Longevity Optimization with Kayla Barnes-Lentz

Fertility Optimization with Dr. Sasha Hakman

Today I'm speaking with Dr. Sasha Hakman, a fertility expert, on the Longevity Optimization Podcast. In this episode, we discuss the rising trends in infertility, the impact of environmental toxins, and the critical importance of lifestyle factors such as nutrition and exercise on fertility. Dr. Hakman shares insights into the role of hormones, particularly progesterone, and how thyroid and autoimmune conditions can affect fertility outcomes. The conversation emphasizes the need for awareness and proactive measures to optimize fertility.Dr. Sasha Hakman is a renowned fertility specialist dedicated to helping individuals and couples navigate the complexities of reproductive health. Throughout our discussion, we explore the intricate relationship between thyroid health, nutrient deficiencies, and fertility, highlighting the importance of maintaining optimal TSH levels for women trying to conceive. We also delve into the role of various nutrients, particularly vitamin D, in enhancing fertility. The conversation covers the impact of alcohol on reproductive health, the aging of eggs, and how lifestyle changes can significantly improve fertility outcomes. Personal experiences in fertility treatments underscore the importance of individualized care and the need for supportive healthcare providers. Additionally, we discuss various aspects of fertility, including the impact of age on conception, the process and considerations of egg freezing, and the management of conditions like endometriosis and PCOS. The complexities of IVF, including success rates and challenges associated with egg retrieval and embryo transfer, are also addressed, emphasizing the importance of understanding one’s reproductive health and the implications of lifestyle choices on fertility outcomes.Let's be friends! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaylabarnes/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@femalelongevityX: https://x.com/femalelongevityWebsite: https://kaylabarnes.comJoin Female Longevity Community: https://kayla-barnes-lentz.circle.so/checkout/become-a-member Follow Dr. Sasha HakmanFollow Her on IG: https://www.instagram.com/sashahakmanmd/Visit Her Website: https://sashahakmanmd.com/Dr. Sasha's fertility practice: https://www.havingbabies.comTimestamps00:00 Introduction to Fertility and Infertility Trends02:51 The Impact of Environmental Toxins on Fertility06:08 Lifestyle Factors Affecting Fertility11:48 The Role of Exercise and Nutrition in Fertility17:51 Understanding Hormones: The Role of Progesterone23:56 Thyroid and Autoimmune Conditions in Fertility37:05 Understanding Thyroid Health and Fertility41:39 The Role of Nutrients in Fertility51:42 Alcohol and Its Impact on Fertility55:56 Egg Quality and Aging: What You Need to Know01:09:08 Personal Experiences in Fertility Treatments01:13:25 Understanding Age and Fertility01:20:04 The Journey of Egg Freezing01:30:35 Navigating Fertility in Your 30s01:39:01 Managing Endometriosis and PCOS01:46:51 The Complexities of IVF and Egg Retrieval