World Football at the Women's World Cup

Stories from the biggest tournament in women's football.
USA off to winning start and the history-making Palestinian
Mani Djazmi and Maz Farookhi reflect on holders USA's opening game win over Vietnam in Auckland, including hearing from Meg Linehan, senior writer for The Athletic.
And we speak to FIFA assistant referee Heba Saadiyeh, who is the first Palestinian to participate in either a men's or women's FIFA World Cup.
Photo: Lindsey Horan (L) of USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe (R) after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Credit: FIFA via Getty Images)
7/22/2023
40:20
Philippines tears of joy, Nigeria’s 'keeper heroics and the USA’s newest star
The Philippines become the second country to make their World Cup debut and Maz speaks to journalist Ryan Fenix about what it was like to be in the stadium to watch his country.
Katie Smith is in Melbourne as Nigeria’s goalkeeper saves them from defeat and we’ll hear from USA defender Naomi Girma as she prepares to burst onto the scene.
Photo: Philippines players applaud fans after the team's 0-2 defeat in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Credit: Getty Images)
7/21/2023
25:30
New Zealand’s shock win and no Kerr, no problem for Australia
World Football's Maz Farookhi is in Auckland to discuss New Zealand's first ever win at a Women's World Cup as Hannah Wilkinson’s goal stunned Norway. There was a minute’s silence before kick-off for the victims of a deadly shooting in Auckland on Thursday morning which overshadowed the opening game.
Elsewhere there’s relief for co-hosts Australia - Mani Djazmi sees the co-hosts get off the mark with a win against the Republic of Ireland, without their talismanic striker Sam Kerr who’s been ruled out of the first two games with injury.
(Image: Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates the team’s first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
7/20/2023
26:30
‘This is my naked truth’: The Matildas’ nude calendar 24 years on
As the Australian Matildas get ready to kick off their home World Cup campaign, Katie Smith goes back to a time when life was very different for the women representing the national side when they weren’t full time professionals selling out stadiums, when money was tight and publicity almost non-existent.
Let’s go back to 1999 - a year out from the Sydney Olympics, when Australian sports teams were desperate to get media coverage and capitalise on a game changing event for the nation. That’s where the Matildas’ nude calendar idea came from - pose naked, gain attention, challenge gender stereotypes, raise funds - but it didn’t end up being that simple.
Katie met up with former Matilda Tracie McGovern, who featured in that now infamous calendar, to take a trip back in time.
7/19/2023
17:59
Women’s World Cup preview with Carli Lloyd
With just two days to go until the world’s biggest ever women’s sports event kicks off in New Zealand and Australia, World Football’s Mani Djazmi and Katie Smith are in Sydney, with Maz Farookhi in Auckland to preview the start of the tournament.
They discuss the hosts, the favourites and the debutants, including in-depth interviews with the two-time World Cup winner with the USA, Carli Lloyd; Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams, one of only two players of aboriginal descent in the Matildas squad; and Panama midfielder Riley Tanner discusses the nation’s World Cup debut.
Photo: The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event on April 14, 2023. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)