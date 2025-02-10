Shadowmoon calls the gang down to perform a summoning ritual-- not to summon a demon or a ghost, but to summon the recently-arrested Logan Goldberg. So, what will Logan have to say for himself? And what are the repercussions for this kind of dark magic? And also, it's both a Detective Files episode and an Adventures episode-- HUH?-TRANSCRIPT: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/who-killed-alaska-24-switching-flips-transcript/275525190-Discord Fan Community: https://discord.gg/sjYSZhSnanExplore Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/whokilledalaskaLook around in the Merch Shop: https://whokilledalaska.com/merchTwitter for Updates: https://twitter.com/WhoKilledAlaskaInstagram for Updates: https://www.instagram.com/whokilledalaska/-Content warnings: fireworks, loud sounds, mentions of pedophilia, mentions of statutory rape, mentions of homicide, descriptions of gore
--------
1:09:08
#23: Detective Files - "THE CORPSE AND THE ACE"
It's a corpse that cannot exist.
We begin with Jo again, in Denver's familiar home. Denver's been getting a few emails accusing Jo of numerous crimes that she didn't even commit-- but what's really on Denver's mind is bias. Has the killer always been under his nose, invisible through his own assumptions?
Now put that all aside; Denver must uncover the secrets of Alaska Curtis's mannequin corpse.
-
TRANSCRIPT: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/who-killed-alaska-23-detective-files-the-corpse-and-the-ace-pdf/274651876
-
-
Content warnings: horror, fear, vomiting sounds (heard at 11 minutes and 10 seconds), body horror, descriptions of gore
--------
55:38
#22: The Adventures - "A NIGHT AT JEREMY'S"
Boo and the crew are back! A bizarre and eerie online livestream catches the attention and fear of our heroes. To seek safety, the gang hunkers down together in the basement of Logan-- er, Jeremy-- Goldberg. After all, it's those strangers online we have to worry about-- right?
-
TRANSCRIPT: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/who-killed-alaska-22-the-adventures-a-night-at-jeremy-s-transcript-pdf/272919444
-
-
Content warnings: horror, fear, sudden loud noises, body horror, implied gore, implied abuse from a parent, stalking, threats
--------
55:06
#21.5 - "JOSEPHINE"
Jo Magaro's got a gun.
-
TRANSCRIPT: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/who-killed-alaska-episode-21-5-josephine-transcript-pdf/272670902
-
-
Content warnings: gun violence, death, stalking
--------
7:42
#21: Detective Files - "RUN FOR ME, DENVER"
Detective Denver's got a criminal on a leash: Jo "Magaro" is a danger to everyone around her, earning this P.I.'s 24-hour supervision from her place chained to the bathroom radiator. However, Jo need only request a Chili's smash burger to drag her handler from the frying pan to the fire in this bizarre buddy adventure.
These two will be threatening each other all day, but dammit if they're not gonna learn something about themselves in the process.
-
TRANSCRIPT: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/who-killed-alaska-21-detective-files-run-for-me-denver-transcript-pdf/272484440
-
-
Content warnings: sudden loud noises, threats of gun violence, gunshots, joke about suicide, offensive humor from a character (which we do not endorse!), mention of AIDS in a disrespectful manner, bullying, mentions of physical abuse, mentions of parental abuse, suicidal ideation, implied racism
In WKA, a private detective and an eccentric stoner compete to solve a mysterious death. Join Boo & Denver for this charming adventure, full of friendship, threats, threats of friendship, and just a touch of witchcraft.