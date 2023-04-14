One of the most iconic brands in finance returns for today's issues and today's media world. David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape o... More
Bloomberg Wall Street Week - May 12th, 2023
On this edition of Wall Street Week, Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist and Kristen Bitterly, Citigroup Global Markets Head of North America discuss the latest drama surrounding the debt ceiling. Randal Quarles, Former Fed Vice Chair gives us his perspective on what banks should do in the aftermath of the most recent failures and Blair Effron, Centerview Partners Co-founder explains why CEOs are paying close attention to the geopolitical climate. And Mark Thompson, Former New York Times CEO sees promise and threats in the use of AI for the news business. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/13/2023
35:21
Bloomberg Wall Street Week - May 5th, 2023
On this edition of Wall Street Week, Ellen Lee, Causeway Capital Portfolio Manager and Savita Subramanian, BofA Head of US Equity and Quantitative Strategy discuss what stocks they are choosing during recent turbulent times. Stephen Ross, Related Chairman and Founder tells us why Miami is leading the way when it comes to growth in South Florida and Melissa Kearney, University of Maryland Professor of Economics shares whether a college degree is still worth pursing. And Stephanie Flanders, Bloomberg Sr. Executive Economics and Government gives us her thoughts on challenges facing the Fed and more. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/6/2023
35:30
Bloomberg Wall Street Week April 28th, 2023
On this edition of Wall Street Week, Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones Sr. Investment Strategist and Greg Peters, PGIM Co-CIO of Fixed Income discuss how bank concerns have rattled Wall Street. Sam Palmisano, and Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers warns of the danger of contagion to other banks. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/29/2023
32:02
Bloomberg Wall Street Week April 21st, 2023
On this edition of Wall Street Week, David Bianco, DWS Americas CIO and Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Goldman Sachs Wealth Mgmt CIO inaugurate the return of Wall Street Week's elves. Brian Moynihan, Bank of America CEO evaluates the current health of US consumers and Darrin Williams, Southern Bancorp CEO shares his views on regional banks in the wake of banking turmoil. Rick Rieder, BlackRock Global CIO for Fixed Income and Head of Global Allocation gives us his view on when the Fed should pause rate hikes. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/22/2023
33:43
Bloomberg Wall Street Week April 14th, 2023
On this edition of Wall Street Week, Saira Malik, Nuveen CIO & Kristina Hooper, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist on the week that was in the markets. Glenn Hubbard, Columbia School of Business Dean Emeritus and Professor of Finance and Economics takes us through the banking crisis and its impact on the economy. Sonja Gibbs, Head of Sustainable Finance at the Institute of International Finance discusses the cause and effect of zombie companies. And Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers explains why the economy is 'hard to read.' See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
One of the most iconic brands in finance returns for today's issues and today's media world. David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape our world as seen through the eyes of people whose perspective we value. Each week, join David as he sits down with newsmakers and a rotating panel of influential voices including thought leaders, CEOs, policy makers and economists.