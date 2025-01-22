Powered by RND
We Started Here with Lacey Turner

Podcast We Started Here with Lacey Turner
Colour It In Studios Ltd / BBC Studios Drama Productions
TV’s Lacey Turner is joined by legends from film and TV who began their careers in the fast-paced and dynamic world of soap Celebrated for her iconic role as St...
TV & FilmBusinessCareers

  • Jessie Wallace: From Wigmaker to Kat Slater
    Lacey is joined by EastEnders co-star and creator of one of the most iconic characters on the square, Jessie Wallace aka Kat Slater.  Before she brought leopard print back into cult fashion status as Kat, Jessie started her career behind the scenes in theatre.  They chat about how Jessie’s interest in performing began as a child, her early days as a wigmaker while she was at drama school, and they reminisce over some of the most memorable scenes shared by the Slater family over the years.
    34:04
  • We Started Here Trailer
    Welcome to We Started Here with Lacey Turner! In each episode, Lacey chats to incredible people in film and TV about how they started their careers working on some of our favourite soaps.
About We Started Here with Lacey Turner

TV’s Lacey Turner is joined by legends from film and TV who began their careers in the fast-paced and dynamic world of soap Celebrated for her iconic role as Stacey Slater in the BBC flagship show EastEnders, Lacey chats to other actors, as well as writers and producers about the incredible experience jobs in soap gave them, and how they took those skills into future stages of their career.  Produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions and Colour It In Studios.

