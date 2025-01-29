Epsidoe 126 - The Secret Language of the Body: Healing Trauma Through Awareness with Karden Rabin
Karden Rabin joins the WeShape team to discuss the profound connection between the mind, body, and nervous system. From personal healing stories to actionable strategies, Karden shares how awareness, interruption, and redesign can help you release trauma, regulate your body, and embrace a healthier, more compassionate relationship with yourself. Listen in to explore the science and soul behind somatic healing and self-discovery!Mentioned in this episode:Quiz midroll 2025Have WeShape build you a better workoutQuiz outro 2025
--------
45:41
Episode 125 - Millennial Burnout & Recovery with Peter Guse
We sit down with Peter Guse, creator of The Millennial Reset, to explore the realities of millennial burnout, hustle culture, and the path back to your authentic self. Peter shares his personal journey of breaking free from societal conditioning, rediscovering joy, and embracing the wisdom of simplicity.Learn practical tools for regulating your nervous system, reprogramming old patterns, and creating a life aligned with who you truly are—without the pressure to "find yourself" or chase society's unrealistic standards.If you're ready to step off the hamster wheel and reconnect with what really matters, this conversation is for you.Mentioned in this episode:Quiz outro 2025Quiz midroll 2025Have WeShape build you a better workout
--------
37:43
Episode 124 - Healing Through Playful Movement with Kara Latta
In this episode of The Feeling Lighter Podcast, we’re joined by Kara Latta, founder of The Playful Warrior, to explore how playful movement and creativity can transform our lives. From healing the inner child to breaking free from perfectionism, we discuss practical ways to reconnect with joy, embrace silliness, and quiet that critical inner voice. Whether you’re a high achiever, a parent, or simply someone craving more freedom, this conversation will inspire you to let go of judgment and reclaim the joy you deserve.Mentioned in this episode:Quiz midroll 2025Have WeShape build you a better workoutQuiz outro 2025
--------
38:40
Episode 123 - Top 10 Fitness Trends and What We Think About Them
Hosts Tyler Bramlett and Dr. Lisa Folden explore the top 10 fitness trends of 2024, offering thoughtful insights on their benefits and potential drawbacks. From wearable technology to community-driven fitness, they discuss how these trends can impact mental and physical well-being. The conversation emphasizes the importance of functional fitness, balance, and mindful movement at every stage of life, while highlighting the transformative power of community in fostering self-worth and personal growth. If you’re ready to embrace fitness trends that focus on connection, self-love, and sustainability, this episode is for you.Mentioned in this episode:Quiz midroll 2025Have WeShape build you a better workoutQuiz outro 2025
--------
57:54
Episode 122 - Letting Go of Resolutions: Self-Connection as a New Year’s Intention
In this inspiring New Year's episode, Dr. Lisa Folden and new co-host Tyler Bramlett explore the pitfalls of traditional resolutions and the power of self-connection. Together, they unpack how to let go of external pressures, embrace self-care, and cultivate happiness from within. Tune in to hear why showing up for yourself is the ultimate act of transformation—and how it can replace the endless cycle of resolutions.Mentioned in this episode:Quiz outro 2025Quiz midroll 2025Have WeShape build you a better workout
--------
39:44
More Health & Wellness podcastsMore Health & Wellness podcasts
Start “Feeling Lighter” each week with Coach Tyler and Dr. Lisa as they shed old beliefs one episode at a time. Each week a new guest will share their journey of letting go and how that process impacted their worldview.
“Because how you feel about yourself changes everything!”
Guest experts will bring insights on mental, physical and spiritual health. Dr. Lisa and Katie will be talking with therapists, scientists, doctors, life coaches and more!
Walk away from each episode with new ways to learn to love yourself better.
The Feeling Lighter Podcast was created by WeShape. At WeShape we prioritize your well-being and want to help you feel comfortable in your body, without feeling pressured to change it. Our approach is centered around creating a personalized at-home workout plan that is tailored specifically to YOUR goals, YOUR capabilities, and YOUR schedule.
We are not a weight loss app.
We are not a training app.
We don't make you feel guilty.
We are shaping a new way.