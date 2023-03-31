Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to "Upstream" with Erik Torenberg in the App
Listen to "Upstream" with Erik Torenberg in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
"Upstream" with Erik Torenberg

"Upstream" with Erik Torenberg

Podcast "Upstream" with Erik Torenberg
Podcast "Upstream" with Erik Torenberg

"Upstream" with Erik Torenberg

Erik Torenberg
add
Upstream is where host Erik Torenberg goes deeper with the world's most interesting thinkers to map the constellation of ideas that matter across tech, culture,... More
TechnologyNewsTech News
Upstream is where host Erik Torenberg goes deeper with the world's most interesting thinkers to map the constellation of ideas that matter across tech, culture,... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • E6: Vivek Ramaswamy on running for president in 2024 and his message to Silicon Valley
    Vivek Ramaswamy is a 2024 Republican presidential candidate who founded biotech company Roivant Sciences, now public. He has written books about what he sees as the excesses of woke capitalism and started an asset management firm called Strive, meant to be a right-wing competitor with BlackRock. With his presidential campaign, Vivek challenges conventional orthodoxy on several core issues, including affirmative action and climate change. Regardless of what you may think about his policies or him, it's worth understanding how he stands to influence our upcoming election and inject his views into the mainstream. RECOMMENDED PODCASTS: Moment of Zen (lively tech discussions) & The Cognitive Revolution (AI show) wherever you get your podcasts. TIMESTAMPS:  (00:00) Preview of the episode (03:10) When Vivek changed from founder to presidential candidate (10:47) Vivek’s presidential platform: Affirmative action, Climate, Fed, Drug crisis (15:34) Sponsors: Secureframe | MarketerHire (16:58) Where Vivek overlaps/differs with Silicon Valley: DEI, Free speech, SVB (24:51) Meritocracy above all else? (31:32) How to remove politics from corporations (39:26) Silicon Valley should empathize more with the rest of the country? (55:56) Defining “woke” (57:14) What’s it like to run a presidential campaign SOCIAL LINKS: Erik’s Twitter: @eriktorenberg Vivek’s Twitter: @VivekGRamaswamy Podcast Twitter: @Upstream__Pod Erik’s Substack: eriktorenberg.substack.com Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | MarketerHire - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention UPSTREAM during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/upstream MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/upstream and use code UPSTREAM to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire.
    4/29/2023
    1:02:19
  • E5: How Exactly Joe Lonsdale Would Fix The Public Sector
    Joe Lonsdale is the founder of Palantir, 8VC, a number of other unicorns he’s incubated, and Cicero Policy Institute. In this episode we focus mostly on his policy, breaking down what are the real problems in healthcare, education, crime/police, homelessness and what are the solutions he recommends to fix them. We talk about how the right is focused on the culture war when fixing accountability will actually be a more effective way to change the culture. We talk about the future for the right, why wealth inequality is the wrong metric to measure, and what it means to believe in America in 2023. This episode was recorded in February 2023. RECOMMENDED PODCASTS: Moment of Zen https://www.podpage.com/moment-of-zen-1/ The Cognitive Revolution https://www.cognitiverevolution.ai/ LINKS REFERENCED: To Save America Restore Our Frontier ( https://blog.joelonsdale.com/p/to-save-america-restore-our-frontier ) HIstorian Ronald Syme ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Syme ) TIMESTAMPS: (2:10) How Joe Lonsdale maximizes his impact  (4:10) The focus of Joe’s public policy org, Cicero (6:58) Why institutional reform is more effective than fighting the culture war  (9:11) Misunderstandings about education  (11:56)  government unions shouldn’t exist (14:02) Misunderstandings about prison reform and crime (17:31) Misunderstandings about homelessness (20:13) Sponsors (25:52) Explaining our healthcare problems (31:53) When to reform vs start new institutions (37:00) What’s the power of a presidency  / State reform vs federal reform (39:54) The frontier vs the core (42:40) Draining the swamp (42:50) Wealth inequality  (46:20) Equality of opportunity is a myth (48:00) Appreciating billionaires (51:00) Peter Thiel isn’t really focused on politics (53:00) The future of the right (57:42) Why be an American optimist SOCIAL LINKS: Erik’s Twitter: @eriktorenberg Joe’s Twitter: @JTLonsdale Podcast Twitter: @Upstream__Pod Erik’s Substack: eriktorenberg.substack.com Joe’s Substack: blog.joelonsdale.com Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | Mercury | MarketerHire - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention UPSTREAM during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - Mercury: https://mercury.com/ Now more than ever, startup founders need a safe place to put their cash. Mercury protects your money and also provides the streamlined user experience that great founders expect through partner banks and their sweep networks.Mercury offers up to $5 million in FDIC insurance, which is 20 times the per-bank limit. They also make it easy to invest any cash above the FDIC-insured amount in a money market fund, a hundred thousand startups trust Mercury with their finances. I've been a happy Mercury customer and have found their team incredibly helpful and responsive. Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Choice Financial Group and involve bank and trust members FDIC. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/upstream MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/upstream and use code UPSTREAM to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire.
    4/21/2023
    1:03:41
  • E4: David Sacks on his intellectual and political journey
    David Sacks is known as a CEO/investor in multiple unicorns, and most recently a media mogul with All-In. In this episode, we trace David’s intellectual and political history from his days fighting student activism at Stanford to now. We cover the political and cultural changes in the last 30 years of silicon valley, how the real distinction today is between the college-educated and the not, and how even though 2⁄3 of the country didn’t go to college, their views are not represented in our institutions today. This episode was recorded in December 2022 but is just as relevant today.  Recommended Podcasts: Moment of Zen https://www.podpage.com/moment-of-zen-1/ The Cognitive Revolution: https://www.cognitiverevolution.ai/ TIMESTAMPS: (2:18) How did tech become less free speech oriented? (3:30) Why is PayPal so woke? (5:25) Woke Capitalism game (8:25) Corporations and governments collaborating to censor (9:30) Tracing political history in Silicon Valley  (17:45) College educated vs. not is the biggest difference in US (21:50) Our elite is not democratic (23:50) Sponsors: Secureframe | Mercury | MarketerHire (26:22) David’s experience with student activism in the 1990s (28:00) David’s evolution on foreign policy  (31:15) U.S. Russiaphobia (34:45) Why David supports big-tech regulations (39:05) How to do regulations well (43:00) Social Progress (48:00) Is classical liberalism a dead end? (50:53) Is Institutional Reform possible (53:00) Elon’s character arc and political journey (1:01:25) Will there be a parallel economy? (1:05:33) Employee entitlement was a bull-market phenomenon (1:10:15) Accountability for elites is the solution SOCIAL LINKS: David’s Twitter: @davidsacks Erik’s Twitter: @eriktorenberg Podcast Twitter: @Upstream__Pod Erik’s Substack: eriktorenberg.substack.com Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | Mercury | MarketerHire - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention UPSTREAM during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - Mercury: https://mercury.com/ Now more than ever, startup founders need a safe place to put their cash. Mercury protects your money and also provides the streamlined user experience that great founders expect through partner banks and their sweep networks.Mercury offers up to $5 million in FDIC insurance, which is 20 times the per-bank limit. They also make it easy to invest any cash above the FDIC-insured amount in a money market fund, a hundred thousand startups trust Mercury with their finances. I've been a happy Mercury customer and have found their team incredibly helpful and responsive. Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Choice Financial Group and involve bank and trust members FDIC. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/upstream MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/upstream and use code UPSTREAM to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire.
    4/15/2023
    1:15:25
  • E3: Ezra Klein on supply-side progressivism, polarization, and what Silicon Valley misses about politics
    Ezra Klein, journalist, political analyst, and podcaster, sits with Erik Torenberg to go deeper into the intellectual movement of supply-side progressivism and what Silicon Valley misses about politics. This conversation was recorded in early February 2023, but is even more relevant today. TIMESTAMPS: (0:00) Preview of Ezra discussing Elon Musk (2:16) Unpacking supply side liberalism and the abundance agenda (7:55) Contrasting Ezra’s Buildism with Marc Andreessen and Tyler Cowen (12:20) Why we can't build (16:36) Sponsors: Secureframe | Mercury | MarketerHire (18:47) Unions (21:06) Ezra on what Silicon Valley misunderstands about politics (24:15) Abundance agenda is bipartisan, but will polarize (27:05) Ezra on immigration and free trade (31:08) Reinterpreting Ezra’s book Why We’re Polarized in 2023 (34:30) Institutional distrust (39:10) Davos elite v. Tech Elite v. Crypto Elite (47:10) What makes Elon right wing? (51:50) Chris Caldwell’s theory of polarization (53:50) Has the left gone too far left? (1:00:15) What the president can actually do (1:04:40) The deep state (1:07:00) Where he differs from Patrick Collison (1:10:15) Equality of opportunity vs a sufficient floor (1:12:00) Why inequality matters (1:14:27) Billionaires buying media platforms (1:16:55) Elon and the era of the trickster god (1:20:30) Ezra’s book recommendation SOCIAL LINKS: Erik’s Twitter: @eriktorenberg Ezra’s Twitter: @ezraklein Podcast Twitter: @Upstream__Pod Erik’s Substack: eriktorenberg.substack.com Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | Mercury | MarketerHire - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention UPSTREAM during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - Mercury: https://mercury.com/ Now more than ever, startup founders need a safe place to put their cash. Mercury protects your money and also provides the streamlined user experience that great founders expect through partner banks and their sweep networks.Mercury offers up to $5 million in FDIC insurance, which is 20 times the per-bank limit. They also make it easy to invest any cash above the FDIC-insured amount in a money market fund, a hundred thousand startups trust Mercury with their finances. I've been a happy Mercury customer and have found their team incredibly helpful and responsive. Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Choice Financial Group and involve bank and trust members FDIC. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/upstream MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/upstream and use code UPSTREAM to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire.
    4/7/2023
    1:27:25
  • E2: Balaji Srinivasan on his past and future predictions, the future of the left and right, and why tech can’t escape politics
    Balaji Srinivasan, author of The Network State and co-founder of Counsyl, talks to Erik Torenberg about his past and future predictions, the future of the left and right, and why tech will never be able to escape politics.  Check out the other podcasts on our network, Moment of Zen (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1661672738) and our AI show The Cognitive Revolution (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1669813431) TIMESTAMPS: (0:00) Preview of episode (2:30) Why are the scariest words in the English language “Balaji was right” (7:06) When to reform vs start a new institution (9:50) Are ideas weapons? (13:31) Sponsors (15:30) You don’t start with a tech company anymore, you start with a tech community (18:58) Internet nationalism (22:06) What "political" means (26:20 ) Activist movements are like “pump and dumps” (29:40) What the sovereign individual misses (41:03) Bitcoin is still the flag of technology (45:38) Democrats will move to the right on immigration (57:20) Tech America vs Woke America (58:00) Why are tech people so woke? (1:03:39) The left will flip on diversity (1:05:00) The left is shifting from wokeism to statism (1:15:17) Bitcoiners will take over the right wing party (1:21:28) Elon SOCIAL LINKS: Erik’s Twitter: @eriktorenberg Balaji’s Twitter: @balajis Podcast Twitter: @Upstream__Pod Erik’s Substack: eriktorenberg.substack.com Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | Mercury | MarketerHire - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention UPSTREAM during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - Mercury: https://mercury.com/ Now more than ever, startup founders need a safe place to put their cash. Mercury protects your money and also provides the streamlined user experience that great founders expect through partner banks and their sweep networks.Mercury offers up to $5 million in FDIC insurance, which is 20 times the per-bank limit. They also make it easy to invest any cash above the FDIC-insured amount in a money market fund, a hundred thousand startups trust Mercury with their finances. I've been a happy Mercury customer and have found their team incredibly helpful and responsive. Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Choice Financial Group and involve bank and trust members FDIC. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/upstream MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/upstream and use code UPSTREAM to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire.
    3/31/2023
    1:38:06

More Technology podcasts

About "Upstream" with Erik Torenberg

Upstream is where host Erik Torenberg goes deeper with the world's most interesting thinkers to map the constellation of ideas that matter across tech, culture, and politics. Ask yourself, what’s upstream of what you believe? On this season of Upstream, you'll hear from Marc Andreessen, David Sacks, Balaji Srinivasan, Ezra Klein, Joe Lonsdale, Katherine Boyle, and more.
Podcast website

Listen to "Upstream" with Erik Torenberg, Becker’s Healthcare Digital Health + Health IT and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

"Upstream" with Erik Torenberg

"Upstream" with Erik Torenberg

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

"Upstream" with Erik Torenberg: Podcasts in Family