Wheel Woman
Wheel Woman
iHeartPodcasts
This is the true story of Georgia Durante, an All-American beauty, once named “Kodak Girl” as the most photographed model in the world, who moves ...
FictionDramaTrue Crime
  • Interview with the real Georgia and Toni
    Lars Jacobson interviews the real Georgia and Toni as they reflect on the events of the podcast and provide updates on their current lives.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/21/2022
    25:40
  • Into the Sunset
    Georgia gets a visit from the past as she tries to move on with her life in Los Angeles.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/14/2022
    31:25
  • Stunt Lady
    Georgia discovers a new career as Hollywood’s first female stunt driver.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/7/2022
    38:35
  • The Assassination
    Sammy G is assassinated with both the mob and police implicated in the murder.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/30/2022
    27:42
  • The Escape
    Georgia escapes with Toni, but Joe refuses to let her go.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/23/2022
    32:44

About Wheel Woman

This is the true story of Georgia Durante, an All-American beauty, once named “Kodak Girl” as the most photographed model in the world, who moves to New York and becomes a Mob wife and getaway driver for the Gambino crime family. Then, as a means to save her daughter and escape her abusive marriage and criminal ties, she moves to Los Angeles with $7 in her pocket, reinventing herself as Hollywood’s first female stunt driver. It’s a story that’s as wildly entertaining as it is powerful and poignant, addressing contemporary issues through the incredible experiences of a beautiful, smart, tough, dynamic, badass woman.
