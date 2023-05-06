UI Breakfast: UI/UX Design and Product Strategy

Join us for exciting conversations about UI/UX design, SaaS products, marketing, and so much more. My awesome guests are industry experts who share actionable k... More
Episode 269: Two Hour Design Sprints with Teresa Cain
Can you get the benefits of design sprints in less time? Our guest today is Teresa Cain, author of Solving Problems in 2 Hours. You’ll learn about why she decided to condense the traditional sprints, what problems can be solved using this format, how to avoid bias in decision-making, and more.Podcast feed: subscribe to https://feeds.simplecast.com/4MvgQ73R in your favorite podcast app, and follow us on iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.Show NotesSolving Problems in 2 Hours — Teresa’s bookTreviPay — Teresa’s place of workEpisode 131: Design Sprint with Jonathan CourtneyFigJam, Miro, Mural, InVision, Balsamiq — collaboration toolsUse their template on Figma2 Hour Design Sprints on UdemyCheck out Teresa’s websiteConnect with Teresa on LinkedInThis episode is brought to you by Refiner. Capture actionable product and user feedback with in-product microsurveys. Measure NPS, continuously research users, assess product-market fit, and more. With Refiner, run any type of survey and precisely target the right users at the right time. To get our in-product survey best practices, download our free microsurvey database at refiner.io/database.Interested in sponsoring an episode? Learn more here.Leave a ReviewReviews are hugely important because they help new people discover this podcast. If you enjoyed listening to this episode, please leave a review on iTunes. Here’s how.
BDTP. Virality & Word of Mouth with Gaurav Vohra
Today we have another episode of Better Done Than Perfect. Listen in as we talk to Gaurav Vohra, a startup advisor and a member of the founding team at Superhuman. You'll learn why they decided to focus on a specific set of channels, the mechanics of virality, how you can measure it in the early stages, and more.Please head over to the episode page for the detailed recap and key takeaways.Show notesSuperhuman — Gaurav’s companyTraction — a book by Gabriel Weinberg and Justin MaresWarby Parker — an example of great customer experienceHow to Model Viral Growth: The Hybrid ModelWhat is K-Factor in Viral Marketing?Snowflake, HubSpot, BigQueryWordle, DALL·E, Midjourney, ChatGPT, Lensa — viral success storiesCheck out Gaurav’s websiteFollow Gaurav on Twitter and LinkedInThanks for listening! If you found the episode useful, please spread the word about this new show on Twitter mentioning @userlist, or leave us a review on iTunes.SponsorThis show is brought to you by Userlist — an email automation platform for SaaS companies. It matches the complexity of your customer data, including many-to-many relationships between users and companies. Book your demo call today at userlist.com.Interested in sponsoring an episode? Learn more here.Leave a ReviewReviews are hugely important because they help new people discover this podcast. If you enjoyed listening to this episode, please leave a review on iTunes. Here’s how.
Episode 268: UI Typography with Oliver Schöndorfer
Why do details matter so much in product typography? Our guest today is Oliver Schöndorfer, a UI designer, typography consultant, and YouTuber. You’ll learn how to select a typeface for your software project, whether your logo should use the same font as your product, why you always need to consider the line length, and more.Podcast feed: subscribe to https://feeds.simplecast.com/4MvgQ73R in your favorite podcast app, and follow us on iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.Show NotesPimp my Type — Oliver’s websiteFigma, Dropbox, Miro — brands with expressive typographyTypeTogether, Blaze Type, FontWerk — Oliver’s favorite foundriesWeb Typography — a book by Richard RutterCheck out Oliver’s YouTube channelRead more on Oliver’s blogFollow Oliver on Instagram and TwitterFind Oliver’s deal for UI Breakfast listeners at pimpmytype.com/ui-breakfastThis episode is brought to you by Dovetail — the customer insights platform for teams. If you’re looking to uncover insights from usability testing or customer interviews — you’re in luck. Dovetail just released a community platform that provides 100s of templates to help you uncover insights fast, from any kind of customer data. Make better, customer-informed decisions today. Go to dovetail.com/uibreakfast to get started for free.Interested in sponsoring an episode? Learn more here.Leave a ReviewReviews are hugely important because they help new people discover this podcast. If you enjoyed listening to this episode, please leave a review on iTunes. Here’s how.
BDTP. Using Swag to Grow Your SaaS Brand with Scott Markovits
Today we have another episode of Better Done Than Perfect. Listen in as we talk to Scott Markovits, fractional COO and startup mentor. You'll learn how swag supplements your marketing strategy, when it’s best to offer swag, why you should be thoughtful about selecting physical items, and more.Please head over to the episode page for the detailed recap and key takeaways.Show notesInVision — Scott’s previous place of workThreadbirdCotton BureauFathom AnalyticsFollow Scott on Twitter and LinkedInCheck out Scott’s websiteLeading From AfarThanks for listening! If you found the episode useful, please spread the word about this new show on Twitter mentioning @userlist, or leave us a review on iTunes.SponsorThis show is brought to you by Userlist — an email automation platform for SaaS companies. Onboard, engage, and nurture your customers, as well as marketing leads. To follow the best practices, download our free printable email planning worksheets at userlist.com/worksheets.Interested in sponsoring an episode? Learn more here.Leave a ReviewReviews are hugely important because they help new people discover this podcast. If you enjoyed listening to this episode, please leave a review on iTunes. Here’s how.
Episode 267: Content Testing with Erica Jorgensen
How can content testing save you time down the road? Our guest today is Erica Jorgensen, author of Strategic Content Design. You’ll learn how to approach content testing, what exactly you should test, why your test audience matters, and more.Podcast feed: subscribe to https://feeds.simplecast.com/4MvgQ73R in your favorite podcast app, and follow us on iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.Show NotesStrategic Content Design — a book by Erica JorgensenAmazon, Microsoft, Chewy — Erica’s places of workJudy Blume — one of Erica’s favorite authors11 Key Content Design ConsiderationsUserTesting, UserZoom, SurveyMonkeyCloze Test for Reading ComprehensionThe Complete Guide to Heat MapsA Refresher on A/B TestingDesign for Cognitive Bias — a book by David Dylan ThomasThe Cognitive Bias Podcast — a podcast hosted by David Dylan ThomasUser Experience Lisbon ConferenceButton: The Content Design ConferenceConnect with Erica on LinkedInCheck out Erica’s websiteUse the code jorgensen-UIB to get a discount for Erica’s book (valid until May 31, 2023)This episode is brought to you by Dovetail — the customer insights platform for teams. If you’re looking to uncover insights from usability testing or customer interviews — you’re in luck. Dovetail just released a community platform that provides 100s of templates to help you uncover insights fast, from any kind of customer data. Make better, customer-informed decisions today. Go to dovetail.com/uibreakfast to get started for free.Interested in sponsoring an episode? Learn more here.Leave a ReviewReviews are hugely important because they help new people discover this podcast. If you enjoyed listening to this episode, please leave a review on iTunes. Here’s how.
