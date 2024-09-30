Powered by RND
Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast

A tech podcast for the gadget lovers and tech heads among us from the mind of Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD. MKBHD has made a name for himself on YouT...
  • CES 2025: the Good, the Bad, the Ugly
    We're back! After a nice break for the holiday Marques, Andrew, and David waste no time getting right back into the newest gadgets and announcements. With Ellis and Adam both out sick, Mariah is in control of the producer table so you know it's going to be a good one. First, everyone gives a quick update on what they did over the break before venting about Qi2 wireless charging in upcoming Android phones. Then it's all about CES where they talk about everything from weird vacuum robots to the new Nvidia announcements and even some new wonky screens from LG! After that, it's all about the cars of CES including Afeela, Faraday Future, and even Honda. Of course, we wrap everything up with some trivia. Enjoy! Links: MKBHD - OnePlus 13 Review CNET - Nvidia CES in 12 Minutes Verge - Nvidia Digits Verge - Nvidia RTX 5090 9to5Google - Qi2 article Linus Tech Tips - Nvidia RTX 5090 demo Verge - Tracking Microsoft tricks Tony Statovci - Bing Short Tom’s Guide - Microsoft copies Google Tom’s Guide - StanByME 2 Hands-On Verge - Dell Kills XPS Verge - New Bird Buddy Cameras Motor Authority - Faraday Future Prototypes Electrive - Faraday Future sold 10 cars Car and Driver - Afeela Verge - New LG lamps PC Gamer - Ducky keyboard Verge - AutoKeybo Short Verge - Honda Zero Music provided by Epidemic Sound  Shop the merch: https://shop.mkbhd.com Socials: Waveform: https://twitter.com/WVFRM Waveform: https://www.threads.net/@waveformpodcast Marques: https://www.threads.net/@mkbhd Andrew: https://www.threads.net/@andrew_manganelli David Imel: https://www.threads.net/@davidimel Adam: https://www.threads.net/@parmesanpapi17 Ellis: https://twitter.com/EllisRovin TikTok:  https://www.tiktok.com/@waveformpodcast Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/mkbhd Music by 20syl: https://bit.ly/2S53xlC Waveform is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:33:27
  • WTF Happened in 2024? - Waveform Rewind
    This week, Marques, Andrew, and David talk about the Google XR headset, Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, and even Bluesky verification before getting into some AI videos that Marques got using Google Veo 2. After that, we take a look back at some of our predictions from last year to see if anyone got it right before making some predictions for what we think is going to happen in 2025. Of course, we wrap it all up with trivia in the end. Enjoy! Links: Google XR announcement Flipboard Surf Verge - The Nintendo Switch 2 and its dock dbrand Switch 2 Voxon Music provided by Epidemic Sound  Shop the merch: https://shop.mkbhd.com Socials: Waveform: https://twitter.com/WVFRM Waveform: https://www.threads.net/@waveformpodcast Marques: https://www.threads.net/@mkbhd Andrew: https://www.threads.net/@andrew_manganelli David Imel: https://www.threads.net/@davidimel Adam: https://www.threads.net/@parmesanpapi17 Ellis: https://twitter.com/EllisRovin TikTok:  https://www.tiktok.com/@waveformpodcast Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/mkbhd Music by 20syl: https://bit.ly/2S53xlC Waveform is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:50:54
  • Should You Wear an Apple Watch to a Wedding?
    This week, Marques, Andrew, and David discuss a post Marques saw that about someone who got an invitation to a wedding that specifically requested no Apple Watches to be worn. After that, they talk about a new feature for Instagram Reels before going over four new Android phones that just came that Marques was really impressed with. After that, it's all about Sora and Apple Intelligence before we close it out with trivia. Enjoy! Links: Engadget - You can now buy your next EV on Amazon Techcrunch - Instagram rolls out ‘trial reels’ that aren’t shown to a creator’s followers GSM Arena - S25 Qi2 rumors Wired - What is Qi2? MKBHD - OpenAI Sora Reddit - Reddit Answers Music provided by Epidemic Sound  Shop the merch: https://shop.mkbhd.com Socials: Waveform: https://twitter.com/WVFRM Waveform: https://www.threads.net/@waveformpodcast Marques: https://www.threads.net/@mkbhd Andrew: https://www.threads.net/@andrew_manganelli David Imel: https://www.threads.net/@davidimel Adam: https://www.threads.net/@parmesanpapi17 Ellis: https://twitter.com/EllisRovin TikTok:  https://www.tiktok.com/@waveformpodcast Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/mkbhd Music by 20syl: https://bit.ly/2S53xlC Waveform is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:31:07
  • Jaguar Cybertrucked Their Cars?
    This week, Marques, Andrew, and David talk about Cyber Monday for a bit before getting into Spotify Wrapped and the new Jaguar concept car. After that, Andrew has an eBay-based game that was super fun and resulted in the best kind of chaos. Of course, we wrap it all up with some trivia! Enjoy. Links: Verge subscription: https://bit.ly/4in1Ozu Tesla Apple Watch app: https://bit.ly/3OFPzQO Bodanza Disc Golf YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/49qDTv9 gm_golf YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/4giezcM AntsCanada YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/4gmqrdP Epic Spaceman YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/4goqGVB Grip Locked podcast: https://bit.ly/4gg90w5 Music provided by Epidemic Sound  Shop the merch: https://shop.mkbhd.com Socials: Waveform: https://twitter.com/WVFRM Waveform: https://www.threads.net/@waveformpodcast Marques: https://www.threads.net/@mkbhd Andrew: https://www.threads.net/@andrew_manganelli David Imel: https://www.threads.net/@davidimel Adam: https://www.threads.net/@parmesanpapi17 Ellis: https://twitter.com/EllisRovin TikTok:  https://www.tiktok.com/@waveformpodcast Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/mkbhd Music by 20syl: https://bit.ly/2S53xlC Waveform is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:34:10
  • From the Archives: Rise and Fall of Boosted Board
    This week, we're pulling one of our favorite episodes from the archive due to everyone being out for Thanksgiving here in the states. If you've been listening to Waveform for a while, but for all of the newer listeners (of which there are many) this one is for you. It's a deep dive episode where David spoke with multiple people trying to get to the bottom of what happened with the company Boosted Board. Enjoy the long holiday weekend everyone! Links: Music by KamrenB: https://spoti.fi/2WRJOFh Other music by 20SYL: https://spoti.fi/3di7n2F Kara Swisher podcast ep: https://spoti.fi/3x1VmXc Sanjay Dastoor: https://twitter.com/sanjaydastoor Casey Neistat: http://twitter.com/casey Sean O'Kane: http://twitter.com/sokane1 Boosted USA: BoostedUSA.com Shop the merch: https://shop.mkbhd.com Socials: Waveform: https://twitter.com/WVFRM Waveform: https://www.threads.net/@waveformpodcast Marques: https://www.threads.net/@mkbhd Andrew: https://www.threads.net/@andrew_manganelli David Imel: https://www.threads.net/@davidimel Adam: https://www.threads.net/@parmesanpapi17 Ellis: https://twitter.com/EllisRovin TikTok:  https://www.tiktok.com/@waveformpodcast Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/mkbhd Music by 20syl: https://bit.ly/2S53xlC Waveform is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:38:10

About Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast

A tech podcast for the gadget lovers and tech heads among us from the mind of Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD. MKBHD has made a name for himself on YouTube reviewing everything from the newest smartphones to cameras to electric cars. Pulling from over 10 years of experience covering the tech industry, MKBHD and co-hosts Andrew Manganelli and David Imel will keep you informed and entertained as they take a deep dive into the latest and greatest in tech and what deserves your hard earned cash. New episodes every week. Waveform is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network. We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
