How Anthropologie gets omnichannel right (and what to learn)
In this episode of Insights Unlocked, we explore the evolving landscape of omnichannel strategies with Kate MacCabe, founder of Flywheel Strategy. With nearly two decades of experience in digital strategy and product management, Kate shares her insights on bridging internal silos, leveraging customer insights, and designing omnichannel experiences that truly resonate.
From the early days of DTC growth to today’s complex, multi-touchpoint customer journeys, Kate explains why omnichannel is no longer optional—it’s essential. She highlights a standout example from Anthropologie, demonstrating how brands can create a unified customer experience across digital and physical spaces. Whether you’re a marketing leader, UX strategist, or product manager, this episode is packed with actionable advice on aligning teams, integrating user feedback, and building a future-proof omnichannel strategy.
Key Takeaways:
✅ Omnichannel vs. Multichannel: Many brands think they’re omnichannel, but they’re really just multichannel. Kate breaks down the difference and how to shift toward true integration.
✅ Anthropologie’s Success Story: Learn how this brand seamlessly blended physical and digital experiences to create a memorable, data-driven customer journey.
✅ User Feedback is the Secret Weapon: Discover how continuous user testing—before, during, and after a launch—helps brands fine-tune their strategies and avoid costly mistakes.
✅ Aligning Teams for Success: Cross-functional collaboration is critical. Kate shares tips on breaking down silos between marketing, product, and development teams.
✅ Emerging Tech & Omnichannel: Instead of chasing the latest tech trends, Kate advises businesses to define their strategic goals first—then leverage AI, AR, and other innovations to enhance the customer experience.
Quotes from the Episode:
💬 "Omnichannel isn’t just about being everywhere; it’s about creating seamless bridges between every touchpoint a customer interacts with." – Kate MacCabe
💬 "Companies that truly listen to their users—through qualitative and quantitative insights—are the ones that thrive in today’s competitive landscape." – Kate MacCabe
Resources & Links:
🔗 Learn more about Flywheel Strategy
🔗 Connect with Kate MacCabe on LinkedIn
🔗 Explore UserTesting for customer insights for marketers
Search Experience Optimization (SXO): The Future of SEO?
How can businesses move beyond traditional SEO rankings to create a truly engaging and high-converting user experience?
In this episode of Insights Unlocked, host Nathan Isaacs sits down with Georgia Tan, co-founder of Switch Key Digital, to discuss the future of search and the rise of Search Experience Optimization (SXO).
Georgia shares how SXO integrates SEO, user experience (UX), and conversion rate optimization (CRO) to create a holistic search strategy that not only ranks well but also delivers meaningful engagement and conversions. As AI-driven search and multi-platform visibility become critical, Georgia explains why focusing on the user journey is the key to future-proofing your search strategy.
She also walks us through real-world case studies, practical steps for businesses looking to shift toward SXO, and how to measure success beyond traditional keyword rankings.
Tune in to learn:
What Search Experience Optimization (SXO) is and how it differs from traditional SEO
Why integrating UX and CRO is essential for long-term search success
How AI-driven search and evolving user behaviors are shaping SEO in 2025
Actionable strategies to improve organic traffic and engagement
Key metrics and a balanced scorecard approach to measure SXO success
Real-world examples of businesses that boosted conversions with SXO
💡 "It's not just about ranking #1; it's about creating a seamless experience that keeps users engaged and converts them into loyal customers." – Georgia Tan
Georgia Tan is the co-founder of Switch Key Digital and a seasoned expert in SEO, content strategy, and UX design. She developed the SXO framework to help businesses bridge the gap between search visibility and meaningful user engagement.
How UX and marketing drive better customer experiences
In this episode of Insights Unlocked, we explore how marketing, UX, and customer experience teams can collaborate to craft impactful, data-driven strategies. Our guests—Emily Carrion, CMO at Entrepreneurs' Organization; Katie Karr, a Senior User Experience Designer at Workiva; and Kristy Morrison, Director of Digital Marketing at F5,—share insights on cutting through digital noise, optimizing messaging, and leveraging user testing to create seamless experiences that drive business success.
What you’ll learn in this episode:
The marketing challenge – Why understanding customer needs remains the foundation of great marketing, even as digital channels become increasingly noisy.
UX as a marketing advantage – How UX research and design play a critical role in communicating value to potential customers, especially since 80% of SaaS buyers research before speaking with sales.
The role of testing – How teams can use customer insights, A/B testing, and analytics (quant + qual) to optimize messaging, improve conversions, and enhance brand clarity.
Cross-team collaboration – Why breaking down silos between marketing, UX, product, and content teams leads to better customer experiences and stronger business impact.
Key Quotes from Our Guests:
💡 “There are some things in marketing that never change. Our job is to deeply understand our customer and connect their needs with our product’s value.” – Emily Carrion
💡 “Every good experience you create is part of your brand—so is every bad experience.” – Kristy Morrison
💡 “UX isn’t just a product function anymore. It’s critical in marketing to ensure we’re communicating the right message upfront.” – Katie Karr
Episode links:
Emily Carrion on Linkedin
Kristy Morrison on Linkedin
Katie Karr on Linkedin
Blog post: 31 Expert Opinions on the Importance of UX in Marketing
How AI + user feedback transformed puppy training with Zigzag's Jack Mitchell
In this Insights Unlocked episode, host Michael Domanic sits down with Jack Mitchell, Head of Product and Operations at Zigzag, the #1 puppy training app. Jack shares how his team built Ziggy, an AI-powered virtual puppy trainer designed to provide personalized, science-backed training advice at scale.
Jack explains that scalability was a major challenge for the certified B-Corp startup. Originally, Zigzag provided WhatsApp chat support with real dog trainers, but as the company grew, this wasn’t sustainable. They needed a way to offer science-backed, consistent training advice while still maintaining the personal touch that users valued.
Additionally, user behavior played a key role in the decision to develop an AI-powered chat. Zigzag found many customers hesitated to ask simple questions because they didn’t want to bother a human trainer—even though they were paying for the service. AI eliminated this friction by making users feel more comfortable asking quick, everyday training questions.
Zigzag is continuously refining Ziggy’s AI model based on user feedback, with a 96% positive rating of the feature. "Trust is key," Jack said. "Users need to know they’re getting the right advice—every time."
Looking ahead, Jack said they aim to expand Ziggy’s capabilities and explore how AI can further improve the pet training experience.
"The goal is to keep making the AI better, smarter, and more useful for puppy parents everywhere," he said.
Key Takeaways:
🐶 AI as a training tool – How Zigzag built Ziggy to provide AI-driven, real-time puppy training advice.
📈 From concept to execution – The strategic and technical hurdles in implementing AI, from user feedback to content validation.
🔄 Engagement & retention – How and why AI chat features have increased user interactions and overall app retention rates.
🎯 Measuring AI’s business impact – The importance of A/B testing, user feedback, and ROI tracking to validate AI investments.
🚀 AI Beyond the product – How small teams like Zigzag use AI to streamline internal workflows and accelerate product development.
Episode links:
🐾 Try ZigZag: Download the app (if applicable)
💬 Connect with Jack Mitchell on LinkedIn: Find him on LinkedIn
🏁 A comprehensive guide to A/B testing: A comprehensive guide on conducting effective A/B tests to enhance user experience and conversion rates.
How smart content drives better customer experiences
In this week’s Insights Unlocked, we look back at three past episodes discussing the importance of smart content—that strategically crafted, user-focused content that adapts to audience needs, enhances customer experience, and drives engagement through clarity and relevance. Industry experts Bobbie Wood, Natalie Dunbar, and Kelly Erickson share insights on the impact of well-crafted content, the power of user testing, and the evolving role of AI in UX writing. Whether you’re in marketing, CX, or UX, you’ll gain valuable takeaways on how content strategy can elevate your brand and improve the way customers interact with your products and services.
Key Topics & Takeaways:
1. The Power of Content in Customer Experience
Successful companies prioritize clear, user-friendly content to drive engagement and loyalty.
Content strategy isn’t just about writing—it’s about delivering the right message at the right time in the right format.
Microcopy, such as button text and CTAs, can make or break user engagement.
2. The Importance of Content Testing & User Research
A/B testing and usability studies are essential to understand how users interact with content.
Testing must go beyond isolated elements—content should be evaluated across the entire user journey to ensure consistency.
Observing user reactions, especially when they stop interacting, can reveal pain points that need to be addressed.
3. Balancing Brand Consistency with Personalization
A strong brand voice ensures content remains consistent across channels while still adapting to different user needs.
Marketers and UX teams should define voice and tone guidelines that allow flexibility for various contexts.
The right balance between structured brand messaging and personalized user interactions enhances engagement.
4. AI’s Growing Role in Content Creation
AI tools can assist with content creation, but they lack the human empathy, nuance, and contextual understanding needed for great UX writing.
The future of AI in UX writing is still evolving, and ethical concerns around AI-generated content must be considered.
While AI can optimize workflows, human oversight remains crucial in crafting meaningful and relatable content.
5. Why Content Strategy Should Start Early in Projects
Content strategists should be involved from the very beginning of product and experience design.
Early collaboration ensures content aligns with user expectations, business goals, and overall design strategy.
Mapping out content needs before development reduces the risk of last-minute changes and improves efficiency.
Featured Guests:
🔹 Bobbie Wood on LinkedIn
🔹 Natalie Dunbar on LinkedIn
🔹 Kelly Erickson on LinkedIn
What does it take to create experiences customers love, craft campaigns that captivate, and drive measurable results?
Insights Unlocked features candid conversations with the builders, creators, and innovators driving some of the world’s most impactful digital transformations. Tailored for marketing, product, UX and CX leaders, each episode delivers actionable insights to help you create customer-first strategies and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape. Each episode is about 30 minutes long.
From optimizing product launches to leveraging AI for smarter workflows, Insights Unlocked is your go-to resource for designing experiences that resonate, drive loyalty, and achieve business results. Guests include influential leaders like Brian Solis, April Dunford, Kate Towsey, Jacob Nielsen, Teresa Torres, and Judd Antin among others, offering their expertise in CX, UX, and innovation. The podcast also highlights strategies and success stories from leading brands such as Verizon, Signet Jewelers, Figma, Microsoft, Tesco Bank, and more.
UserTesting leaders and industry experts join as guest hosts, alongside show producer Nathan Isaacs, award-winning journalist and Senior Manager of Content Production at UserTesting.
Brought to you by UserTesting, the leader in human insights and proactive customer experience strategies, Insights Unlocked empowers CMOs and marketing teams to craft experiences that drive growth, loyalty, and impact.
Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Show notes, curated clips and more at usertesting.com/podcast.