Medicine 3.0

Medicine 3.0
Bionic Health
Bionic Health is on a mission to help everyone, everywhere, have optimal health. Join us as we discuss with experts, physicians, scientists and patients on how ...
Health & Wellness

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Performance, Mindset, and Metrics: A Conversation with Sport Scientists Dr. Morgan Smith and Dr. Mo Merritt
    Join Dr. Jared Pelo as he sits down with sport scientists Dr. Morgan Smith and Dr. Mo Merritt to explore the fascinating intersection of human performance, mindset, and metrics. Dr. Smith, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford studying applied human performance, and Dr. Merritt, who works with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, share their unique perspectives on athletic development and achievement.  In this enlightening conversation, discover:  How metrics and data can both help and hinder athletic performance  The importance of developing a growth mindset when learning new skills  Why the "coach's eye" remains crucial in an age of advanced metrics  Practical strategies for pushing past perceived limitations  The value of embracing discomfort in the pursuit of growth  Whether you're an athlete, coach, or someone interested in optimizing your performance, this discussion offers valuable insights into the delicate balance between objective metrics and subjective experience. Learn why checking in with yourself before checking your metrics might be the key to sustainable progress, and why enjoying the process - or as Dwyane Wade puts it, "enjoying the traffic" - could be more valuable than focusing solely on outcomes.     0:00 - Introduction and Guest Backgrounds   2:26 - Morgan Smith's Path to Sport Science   3:05 - Mo Merritt's Journey Through Kinesiology and Team USA  6:58 - Applied Sports Science and Performance Research   9:16 - Working with Athletes and Real-Time Data Collection   12:18 - Learning New Skills and Brain Aging   14:02 - Practical Mindset Strategies for Athletes   15:03 - Acceptance and Different Approaches to Mental Challenges   18:20 - Managing Performance Metrics and Self-Assessment   20:09 - Performance Beyond Readiness Scores   21:34 - Tools vs. Metrics: Finding the Right Balance   24:39 - Using Metrics to Push Past Barriers   27:19 - Understanding Physical Capacity and Effort   29:20 - Building Trust and Taking First Steps   31:45 - Key Takeaways:  Morgan: Finding Enjoyable Movement and Self-Kindness  Mo: "Enjoying the Traffic" - Embracing the Process   34:55 - Closing and Contact Information    Connect with Dr. Morgan Smith and Mo Merritt to explore more about their work in health and longevity. Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share for more insights on optimizing your well-being! #HumanPerformance #SportScience #Athletics #Mindset #Performance #Coaching #Sports #Olympics 
    --------  
    37:33
  • The Fun Habit: Moving Beyond Toxic Positivity with Mike Rucker
    Dr. Jared Pelo speaks with Mike Rucker, author of "The Fun Habit," about moving beyond toxic positivity and finding sustainable ways to incorporate enjoyment into daily life. Learn how intentional fun can improve mental health, work performance, and overall wellbeing. Key Timestamps: 0:00 - Introduction and Mike's background 2:37 - Personal story of loss and realizing the problems with toxic positivity 4:32 - The science of hedonic tone and the difference between fun and happiness 9:13 - Discussing grief and finding joy during difficult times 14:29 - How to analyze and improve how you spend your time 17:46 - Research on pleasure-seeking behavior and the "fun cup" concept 21:23 - Understanding hedonic tone and valence 24:07 - Practical tools for adding fun to everyday life 29:14 - Transition rituals between work and home life 34:21 - The concept of "healthy hedonism" and behavior change 40:07 - Making health interventions enjoyable and sustainable 45:51 - Personal stories about finding enjoyment in exercise 51:54 - Where to find Mike and his book "The Fun Habit" Connect with Mike Rucker: Instagram: @thewonderoffun Website: https://michaelrucker.com/ To Purchase The Fun Habit: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1982159057 #Psychology #MentalHealth #Wellness #PersonalDevelopment #Fun #PositivePsychology
    --------  
    53:30
  • Finding Your Balance Amid The Holiday Hustle
    Join Dr. Catherine Isaac and Kelly Joniak for a special episode of Medicine 3.0 exploring the health benefits of meditation and practical strategies for maintaining balance during busy times. Learn how to start a meditation practice, understand different meditation styles, and experience a guided compassion meditation. In this episode: -Why meditation is accessible to everyone -How to start a simple meditation practice -Different approaches for beginners -Managing difficult emotions through meditation -Guided metta (compassion) meditation practice TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Introduction 0:55 Why start meditating? 2:45 Benefits beyond stress management 5:42 Nighttime meditation experience 14:56 Managing difficult emotions 17:02 Getting started with meditation 29:23 Guided metta meditation practice 37:17 Final thoughts and applications #Medicine3 #Meditation #WellnessJourney #MentalHealth #BionicHealth #Mindfulness #StressManagement #HealthOptimization
    --------  
    38:09
  • Patient Safety and Medical Errors: A Conversation with Dr. Julie Siemers
    In this insightful episode of Medicine 3.0, Dr. Catherine Isaac speaks with Dr. Julie Siemers, a patient safety consultant and nurse educator, about the critical issues of medical errors, patient safety, and healthcare worker burnout. Dr. Siemers shares valuable insights from her extensive nursing career and discusses strategies for patients and families to advocate for safer care. Timestamps: 0:00 Introduction and career background 1:40 Understanding failure to rescue 3:33 Early warning signs in patient deterioration 6:54 Key vital signs for monitoring 9:01 Patient advocacy and hospital safety tips 11:15 Surgical checklists and patient safety 14:35 Tips for patients and families 20:18 Healthcare worker burnout 25:19 Creating a culture of patient safety 27:38 Medical errors statistics 30:18 Impact of burnout on healthcare 37:35 National policies on patient safety 45:20 The CUSS method for patient advocacy Follow Dr. Julie Siemers: Website: https://www.drjuliesiemers.com/ Instagram: @drjuliesiemers
    --------  
    48:41
  • Understanding RED-S: From Elite Athletes to Everyday Exercise - A Conversation with Allison Yamamoto
    Join Dr. Jared Pelo and nutrition expert Allison Yamamoto for an insightful discussion about Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S). From her personal journey as a college athlete to helping others recover, Allison shares valuable insights about recognizing symptoms, addressing disordered eating patterns, and developing a healthy relationship with food and exercise. Key Timestamps: 0:00 - Introduction 3:34 - Allison's personal experience with RED-S 6:47 - Understanding RED-S and its effects on the body 10:50 - The relationship between disordered eating and RED-S 15:56 - Evolution of RED-S awareness in sports 21:09 - Signs and symptoms to watch for 30:06 - Foundational principles for recovery 35:37 - Exercise recovery and listening to your body 46:30 - How to connect with Allison Follow Allison: Instagram: @allisonyamamoto Website: https://www.theallymethod.com/about-ally #REDS #SportsNutrition #WomensHealth #Athletics #Recovery #Wellness
    --------  
    48:34

About Medicine 3.0

Bionic Health is on a mission to help everyone, everywhere, have optimal health. Join us as we discuss with experts, physicians, scientists and patients on how you can have optimal health.
