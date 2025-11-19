Resisting the Sell-Out: The Six-Generation Story of the Smith Family, Farming, and Community in Pleasant Grove, Utah

Step onto a piece of Utah history! Join us as we sit down with Utah's Own member Chalise Smith of Oliver's Place and Hee Haw Farms, a family operation that has been cultivating community and crops in Utah County since 1870. Chalise shares the incredible six-generation journey, from the original homestead to the local farm and vibrant agritourism business and they are today. Discover the challenges of adapting a multi-generational farm in the face of modern development, and the successes of building a place where the community can connect with open land, farm-fresh food, and fun all year round. Hear firsthand how their partnership with Utah's Own has supported their pivot, from providing technical assistance to increasing consumer awareness for their local meat, products, and popular farm activities. What does the future hold? Find out what Chalise and her family are looking forward to next, including their vision for financial sustainability, community building, and preparing the next generation to carry on the legacy. Tune in for a dose of Utah agricultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and local pride!