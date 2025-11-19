Utah's Cherry Heart: Chad Rowley on Payson Fruit Growers' Legacy, Land, and Longevity
Go straight to the source for a taste of Utah County's rich agricultural history! In this episode, we sit down with Chad Rowley, a third-generation fruit grower and representative of Payson Fruit Growers, a co-op whose roots in the region date back to the early 20th century. Chad provides a fascinating look at the history of cherries in Utah County, revealing how the unique microclimate near Utah Lake created the perfect conditions for growing the tart cherry. Learn about the challenges facing cherry growers today including the constant threat of urbanization that puts pressure on valuable farmland. Chad shares the successes of the co-op, which innovated decades ago by focusing on value-added products like their signature dried tart cherries and tart cherry concentrate. Discover how being a part of Utah's Own has been a positive support system which includes helping to bring awareness to the Payson Fruit Growers high-quality, locally grown products with consumers who value Utah's agricultural heritage. Finally, Chad gives us the outlook for the future, sharing his commitment to innovation, family values, and ensuring that the tradition of growing great Utah fruit continues for generations to come.
Resisting the Sell-Out: The Six-Generation Story of the Smith Family, Farming, and Community in Pleasant Grove, Utah
Step onto a piece of Utah history! Join us as we sit down with Utah's Own member Chalise Smith of Oliver's Place and Hee Haw Farms, a family operation that has been cultivating community and crops in Utah County since 1870. Chalise shares the incredible six-generation journey, from the original homestead to the local farm and vibrant agritourism business and they are today. Discover the challenges of adapting a multi-generational farm in the face of modern development, and the successes of building a place where the community can connect with open land, farm-fresh food, and fun all year round. Hear firsthand how their partnership with Utah's Own has supported their pivot, from providing technical assistance to increasing consumer awareness for their local meat, products, and popular farm activities. What does the future hold? Find out what Chalise and her family are looking forward to next, including their vision for financial sustainability, community building, and preparing the next generation to carry on the legacy. Tune in for a dose of Utah agricultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and local pride!
Welcome to Rooted in Utah, the official podcast of Utah's Own, where we celebrate the people, the products, and the passion behind the state's thriving agriculture and food industries. Join us as we sit down with Utah's Own members—from generational farmers resisting the sell-out to innovative entrepreneurs leading efforts that generate revenue and stimulate the local economy. Hear their inspiring stories of heritage, resilience, and success. Discover how they navigate challenges, what they're doing to sustain their legacy, and how the Utah's Own initiative supports them in bringing the best of Utah to you. If you want to know what makes Utah's local food and farming culture so incredible, stay tuned to Rooted in Utah!