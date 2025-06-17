S1 Episode 1 - Rebekah Seifer

Meet Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) Rebekah Seifer, who grew up on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where living close to the water inspired her commitment to humanitarian service. She received her commission from the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) in 2012, earning a Bachelor of Science in Marine and Environmental Sciences with honors. Since then, she has logged over 3,000 flight hours in aircraft including the Gulfstream V (C-37A), Gulfstream 550 (C-37B), and CN-235 (HC-144A), with experience spanning search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, natural disaster response, and executive transport.Among her many accomplishments, Rebekah attributes her growth and resilience to the strength of her “village” — trusted voices who have helped her navigate challenges while remaining rooted in authenticity and purpose. Tune in to learn why she embraces continuous learning and collaboration, driven by a passion to lead and inspire interprofessional teams to improve communities both locally and globally.Interview by: Kelly Murphy, WAI Director of Communications