Functional Medicine for Real-World Impact

EP03: Practitioner Missteps in Resolving Metabolic Dysfunction

Most cases of type 2 diabetes could be predicted—and prevented—if we knew how to recognize the earliest metabolic red flags hiding in plain sight. What if your patient's "normal" labs are quietly pointing to dysfunction—and no one's looking closely enough to catch it? In this episode, Tracy Harrison shares the story of Jane, a woman in her 40s who feels fine today but is on a predictable path to type 2 diabetes within the next decade. Her fasting glucose and A1C may look great now, but behind the scenes, rising insulin or C-peptide levels are already telling a different story. Tracy walks through the subtle signs of early metabolic dysfunction and why standard lab markers often lull both patients and practitioners into a false sense of security. She pushes for a shift in perspective: What do we make of "optimal" labs when the patient's diet, stress, or symptoms tell a different story? What can we catch early if we pay closer attention to things like reactive hypoglycemia, eating hygiene, and even overlooked contributors like toxin exposure and gut motility? From the pancreas to the microbiome, Tracy connects the dots in a way that's practical and actionable for real-world clinical practice. She also shares key tools that can support earlier intervention, from smarter lab assessments to supplements like inositol and berberine. This episode is packed with clinical insights and reminders that prevention starts long before blood sugar goes up, and that patients like Jane are counting on us to see what others miss. Episode Breakdown: 00:00 Introduction to Jane and the Roots of Metabolic Dysfunction 02:30 Why Fasting Insulin and C-Peptide Matter 05:10 Hypoglycemia as an Early Warning Sign 09:05 Glucose vs. A1C: What Labs Really Tell You 12:10 The Hidden Impact of Stress and Poor Eating Hygiene 15:10 Gut Motility and Its Role in Metabolic Health 22:10 Pancreatic, Thyroid, and Liver Function in Early Dysfunction 27:15 The Microbiome's Influence on Insulin and GLP-1 32:05 Diet, Prebiotics, and Feeding the Microbiome 36:30 Supplements That Support Insulin Sensitivity