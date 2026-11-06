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70 episodes
- Find more of my content at: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/https://apologeticscanada.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuff/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/X/Twitter: https://x.com/WesleyLHuff
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- Find more of my content at: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/https://apologeticscanada.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuff/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/X/Twitter: https://x.com/WesleyLHuff
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- On Dec. 30th I had the privilege to be a guest on the @joerogan. During the course of the conversation I gave Joe a fascimile that I personally made of P52 (John Rylands 457), what is most likely our oldest manuscript evidence for the biblical New Testament.Watch the whole interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwyAX69xG1QFind more of my content at: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/https://apologeticscanada.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuff/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/X/Twitter: https://x.com/WesleyLHuff
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- In September of 2024 I went to be a guest on the @JulianDorey podcast. Here is just a snippet of the conversation Julian and I had. To watch my full interview with Julian and all of the other discussions he has with guests make sure to go over to https://youtu.be/CUkZfgE-L_k?si=jFOl4s0hmPnRGOXG.Find more of my content at: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/https://apologeticscanada.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuff/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/X/Twitter: https://x.com/WesleyLHuff
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Wes Huff talks biblically accurate angels, Book of Enoch, and the Ethiopian Bible10/21/2026 | 11 mins.Watch the whole interview: https://youtu.be/CUkZfgE-L_k?si=dvXFJcZcFMoWhoeNFind more of my content at: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/https://apologeticscanada.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuff/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/X/Twitter: https://x.com/WesleyLHuff
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About Wes Huff
Wesley Huff (BA. MTS. PhD candidate) was born in Multan, Pakistan and spent a portion of his childhood in the Middle East. Wesley has participated in numerous talks and interfaith dialogue events at universities across North America and has been participating in public dialogues on issues of interfaith dialogue (particularly between Christianity and Islam), belief, and religion for just over a decade. Along with a number of other academic and informal associations, Wesley is currently the Central Canada Director at Apologetics Canada.Links:Website: https://www.wesleyhuff.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wesley_huff/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesLivingstoneHuffApologetics Canada: https://apologeticscanada.com/Twitter: https://twitter.com/WesleyLHuff Unofficial fan audio feed — not affiliated with or endorsed by the original creator. All content belongs to its respective owner.Podcast website
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