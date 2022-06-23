About Wheel Woman

This is the true story of Georgia Durante, an All-American beauty, once named “Kodak Girl” as the most photographed model in the world, who moves to New York and becomes a Mob wife and getaway driver for the Gambino crime family. Then, as a means to save her daughter and escape her abusive marriage and criminal ties, she moves to Los Angeles with $7 in her pocket, reinventing herself as Hollywood’s first female stunt driver. It’s a story that’s as wildly entertaining as it is powerful and poignant, addressing contemporary issues through the incredible experiences of a beautiful, smart, tough, dynamic, badass woman.