologists, conservation experts, and outdoor enthusiasts as they talk hunting, fishing, wildlife management, and the conservation efforts shaping Nevada’s wild places.Podcast website
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