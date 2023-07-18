World Football at the Women's World Cup

‘This is my naked truth’: The Matildas’ nude calendar 24 years on

As the Australian Matildas get ready to kick off their home World Cup campaign, Katie Smith goes back to a time when life was very different for the women representing the national side when they weren’t full time professionals selling out stadiums, when money was tight and publicity almost non-existent. Let’s go back to 1999 - a year out from the Sydney Olympics, when Australian sports teams were desperate to get media coverage and capitalise on a game changing event for the nation. That’s where the Matildas’ nude calendar idea came from - pose naked, gain attention, challenge gender stereotypes, raise funds - but it didn’t end up being that simple. Katie met up with former Matilda Tracie McGovern, who featured in that now infamous calendar, to take a trip back in time.