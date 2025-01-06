Performance, Mindset, and Metrics: A Conversation with Sport Scientists Dr. Morgan Smith and Dr. Mo Merritt
Join Dr. Jared Pelo as he sits down with sport scientists Dr. Morgan Smith and Dr. Mo Merritt to explore the fascinating intersection of human performance, mindset, and metrics. Dr. Smith, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford studying applied human performance, and Dr. Merritt, who works with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, share their unique perspectives on athletic development and achievement.
In this enlightening conversation, discover:
How metrics and data can both help and hinder athletic performance
The importance of developing a growth mindset when learning new skills
Why the "coach's eye" remains crucial in an age of advanced metrics
Practical strategies for pushing past perceived limitations
The value of embracing discomfort in the pursuit of growth
Whether you're an athlete, coach, or someone interested in optimizing your performance, this discussion offers valuable insights into the delicate balance between objective metrics and subjective experience. Learn why checking in with yourself before checking your metrics might be the key to sustainable progress, and why enjoying the process - or as Dwyane Wade puts it, "enjoying the traffic" - could be more valuable than focusing solely on outcomes.
0:00 - Introduction and Guest Backgrounds
2:26 - Morgan Smith's Path to Sport Science
3:05 - Mo Merritt's Journey Through Kinesiology and Team USA
6:58 - Applied Sports Science and Performance Research
9:16 - Working with Athletes and Real-Time Data Collection
12:18 - Learning New Skills and Brain Aging
14:02 - Practical Mindset Strategies for Athletes
15:03 - Acceptance and Different Approaches to Mental Challenges
18:20 - Managing Performance Metrics and Self-Assessment
20:09 - Performance Beyond Readiness Scores
21:34 - Tools vs. Metrics: Finding the Right Balance
24:39 - Using Metrics to Push Past Barriers
27:19 - Understanding Physical Capacity and Effort
29:20 - Building Trust and Taking First Steps
31:45 - Key Takeaways:
Morgan: Finding Enjoyable Movement and Self-Kindness
Mo: "Enjoying the Traffic" - Embracing the Process
34:55 - Closing and Contact Information
The Fun Habit: Moving Beyond Toxic Positivity with Mike Rucker
Dr. Jared Pelo speaks with Mike Rucker, author of "The Fun Habit," about moving beyond toxic positivity and finding sustainable ways to incorporate enjoyment into daily life. Learn how intentional fun can improve mental health, work performance, and overall wellbeing.
Key Timestamps:
0:00 - Introduction and Mike's background
2:37 - Personal story of loss and realizing the problems with toxic positivity
4:32 - The science of hedonic tone and the difference between fun and happiness
9:13 - Discussing grief and finding joy during difficult times
14:29 - How to analyze and improve how you spend your time
17:46 - Research on pleasure-seeking behavior and the "fun cup" concept
21:23 - Understanding hedonic tone and valence
24:07 - Practical tools for adding fun to everyday life
29:14 - Transition rituals between work and home life
34:21 - The concept of "healthy hedonism" and behavior change
40:07 - Making health interventions enjoyable and sustainable
45:51 - Personal stories about finding enjoyment in exercise
51:54 - Where to find Mike and his book "The Fun Habit"
Connect with Mike Rucker:
Instagram: @thewonderoffun
Website: https://michaelrucker.com/
To Purchase The Fun Habit: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1982159057
Finding Your Balance Amid The Holiday Hustle
Join Dr. Catherine Isaac and Kelly Joniak for a special episode of Medicine 3.0 exploring the health benefits of meditation and practical strategies for maintaining balance during busy times. Learn how to start a meditation practice, understand different meditation styles, and experience a guided compassion meditation.
In this episode:
-Why meditation is accessible to everyone
-How to start a simple meditation practice
-Different approaches for beginners
-Managing difficult emotions through meditation
-Guided metta (compassion) meditation practice
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Introduction
0:55 Why start meditating?
2:45 Benefits beyond stress management
5:42 Nighttime meditation experience
14:56 Managing difficult emotions
17:02 Getting started with meditation
29:23 Guided metta meditation practice
37:17 Final thoughts and applications
Patient Safety and Medical Errors: A Conversation with Dr. Julie Siemers
In this insightful episode of Medicine 3.0, Dr. Catherine Isaac speaks with Dr. Julie Siemers, a patient safety consultant and nurse educator, about the critical issues of medical errors, patient safety, and healthcare worker burnout. Dr. Siemers shares valuable insights from her extensive nursing career and discusses strategies for patients and families to advocate for safer care.
Timestamps:
0:00 Introduction and career background
1:40 Understanding failure to rescue
3:33 Early warning signs in patient deterioration
6:54 Key vital signs for monitoring
9:01 Patient advocacy and hospital safety tips
11:15 Surgical checklists and patient safety
14:35 Tips for patients and families
20:18 Healthcare worker burnout
25:19 Creating a culture of patient safety
27:38 Medical errors statistics
30:18 Impact of burnout on healthcare
37:35 National policies on patient safety
45:20 The CUSS method for patient advocacy
Follow Dr. Julie Siemers:
Website: https://www.drjuliesiemers.com/
Instagram: @drjuliesiemers
Understanding RED-S: From Elite Athletes to Everyday Exercise - A Conversation with Allison Yamamoto
Join Dr. Jared Pelo and nutrition expert Allison Yamamoto for an insightful discussion about Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S). From her personal journey as a college athlete to helping others recover, Allison shares valuable insights about recognizing symptoms, addressing disordered eating patterns, and developing a healthy relationship with food and exercise.
Key Timestamps:
0:00 - Introduction
3:34 - Allison's personal experience with RED-S
6:47 - Understanding RED-S and its effects on the body 10:50 - The relationship between disordered eating and RED-S
15:56 - Evolution of RED-S awareness in sports
21:09 - Signs and symptoms to watch for
30:06 - Foundational principles for recovery
35:37 - Exercise recovery and listening to your body
46:30 - How to connect with Allison
Follow Allison:
Instagram: @allisonyamamoto
Website: https://www.theallymethod.com/about-ally
