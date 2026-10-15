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We Get To Do This

Adam Curry & Jimmy Pruitt
ChristianityNews
We Get To Do This
Latest episode

54 episodes

  • We Get To Do This

    The Next Chapter Is Calling

    10/14/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    On Episode 54 of We Get To Do This, Adam shares why the next chapter is calling him into kingdom work, and Pastor Jimmy walks through the winds of change.
    Plus, AI in your fridge, Noah's Ark and a Daily Grind to live by!
  • We Get To Do This

    The Uncomfortable Truth

    10/07/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    We Get To Do This #53, "The Uncomfortable Truth": what the news isn't telling you about Christa Pike, why The West Wing was pre-programming you twenty years ago, and the four R's to winning the war in your mind.
  • We Get To Do This

    Doomerang

    09/30/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    AI builders, cable news and even SNL are all preaching the end of the world, and on episode 52 of We Get To Do This, Pastor Jimmy and Adam Curry put on the "They Live" glasses, contend with the fear, and break the unholy agreements that keep us from living free.
  • We Get To Do This

    The Gods We Make

    09/23/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    A funeral for software, British money in Cairo and a generational opportunity.
    It's God, the world and other things with Adam Curry & Pastor Jimmy Pruitt on We Get TO Do This Episode 51
  • We Get To Do This

    The Architecture of Fear

    09/16/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Hands reaching across the aisle, GenZ receiving the Good News and a full breakdown of the psychology behind the latest scare that is dominating media
    Adam Curry & Pastor Jimmy break it all down and discuss God, the world and other things on Episode 50!
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About We Get To Do This
Podfather Adam Curry and Pastor Jimmy Pruitt discuss God, the world, and other things, weeklyNew episode every Wednesday
Podcast website
ChristianityNewsNews CommentaryReligion & Spirituality

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