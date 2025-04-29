Pruning to Improve Fruit Quality with Harold Thornbro

Learn how to make your fruit trees produce better quality fruit with specialist fruit tree pruning!In this special episode, Harold Thornbro, Host of The Modern Homesteading Podcast (https://redemptionpermaculture.com/category/podcast/) interviews Susan Poizner of OrchardPeople.com.Susan is the author of the new book Fruit Tree Pruning: The Science and Art of Cultivating Healthy Fruit Trees (affiliate link).Plus, don't miss our Spotlight on Fruit Trees segment, where we explore Nadia Cherries with Rye Owen of Raintree Nursery in Morton, Washington!You can also check out the previous episode when Harold interviewed Susan (Episode 96 on September 26, 2023):-Listen to podcast-Read transcript-Watch on YouTubeAdditional relevant resources:-Read more articles about pruning to maintain tree health, control size, or boost productivity here.-Podcast episode featuring John Kempf and the use of "household" ingredients may also be of interest here.-Podcast episode featuring Linda Chalker-Scott discussing the best woodchips for mulch, and how to source here.(00:00) - Introduction and Goals of Fruit Tree Growing (00:22) - The Importance of Pruning (02:08) - Pruning vs. Fertilizing and Spraying (05:10) - Winter vs. Summer Pruning (10:01) - Questions from the Audience: Identify the "Why" for pruning established fruit tress and stick with the strategy (14:49) - Natural Fertilizers and Soil Health (17:42) - Pruning Techniques for Different Climates (23:34) - Spotlight on Fruit Trees (25:48) - Clarifying Raised Beds for Root Rot (26:42) - Pruning Techniques for Old Trees (28:15) - When to Start Spraying Young Trees (30:08) - Natural Remedies for Tree Diseases (31:17) - Planting on Raised Mounds (35:18) - Using Natural Mulches (36:27) - Early Mistakes and Lessons in Pruning (41:11) - Pruning Tips for Small Urban Gardens (45:35) - Managing Large, Unpruned Trees (48:41) - Get Susan's New Book on Fruit Tree Pruning