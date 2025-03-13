Longevity Optimization with Kayla Barnes-Lentz

Today I'm speaking with Whitney Tingle, the founder of Sakara Life, on the Longevity Optimization Podcast. In this engaging conversation, we explore the realms of wellness, nutrition, and the journey of creating Sakara, a healthy meal delivery service. Whitney shares her personal health struggles and emphasizes the importance of gut health, discussing how nutrition profoundly impacts overall well-being. Our dialogue delves into the science behind food, the significance of hydration, and the challenges of sourcing quality ingredients, all while reflecting on the unique health landscape of New York City.Whitney Tingle is a passionate advocate for holistic health and nutrition, dedicated to transforming the way people approach their diets. Throughout our discussion, we focus on various aspects of health and wellness, including dietary choices, diabetes management, and the importance of personalized medicine. We examine the impact of specific foods on health, particularly in relation to diabetes, and explore the significance of understanding individual health histories. The conversation highlights the role of gut health in overall wellness, the necessity of assessing toxic burdens, and the power of nutrition as a form of medicine. Finally, Whitney shares insights into daily wellness routines and practices that contribute to a healthier lifestyle, offering practical advice for listeners looking to enhance their well-being.Let’s be friends!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaylabarnes/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@femalelongevityX: https://x.com/femalelongevityWebsite: https://kaylabarnes.comJoin Female Longevity Community: https://kayla-barnes-lentz.circle.so/checkout/become-a-member Follow Sakara Life and Whitney TingleFollow Sakara Life on IG: https://www.instagram.com/sakaralife/Follow Whitney Tingle on IG: https://www.instagram.com/whitneytingle/?hl=enTimestamps00:00 Introduction to Wellness and Nutrition Conversations03:04 The Birth of Saqqara: A Journey into Healthy Meal Delivery05:59 Personal Health Struggles and the Gut-Skin Connection08:45 Exploring Nutrition: The Science Behind Food and Health11:45 The Importance of Gut Health in Skin Issues14:54 The Role of Inflammation in Aging and Health17:53 The Evolution of Health Understanding and Practices20:56 Hydration and Nutrition: The Foundation of Health24:10 Diversity in Diet: The Key to Optimal Nutrition27:01 Sourcing Ingredients: The Challenges of Healthy Meal Prep29:54 The New York Experience: Health and Convenience in Urban Living37:48 Navigating Dietary Choices and Health Impacts41:04 Understanding Diabetes Management and Dietary Approaches44:38 The Importance of Personalized Medicine46:50 Exploring Gut Health and Testing52:03 Assessing Total Toxic Burden56:10 The Role of Nutrition in Wellness01:01:10 Daily Wellness Routines and Practices
Gene Therapy with Liz Parrish
Today I'm speaking with Liz Parrish, the founder and CEO of BioViva, on the Longevity Optimization Podcast. In this episode, we explore groundbreaking advancements in gene therapy and its potential to cure age-related diseases. Liz shares her personal journey that led to the creation of BioViva, providing insights into the mechanisms of gene therapy and the current landscape of approved therapies. Our conversation delves into the hallmarks of aging, the role of specific genes like follistatin and telomerase, and the future of gene therapy as a preventative measure for health optimization.Liz Parrish is a pioneering figure in the field of gene therapy, dedicated to advancing the science of longevity and health optimization. Throughout our discussion, she addresses the ethical considerations surrounding gene editing and the implications for future generations. We also discuss the significance of gene therapy in combating aging, the role of telomeres in longevity, and the misconceptions about telomerase and cancer. Additionally, Liz explores the potential benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and shares her personal experiences with gene therapy. The conversation touches on skincare, the philosophy of longevity, and the empowerment of women through advancements in gene therapy, highlighting the transformative potential of these innovations for future health.Timestamps00:00 Introduction to Gene Therapy and Longevity03:10 The Birth of BioViva and Personal Motivation06:05 Advancements in Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine08:49 Understanding Gene Therapy: Mechanisms and Applications11:56 Current Approved Gene Therapies and Their Impact15:08 Exploring the Hallmarks of Aging17:54 The Role of Folistatin and Telomerase in Aging21:04 Preventative Medicine and Gene Therapy24:02 Future of Gene Therapy and Embryo Editing27:08 The Ethics of Gene Editing and Parental Choices29:54 Preparing for a Multi-Planetary Future39:40 Exploring the Future of Space Travel40:08 The Importance of Safe Space Habitation41:06 Gene Therapy and Aging: A Deeper Dive42:52 Telomeres and Their Role in Longevity46:00 Cancer and Telomerase: Debunking Myths47:55 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy: Potential Benefits51:11 Balancing Regeneration and Cellular Division53:26 Pioneering Gene Therapy: A Personal Journey58:27 Measuring the Impact of Gene Therapy01:03:11 Skincare and Longevity: A Personal Approach01:10:24 Philosophy of Longevity: Balancing Life and Health01:14:05 Empowerment Through Gene Therapy for Women
Brain Health Longevity with Dr. Kay Linker
Today I'm speaking with Dr. Kay Linker on the Longevity Optimization Podcast. In this episode, we delve into the intricate relationship between neuroscience, nutrition, and longevity. Together, we explore the differences between male and female brains, the importance of brain health, and how diet and exercise play crucial roles in cognitive function. The conversation highlights the impact of neurotoxins, the significance of the blood-brain barrier, and the vital connection between gut health and brain function. We also discuss the detrimental effects of alcohol on the brain and the benefits of walking for cognitive performance.Dr. Kay Linker is a leading expert in neuroscience and nutrition, dedicated to understanding how lifestyle choices influence brain health and longevity. Throughout our discussion, we cover various aspects of health and fitness, emphasizing the importance of cardio and strength training, the benefits of morning sun exposure, and the significant impact of sauna use on brain health. Dr. Linker introduces emerging therapies like photobiomodulation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, while also addressing the reevaluation of Alzheimer's research and the importance of holistic approaches to brain health. Additionally, she shares insights on supplements like spermidine and rapamycin, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach to health that integrates lifestyle choices and dietary considerations.Timestamps00:00 Introduction to Longevity and Neuroscience01:46 Understanding Brain Differences: Male vs Female04:33 Brain Health Basics: Nutrition and Exercise10:26 The Impact of Diet on Longevity and Brain Health15:54 Neurotoxins and Their Effects on Brain Health20:23 The Blood-Brain Barrier: Function and Importance23:58 Gut Health and Its Connection to Brain Function28:09 The Role of Alcohol in Brain Health30:01 Exercise and Cognitive Performance30:59 The Importance of Morning Sun for Health34:12 Sauna Benefits: A Game Changer for Brain Health38:43 Exploring Photobiomodulation and Brain Health40:09 Reevaluating Alzheimer's Research and Its Implications44:31 Emerging Therapies: Hyperbaric Oxygen and Brain Health46:48 Nourishing the Brain: Supplements and Lifestyle Choices
Fertility Optimization with Dr. Sasha Hakman
Today I'm speaking with Dr. Sasha Hakman, a fertility expert, on the Longevity Optimization Podcast. In this episode, we discuss the rising trends in infertility, the impact of environmental toxins, and the critical importance of lifestyle factors such as nutrition and exercise on fertility. Dr. Hakman shares insights into the role of hormones, particularly progesterone, and how thyroid and autoimmune conditions can affect fertility outcomes. The conversation emphasizes the need for awareness and proactive measures to optimize fertility.Dr. Sasha Hakman is a renowned fertility specialist dedicated to helping individuals and couples navigate the complexities of reproductive health. Throughout our discussion, we explore the intricate relationship between thyroid health, nutrient deficiencies, and fertility, highlighting the importance of maintaining optimal TSH levels for women trying to conceive. We also delve into the role of various nutrients, particularly vitamin D, in enhancing fertility. The conversation covers the impact of alcohol on reproductive health, the aging of eggs, and how lifestyle changes can significantly improve fertility outcomes. Personal experiences in fertility treatments underscore the importance of individualized care and the need for supportive healthcare providers. Additionally, we discuss various aspects of fertility, including the impact of age on conception, the process and considerations of egg freezing, and the management of conditions like endometriosis and PCOS. The complexities of IVF, including success rates and challenges associated with egg retrieval and embryo transfer, are also addressed, emphasizing the importance of understanding one's reproductive health and the implications of lifestyle choices on fertility outcomes.Timestamps00:00 Introduction to Fertility and Infertility Trends02:51 The Impact of Environmental Toxins on Fertility06:08 Lifestyle Factors Affecting Fertility11:48 The Role of Exercise and Nutrition in Fertility17:51 Understanding Hormones: The Role of Progesterone23:56 Thyroid and Autoimmune Conditions in Fertility37:05 Understanding Thyroid Health and Fertility41:39 The Role of Nutrients in Fertility51:42 Alcohol and Its Impact on Fertility55:56 Egg Quality and Aging: What You Need to Know01:09:08 Personal Experiences in Fertility Treatments01:13:25 Understanding Age and Fertility01:20:04 The Journey of Egg Freezing01:30:35 Navigating Fertility in Your 30s01:39:01 Managing Endometriosis and PCOS01:46:51 The Complexities of IVF and Egg Retrieval
AI: How it Works + AI in Medicine with Harper Carroll
Today I'm speaking with @HarperCarrollAI an AI and ML software engineer, on the Longevity Optimization Podcast. In this episode, we explore the fascinating intersection of artificial intelligence and health optimization. Harper shares insights into the concept of AI as the ultimate polymath, detailing her journey into the field and the transformative potential of AI in revolutionizing health diagnostics and treatments, particularly in cancer care. The conversation delves into the implications of AI in personalized medicine and how technology can shape the future of health optimization.Harper Carroll is an AI/ML engineer, advisor and educator focused on making AI concepts accessible. With almost a decade of formal experience in AI, she holds two Computer Science degrees from Stanford University specializing in AI, worked at Facebook/Meta on News Feed Ranking, Integrity Intelligence, and AR, and then was Founding Engineer and then Head of AI/ML at a startup acquired by NVIDIA. Her background combines technical expertise with teaching experience, including as a TA for advanced CS and AI courses at Stanford, including a PhD-level core AI course. Her model fine-tuning guides became the most popular fine-tuning guides on Google. In just one (1) year of teaching AI online, she has garnered 0.5M followers.Polymath book Harper references: Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit: https://www.amazon.com/Genesis-Artificial-Intelligence-Human-Spirit/dp/0316581291Timestamps00:00 Introduction to AI and Longevity05:08 The Polymath Concept in AI09:58 Harper's Journey into AI14:47 Understanding AI: Definitions and Applications19:56 AI in Health: Opportunities and Concerns25:00 AI's Role in Cancer Treatment and Diagnostics30:10 Future of AI in Personalized Medicine32:23 Innovative Approaches to Women's Health35:11 The Role of AI in Health Optimization36:51 Empathy and Virtual Reality Experiences41:05 AI's Impact on Creativity and Accessibility43:59 AI as a Personal Assistant in Daily Life48:54 Understanding AI Hallucinations and Their Implications53:28 The Environmental Impact of AI and Future Solutions
About Longevity Optimization with Kayla Barnes-Lentz
Maximizing Human Health and Performance. We discuss: optimal health, nutrition, high-performance, cognitive excellence, biohacking, longevity and more with top experts around the world. Hosted by Kayla Barnes-Lentz.