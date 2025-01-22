We Started Here with Lacey Turner

Jessie Wallace: From Wigmaker to Kat Slater

Lacey is joined by EastEnders co-star and creator of one of the most iconic characters on the square, Jessie Wallace aka Kat Slater. Before she brought leopard print back into cult fashion status as Kat, Jessie started her career behind the scenes in theatre. They chat about how Jessie’s interest in performing began as a child, her early days as a wigmaker while she was at drama school, and they reminisce over some of the most memorable scenes shared by the Slater family over the years.