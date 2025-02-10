#21: Detective Files - "RUN FOR ME, DENVER"

Detective Denver's got a criminal on a leash: Jo "Magaro" is a danger to everyone around her, earning this P.I.'s 24-hour supervision from her place chained to the bathroom radiator. However, Jo need only request a Chili's smash burger to drag her handler from the frying pan to the fire in this bizarre buddy adventure. These two will be threatening each other all day, but dammit if they're not gonna learn something about themselves in the process. - TRANSCRIPT: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/who-killed-alaska-21-detective-files-run-for-me-denver-transcript-pdf/272484440 - Discord Fan Community: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://discord.gg/sjYSZhSnan⁠ Explore Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/whokilledalaska⁠ Look around in the Merch Shop: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://whokilledalaska.com/merch⁠ Twitter for Updates: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/WhoKilledAlaska⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram for Updates: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/whokilledalaska/ - Content warnings: sudden loud noises, threats of gun violence, gunshots, joke about suicide, offensive humor from a character (which we do not endorse!), mention of AIDS in a disrespectful manner, bullying, mentions of physical abuse, mentions of parental abuse, suicidal ideation, implied racism