Performance, Mindset, and Metrics: A Conversation with Sport Scientists Dr. Morgan Smith and Dr. Mo Merritt

Join Dr. Jared Pelo as he sits down with sport scientists Dr. Morgan Smith and Dr. Mo Merritt to explore the fascinating intersection of human performance, mindset, and metrics. Dr. Smith, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford studying applied human performance, and Dr. Merritt, who works with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, share their unique perspectives on athletic development and achievement. In this enlightening conversation, discover: How metrics and data can both help and hinder athletic performance The importance of developing a growth mindset when learning new skills Why the "coach's eye" remains crucial in an age of advanced metrics Practical strategies for pushing past perceived limitations The value of embracing discomfort in the pursuit of growth Whether you're an athlete, coach, or someone interested in optimizing your performance, this discussion offers valuable insights into the delicate balance between objective metrics and subjective experience. Learn why checking in with yourself before checking your metrics might be the key to sustainable progress, and why enjoying the process - or as Dwyane Wade puts it, "enjoying the traffic" - could be more valuable than focusing solely on outcomes. 0:00 - Introduction and Guest Backgrounds 2:26 - Morgan Smith's Path to Sport Science 3:05 - Mo Merritt's Journey Through Kinesiology and Team USA 6:58 - Applied Sports Science and Performance Research 9:16 - Working with Athletes and Real-Time Data Collection 12:18 - Learning New Skills and Brain Aging 14:02 - Practical Mindset Strategies for Athletes 15:03 - Acceptance and Different Approaches to Mental Challenges 18:20 - Managing Performance Metrics and Self-Assessment 20:09 - Performance Beyond Readiness Scores 21:34 - Tools vs. Metrics: Finding the Right Balance 24:39 - Using Metrics to Push Past Barriers 27:19 - Understanding Physical Capacity and Effort 29:20 - Building Trust and Taking First Steps 31:45 - Key Takeaways: Morgan: Finding Enjoyable Movement and Self-Kindness Mo: "Enjoying the Traffic" - Embracing the Process 34:55 - Closing and Contact Information