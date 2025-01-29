Episode 123 - Top 10 Fitness Trends and What We Think About Them

Hosts Tyler Bramlett and Dr. Lisa Folden explore the top 10 fitness trends of 2024, offering thoughtful insights on their benefits and potential drawbacks. From wearable technology to community-driven fitness, they discuss how these trends can impact mental and physical well-being. The conversation emphasizes the importance of functional fitness, balance, and mindful movement at every stage of life, while highlighting the transformative power of community in fostering self-worth and personal growth. If you're ready to embrace fitness trends that focus on connection, self-love, and sustainability, this episode is for you.