CES 2025: the Good, the Bad, the Ugly

We're back! After a nice break for the holiday Marques, Andrew, and David waste no time getting right back into the newest gadgets and announcements. With Ellis and Adam both out sick, Mariah is in control of the producer table so you know it's going to be a good one. First, everyone gives a quick update on what they did over the break before venting about Qi2 wireless charging in upcoming Android phones. Then it's all about CES where they talk about everything from weird vacuum robots to the new Nvidia announcements and even some new wonky screens from LG! After that, it's all about the cars of CES including Afeela, Faraday Future, and even Honda. Of course, we wrap everything up with some trivia. Enjoy!