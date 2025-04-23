Peterson Conway is one of the defense tech industry’s biggest power brokers, recruiting for some of the buzziest defense and hard tech firms in Silicon Valley. Conway regularly commutes from the Carmel area in California to Silicon Valley in his Cub. On one particular flight, in the early morning darkness, Conway failed to pull out a flashlight when he was checking his fuel gauge and, as a result, misread the gauge which led to landing on a highway into oncoming traffic. Walking away with no injuries (to anyone), Conway recounts the events and the many lessons learned in this episode of the Air Facts Podcast.

About Air Facts Podcast: The Story Behind the Story

Welcome to the Air Facts Podcast: The Story Behind the Story, where we go beyond the written word to bring you the voices and experiences behind the articles you read at AirFactsJournal.com. Each episode, we sit down with Air Facts contributors to learn more about them and to hear the story behind their story. What inspired them to write it? What lessons did they take away? And what can we all learn from their experience? Now sit back, relax, and join us for the Air Facts Podcast: The Story Behind the Story.