This is the true story of Georgia Durante, an All-American
beauty, once named “Kodak Girl” as the most photographed
model in the world, who moves to New York and becomes a
Mob wife and getaway driver for the Gambino crime family.
Then, as a means to save her daughter and escape her
abusive marriage and criminal ties, she moves to Los Angeles
with $7 in her pocket, reinventing herself as Hollywood’s first
female stunt driver.
It’s a story that’s as wildly entertaining as it is powerful and
poignant, addressing contemporary issues through the
incredible experiences of a beautiful, smart, tough, dynamic,
badass woman.