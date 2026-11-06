In September of 2024 I went to be a guest on the @JulianDorey podcast. Here is just a snippet of the conversation Julian and I had. To watch my full interview with Julian and all of the other discussions he has with guests make sure to go over to https://youtu.be/CUkZfgE-L_k?si=jFOl4s0hmPnRGOXG.Find more of my content at: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/https://apologeticscanada.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuff/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/X/Twitter: https://x.com/WesleyLHuff Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

On Dec. 30th I had the privilege to be a guest on the @joerogan. During the course of the conversation I gave Joe a fascimile that I personally made of P52 (John Rylands 457), what is most likely our oldest manuscript evidence for the biblical New Testament.Watch the whole interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwyAX69xG1QFind more of my content at: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/https://apologeticscanada.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuff/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/X/Twitter: https://x.com/WesleyLHuff Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Wes Huff

About Wes Huff

About Wes Huff