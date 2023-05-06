Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Waking Up to Narcissism

Podcast Waking Up to Narcissism
Tony Overbay LMFT
"Waking Up to Narcissism" is a podcast hosted by Tony Overbay, LMFT, dedicated to helping individuals recognize and navigate narcissistic traits in their relationships and within themselves.
Health & Fitness
  Understanding Emotionally Immature and Narcissistic Individuals in Therapy: Insights for Individuals and Therapists
    In today’s episode, Tony delves into the complexities of working with emotionally immature or narcissistic individuals in couples therapy. He explains the challenges therapists face in discerning genuine commitment to change from manipulative behavior, as these individuals can initially come across as charming and convincing. Tony emphasizes the importance of recognizing patterns such as lying, minimizing behavior, love bombing, and maintaining control. He acknowledges that therapists may encounter difficulties in navigating these dynamics and encourages self-confrontation and personal growth. Additionally, Tony urges therapists to be aware of their own countertransference and to advocate for their client's well-being. Tony explores the topic from both the therapist's and the individual's perspective, emphasizing the need for dialogue and understanding when working with emotionally immature or narcissistic individuals in therapy. He highlights the potential for therapists to help individuals break harmful cycles and become transformational figures in their own family systems. While acknowledging that therapists may not receive extensive training in working with these individuals, Tony encourages therapists to confront their own biases and limitations in order to provide effective support. He offers insights and tools for therapists and individuals alike to navigate these challenging situations. Overall, therapy involves introducing positive tension, addressing discomfort, and promoting growth and change. Therapists need to trust their instincts, recognize signs of emotional abuse, and continuously seek professional development. Incorporating new knowledge and being vulnerable in sessions can enhance the therapeutic experience for both therapist and client. In couples therapy, it is important for therapists to separate their observations from their judgments and continue to grow professionally to effectively help couples. Find all the latest links to podcasts, courses, Tony's newsletter, and more at https://linktr.ee/virtualcouch And follow Tony on the Virtual Couch YouTube channel for a sneak preview of his upcoming podcast "Murder on the Couch," where True Crime meets therapy, co-hosted with his daughter Sydney. You can watch a pre-release clip here https://youtu.be/-RkRq8SrQy0 Subscribe to Tony's latest podcast, "Waking Up to Narcissism Q&A - Premium Podcast," on the Apple Podcast App. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/waking-up-to-narcissism-q-a/id1667287384 Go to http://tonyoverbay.com/workshop to sign up for Tony's "Magnetize Your Marriage" virtual workshop. The cost is only $19, and you'll learn the top 3 things you can do NOW to create a Magnetic Marriage. You can learn more about Tony's pornography recovery program, The Path Back, by visiting http://pathbackrecovery.com And visit http://tonyoverbay.com and sign up to receive updates on upcoming programs and podcasts. Tony mentioned a product that he used to take out all of the "uh's" and "um's" that, in his words, "must be created by wizards and magic!" because it's that good! To learn more about Descript, click here https://descript.com?lmref=bSWcEQ
    6/30/2023
    1:24:53
  Surviving the RIDE: Breaking the Cycle of Intermittent Reinforcement in Narcissistic Relationships
    In today’s episode, Tony delves deep into the hidden mechanisms that fuel toxic relationships. He uncovers the secret life of intermittent reinforcement, how it creates the “trauma bond,” and its powerful influence in addictive and toxic relationships, especially those involving narcissists or emotionally immature individuals. Pulling from the roots of B.F. Skinner's theories on operant conditioning and behaviorism, we'll journey through the ways in which behavior can be conditioned, manipulated, and maintained by external consequences. Get ready for a RIDE - a closer look at how "Reinforcement Intermittently Delivers Emotion," shaping relationships into addictive cycles that mimic the obsession of a rat repeatedly pressing a lever in the hope of an unpredictable reward. The scenario paints a vivid picture of the emotional roller coaster many endure at the hands of narcissists or emotionally immature individuals. Just as the rat persists despite the neglect of its needs, the partner in an abusive relationship finds themselves consumed with drawing out the abuser's fleeting affection. The relationship turns into an addiction, hard to break free from, mirroring patterns seen in other addictive behaviors like gambling or obsessive email checking. Unraveling the layers of intermittent reinforcement is key to breaking the cycle, and recognizing the behavior is the first step. This episode is a deep dive into understanding and recognizing the signs of this manipulation tactic, the addiction-like bond it forms, and the consequent self-blame. We also discuss how to navigate the withdrawal-like experience of breaking free, realign with personal values, and seek support. Remember, the strength of your enemy is the strength of your knowledge. Tony references the article "Intermittent Reinforcement" from https://feelingishealing.co.uk/intermittent-reinforcement/ And Tony mentioned the powerful interview with Duff and Keirra Dyer about the passing of their daughter Emma in this episode on The Virtual Couch https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-virtual-couch/id1275153998?i=1000617024331 Find all the latest links to podcasts, courses, Tony's newsletter, and more at https://linktr.ee/virtualcouch And follow Tony on the Virtual Couch YouTube channel for a sneak preview of his upcoming podcast "Murder on the Couch," where True Crime meets therapy, co-hosted with his daughter Sydney. You can watch a pre-release clip here https://youtu.be/-RkRq8SrQy0 Subscribe to Tony's latest podcast, "Waking Up to Narcissism Q&A - Premium Podcast," on the Apple Podcast App. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/waking-up-to-narcissism-q-a/id1667287384 Go to http://tonyoverbay.com/workshop to sign up for Tony's "Magnetize Your Marriage" virtual workshop. The cost is only $19, and you'll learn the top 3 things you can do NOW to create a Magnetic Marriage. You can learn more about Tony's pornography recovery program, The Path Back, by visiting http://pathbackrecovery.com And visit http://tonyoverbay.com and sign up to receive updates on upcoming programs and podcasts. Tony mentioned a product that he used to take out all of the "uh's" and "um's" that, in his words, "must be created by wizards and magic!" because it's that good! To learn more about Descript, click here https://descript.com?lmref=bSWcEQ
    6/20/2023
    33:58
  Healing the Scars: Recovering from Narcissistic Abuse and Reclaiming Self-Worth
    Tony delves into the profound impact of trauma and emotional neglect on relationship patterns. He shares the story of John, who endured a chaotic and emotionally neglectful upbringing with narcissistic parents, only to later marry Sarah, who exhibited similar traits. John's yearning for validation and acceptance kept him trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship, leading to anxiety, depression, and a sense of hopelessness. Breaking free from a narcissistic trauma bond is a challenging journey that demands immense courage and support. The podcast also explores how psychological trauma inflicted by narcissistic partners can take a toll on physical health. Tony shares a personal account from a woman who experienced narcissistic abuse, highlighting its impact on her mental and physical well-being. The importance of listening to one's body and acknowledging physical symptoms as signals for self-reflection and trigger identification is emphasized. Seeking timely support and prioritizing healing is crucial, given the complexities of recovering from mental trauma. Referencing the article "Remnants of Abuse and Manifestations of Trauma" by Kristy Lee Hochenberger, Ph.D.,https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/love-in-the-age-narcissism/202104/remnants-abuse-and-manifestations-trauma Tony delves into the diverse causes and effects of trauma. The author underscores the significance of recognizing emotional damage stemming from events like infidelity, accidents, and domestic violence, as therapists may become desensitized to traumatic stories. The signs of trauma can manifest physically, such as through headaches and fatigue, as well as emotionally, with outbursts, disordered eating, and substance abuse. Emotional and psychological signs of trauma from narcissistic abuse include emotional instability, high levels of mistrust, hopelessness, diminished self-esteem, and overpowering memories that contribute to depression and a lack of motivation. While recovery from emotional trauma is possible, it may leave scars or lingering effects. Victims are encouraged to seek help through online groups, therapy, and other resources. The podcast and article underscore the importance of healing, self-discovery, and support to break free from past cycles and foster healthier emotional expression and self-worth. Use the following code to purchase the 2023 Sex Summit for only $35 featuring Tony's presentation: Relationship Tools You Don't Know You Need - Tips and Tools Born From 15 Years of Practice w/1500 Couples. https://thedatingdivas.myshopify.com/discount/TONY23?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fsex-seminar-2023 Or use the following code to purchase 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024 seminars for only $80: https://thedatingdivas.myshopify.com/discount/TONYBUNDLE23?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fsex-seminar-2023-bundle Find all the latest links to podcasts, courses, Tony's newsletter, and more at https://linktr.ee/virtualcouch And follow Tony on the Virtual Couch YouTube channel for a sneak preview of his upcoming podcast "Murder on the Couch," where True Crime meets therapy, co-hosted with his daughter Sydney. You can watch a pre-release clip here https://youtu.be/-RkRq8SrQy0 Subscribe to Tony's latest podcast, "Waking Up to Narcissism Q&A - Premium Podcast," on the Apple Podcast App. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/waking-up-to-narcissism-q-a/id1667287384 Go to http://tonyoverbay.com/workshop to sign up for Tony's "Magnetize Your Marriage" virtual workshop. The cost is only $19, and you'll learn the top 3 things you can do NOW to create a Magnetic Marriage. You can learn more about Tony's pornography recovery program, The Path Back, by visiting http://pathbackrecovery.com And visit http://tonyoverbay.com and sign up to receive updates on upcoming programs and podcasts. Tony mentioned a product that he used to take out all of the "uh's" and "um's" that, in his words, "must be created by wizards and magic!" because it's that good! To learn more about Descript, click here https://descript.com?lmref=bSWcEQ
    6/12/2023
    48:09
  Autism or Narcissism? Unpacking Neurodivergent Relationships with Jodi Carlton, MEd
    In today's episode, we dive deep into the complexities of neurodiversity and narcissism in relationships. Our guest, Jodi Carlton, brings a wealth of expertise, drawing from over two decades of experience as a therapist, educator, and coach, with a special focus on neurodiversity. She has an intimate understanding of neurodivergent individuals. She has worked extensively with individuals and couples across 13 countries, dealing with a spectrum of conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and brain injury. In this conversation, Jodi offers her invaluable insights into the often misunderstood correlations and distinctions between autism and narcissism. She shares her perspective on the possibility of ADHD being recognized as part of the autism spectrum, a debate that continues to influence how we understand and support neurodivergent individuals. Moreover, Jodi delves into the potentially harmful dynamics of relationships with narcissists, drawing from her own experiences as a survivor of narcissistic abuse. Her personal journey of recovery from codependency provides a poignant backdrop for this discussion, highlighting the strength, resilience, and hope that can emerge from the darkest of times. Join us as we navigate the intricate webs of human behavior, emotions, and relationships, and gain a more profound understanding of the complexities of the human mind. This episode is a must-listen for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of neurodiversity and narcissism and their impact on personal and interpersonal well-being. You can learn more about Jodi by taking her quizzes and courses at http://jodicarlton.com Use the following code to purchase the 2023 Sex Summit for only $35 featuring Tony's presentation: Relationship Tools You Don't Know You Need - Tips and Tools Born From 15 Years of Practice w/1500 Couples. https://thedatingdivas.myshopify.com/discount/TONY23?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fsex-seminar-2023 Or use the following code to purchase 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024 seminars for only $80: https://thedatingdivas.myshopify.com/discount/TONYBUNDLE23?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fsex-seminar-2023-bundle Find all the latest links to podcasts, courses, Tony's newsletter, and more at https://linktr.ee/virtualcouch And follow Tony on the Virtual Couch YouTube channel for a sneak preview of his upcoming podcast "Murder on the Couch," where True Crime meets therapy, co-hosted with his daughter Sydney. You can watch a pre-release clip here https://youtu.be/-RkRq8SrQy0 Subscribe to Tony's latest podcast, "Waking Up to Narcissism Q&A - Premium Podcast," on the Apple Podcast App. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/waking-up-to-narcissism-q-a/id1667287384 Go to http://tonyoverbay.com/workshop to sign up for Tony's "Magnetize Your Marriage" virtual workshop. The cost is only $19, and you'll learn the top 3 things you can do NOW to create a Magnetic Marriage. You can learn more about Tony's pornography recovery program, The Path Back, by visiting http://pathbackrecovery.com And visit http://tonyoverbay.com and sign up to receive updates on upcoming programs and podcasts. Tony mentioned a product that he used to take out all of the "uh's" and "um's" that, in his words, "must be created by wizards and magic!" because it's that good! To learn more about Descript, click here https://descript.com?lmref=bSWcEQ
    6/5/2023
    52:35
  Sanity over Spouse: Crafting Calm Amidst Chaos
    Today we dig more into the age-old question, "Should I stay or should I go?" And if I'm staying, what are some strategies to help maintain one's sanity? Tony unpacks a poignant email from a listener, shedding light on the subtle nuances of gaslighting - a common manipulation tactic used by narcissists. Through this exploration, you'll learn to identify these underhanded strategies, empowering you to take a step back and view the situation through an informed lens. Tony also shares a captivating story about letting go of the need for validation from a narcissistic partner. He emphasizes the importance of reclaiming personal power, urging listeners to prioritize their emotional well-being and regain self-confidence. This tale exemplifies the journey to self-discovery and showcases the strength of spirit it takes to break free from these relationships. Use the following code to purchase the 2023 Sex Summit for only $35 featuring Tony's presentation: Relationship Tools You Don't Know You Need - Tips and Tools Born From 15 Years of Practice w/1500 Couples. https://thedatingdivas.myshopify.com/discount/TONY23?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fsex-seminar-2023 Or use the following code to purchase 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024 seminars for only $80: https://thedatingdivas.myshopify.com/discount/TONYBUNDLE23?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fsex-seminar-2023-bundle Find all the latest links to podcasts, courses, Tony's newsletter, and more at https://linktr.ee/virtualcouch And follow Tony on the Virtual Couch YouTube channel for a sneak preview of his upcoming podcast "Murder on the Couch," where True Crime meets therapy, co-hosted with his daughter Sydney. You can watch a pre-release clip here https://youtu.be/-RkRq8SrQy0 Subscribe to Tony's latest podcast, "Waking Up to Narcissism Q&A - Premium Podcast," on the Apple Podcast App. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/waking-up-to-narcissism-q-a/id1667287384 Go to http://tonyoverbay.com/workshop to sign up for Tony's "Magnetize Your Marriage" virtual workshop. The cost is only $19, and you'll learn the top 3 things you can do NOW to create a Magnetic Marriage. You can learn more about Tony's pornography recovery program, The Path Back, by visiting http://pathbackrecovery.com And visit http://tonyoverbay.com and sign up to receive updates on upcoming programs and podcasts. Tony mentioned a product that he used to take out all of the "uh's" and "um's" that, in his words, "must be created by wizards and magic!" because it's that good! To learn more about Descript, click here https://descript.com?lmref=bSWcEQ
    5/29/2023
    37:55

"Waking Up to Narcissism" is a podcast hosted by Tony Overbay, LMFT, dedicated to helping individuals recognize and navigate narcissistic traits in their relationships and within themselves. With a focus on emotional immaturity versus narcissism, Tony provides tools and guidance for personal growth and managing relationships with narcissistic or emotionally immature individuals.
