Learn how to grow and enjoy the fruit of the overlooked and forgotten medlar (Mespilus germanica) with Jane Steward, author of MEDLARS - Growing & Cooking (affiliate link), founder of Eastgate Larder in North Norfolk, UK (which is also part of the prestigious Plant Heritage National Collection), in this episode of the Orchard People Radio Show.ABOUTOrchard People, formerly known as the Urban Forestry Radio Show from germination in January 2016 until December 2023, has grown over the years, thanks to the collective knowledge and collaboration of the monthly guest experts, organizations, and community from around the world. The host of the Orchard People radio show and podcast is Susan Poizner of the fruit tree care education website www.orchardpeople.com. HOW TO TUNE IN TO OUR PODCASTThe show airs on the last Tuesday of every month on RealityRadio101 at 1:00 PM ET! While it's no longer live, you can still watch or listen anytime—and catch the recorded podcast anytime afterward. Video Podcast: Watch the recorded episode anytime on our YouTube Podcast Playlist.Audio Podcast: Download the podcast and listen on your favorite app after it airs.NEWSLETTERDo you want to learn to grow fruit trees successfully, organically and beyond?Sign up for OrchardPeople.com's FREE monthly newsletter at https://orchardpeople.com/sign-up/BOOKSSusan is the author of four books on fruit tree care.Learn more here: https://learn.orchardpeople.com/booksCOURSESSusan is also the creator of five-star rated premium online fruit tree care education at: https://learn.orchardpeople.comARTICLESFor more information on this topic, click on the links below: How to Prune Fruit Trees:https://orchardpeople.com/how-to-prune-and-train-fruit-trees/Fruit Tree Pests and Diseases:https://orchardpeople.com/protecting-fruit-trees-from-pests-and-diseases/How to Feed Fruit Trees:https://orchardpeople.com/how-to-feed-fruit-trees/The Best Fruit Trees to Grow:https://orchardpeople.com/best-fruit-trees-to-grow/How to Graft Fruit Trees:https://orchardpeople.com/how-to-graft-fruit-trees/These show notes may contain affiliate links to products. We may receive a small commission for purchases made through these links at no cost to you. Thanks for your support! (00:00) - Introduction and Confession
(00:39) - Meet Jane Steward: Medlar Expert
(02:00) - What Are Medlars?
(03:03) - Growing Medlar Trees
(08:07) - Medlar Tree Pests and Diseases
(12:39) - Pruning Medlar Trees
(21:23) - Medlar Tree Varieties and National Collection
(23:09) - Ensuring the Survival of the Medlar
(23:40) - Choosing and Identifying Cultivars
(27:47) - Growing Conditions and Planting Tips
(34:46) - Medlar in Gourmet Cuisine
(39:37) - The Bletting Process
(42:43) - Exploring the History of Medlar
(45:40) - Wrapping Up and Final Thoughts
Best Apple Trees for Warm Climates with Larry Stephenson
Learn about the best apple trees for warm climates with Larry Stephenson, nurseryman at Southern Cultured Orchards and Nursery in Coldwater Mississippi and NAFEX director, on this episode of the Orchard People Radio Show.(00:00) - Introduction to Albemarle Ciderworks
(00:36) - Meet Larry Stephenson
(03:37) - Challenges of Growing Apples in the South
(06:56) - Understanding Chill Hours
(15:06) - Cauley Apple: The Southern Favorite
(19:21) - Captain Davis Apple: A Civil War Legacy
(21:09) - Chickasaw Apple: Sweet and Productive
(22:22) - Yellow Hamilton: The Roadside Gem
(25:01) - Shell of Alabama: The Complex Apple
(27:35) - The Story of Cotton Gin Alabama
(31:41) - Dixie Red Delight: A Striking Appearance
(32:27) - Pontotoc: A Sweet Surprise
(35:11) - Aunt Rachel and the Joy of Apple Tasting
(37:52) - Yates and Sebren Apples
(40:46) - The Business of Growing Apples
Pruning to Improve Fruit Quality with Harold Thornbro
Learn how to make your fruit trees produce better quality fruit with specialist fruit tree pruning!In this special episode, Harold Thornbro, Host of The Modern Homesteading Podcast (https://redemptionpermaculture.com/category/podcast/) interviews Susan Poizner of OrchardPeople.com.Susan is the author of the new book Fruit Tree Pruning: The Science and Art of Cultivating Healthy Fruit Trees (affiliate link).Plus, don't miss our Spotlight on Fruit Trees segment, where we explore Nadia Cherries with Rye Owen of Raintree Nursery in Morton, Washington!(00:00) - Introduction and Goals of Fruit Tree Growing
(00:22) - The Importance of Pruning
(02:08) - Pruning vs. Fertilizing and Spraying
(05:10) - Winter vs. Summer Pruning
(10:01) - Questions from the Audience: Identify the "Why" for pruning established fruit tress and stick with the strategy
(14:49) - Natural Fertilizers and Soil Health
(17:42) - Pruning Techniques for Different Climates
(23:34) - Spotlight on Fruit Trees
(25:48) - Clarifying Raised Beds for Root Rot
(26:42) - Pruning Techniques for Old Trees
(28:15) - When to Start Spraying Young Trees
(30:08) - Natural Remedies for Tree Diseases
(31:17) - Planting on Raised Mounds
(35:18) - Using Natural Mulches
(36:27) - Early Mistakes and Lessons in Pruning
(41:11) - Pruning Tips for Small Urban Gardens
(45:35) - Managing Large, Unpruned Trees
(48:41) - Get Susan's New Book on Fruit Tree Pruning
Espalier Fruit Tree Pruning with Andy Lewis
Learn espalier fruit tree pruning and the Lorette pruning system with Andy (Apples) Lewis, Lead Grower at The Newt in Somerset, UK, on this episode of the Orchard People Radio Show.Plus, don't miss this month's Spotlight on Fruit Trees segment, where we explore the Ó:iase® Apple Tree with Veronique Alexandre of Hardy Fruit Tree Nursery in Quebec!(00:00) - Introduction and Storytime
(01:22) - Meet Andy Apples Lewis
(02:01) - Exploring The Newt's Gardens
(03:20) - Espalier Techniques and Benefits
(06:02) - Challenges and Solutions in Espalier
(09:37) - Harvesting and Sharing the Bounty
(15:18) - Spotlight on Fruit Trees: Oasis Apple
(19:01) - Starting Your Own Espalier
(24:14) - Setting the Angle and Choosing the Bud
(25:02) - First Cut and Spring Growth
(26:05) - June Pruning Techniques
(28:25) - August Pruning and Spur Creation
(31:26) - Winter Pruning and Leader Management
(33:57) - Identifying Fruiting Buds
(34:53) - The Lorette System Explained
(36:32) - Advantages of Espalier Pruning
(39:35) - Workshops and Learning Opportunities
(44:12) - Conclusion and Final Thoughts
How to Keep Water in the Soil with Bill Wilson
How can you create a self-watering permaculture garden or orchard? The secret is in the soil! We explore that topic with Bill Wilson of MidwestPermaculture.com in this episode of the Orchard People radio show. Learn about Bill's online course here:https://midwestpermaculture.com/the-heart-of-permaculture/(00:00) - Journey to Texas: A Surprising Landscape
(00:52) - Introducing Bill Wilson: Permaculture Expert
(01:00) - Permaculture Principles: Water Management
(03:20) - Online Permaculture Courses: A New Era
(06:35) - Rain Gardens vs. Berms and Swales
(08:35) - Small Space Solutions: Urban Permaculture
(16:04) - Aquaponics: Integrating Fish and Plants
(22:11) - Permaculture Tools: No-Till Farming
(24:27) - Permaculture Defined: Sustainable Living
(25:42) - Commercials
(28:49) - Orchard People Radio Show Part 2 Introduction
(29:01) - Interview with Bill Wilson: Passive Watering Systems
(29:47) - Gray Water Systems and Passive Irrigation
(32:23) - Permaculture Principles and Practices
(35:49) - Using Cover Crops and Plants to Make Soil More Absorbant
(40:20) - Soil Drenches and Compost Techniques
(45:50) - Final Thoughts and Reflections
Learn how to grow and care for fruit trees with fruit tree care educator Susan Poizner of OrchardPeople.com. Discover how to create permaculture plantings, food forests, and forest gardens in both urban and rural settings. Meet experts on all aspects of comprehensive fruit tree care, including pruning, pest and disease prevention, fruit tree grafting and budding, and soil management.
Show host Susan Poizner, creator of the fruit tree education website OrchardPeople.com, is an award-winning author of three fruit tree care books and an ISA Certified Arborist. This podcast is the winner of the 2021 GardenComm Silver Award of Achievement for Broadcast Media: Radio Program Overall. Learn more and access archived episodes at https://podcast.orchardpeople.com/.
Learn more about Susan's books and courses at https://learn.orchardpeople.com/books.