1/22/2023
2:52
10/13/2022
1:14
4.08 - The Fires
4.08 - The Fires

The city prepares for a spectacular celestial event – fires falling from the sky. Whist self-proclaimed "Mother of the Empire" Fatima sees it as an opportunity to glorify her new reign, for the Balarac it is the signal to enact a dreadful plan. Meanwhile Frog must save Matilla, the girl he loves, from the gallows and a prophesy that she will die at the hands of "the blind man". Tumanbay is created by John Scott Dryden and Mike Walker. Visit www.tumanbay.com to see full credits and download scripts.
11/27/2020
58:40
4.07 - Menagerie of All Life
4.07 - Menagerie of All Life

The murderous governor's wife, Fatima, has taken control of the palace. The sultan Manel has been exiled to a madhouse in the desert. And former spymaster, Gregor, discovers a terrible secret in the passageways beneath the city about the worlds he lives in. Tumanbay is created by John Scott Dryden and Mike Walker. Visit www.tumanbay.com to see full credits and download scripts.
11/20/2020
43:33
4.06 - Secret Garden
4.06 - Secret Garden

Convinced she has secured the Balarac's withdrawal from the city, the murderous Fatima turns her attentions to the throne and how to get it. Meanwhile, Gregor with the help of the "Skyrats" and his new side-kick, the assassin Aquila, searches for a secret garden in the city where he believes the Hafiz may be hiding. Tumanbay is created by John Scott Dryden and Mike Walker. Visit www.tumanbay.com to see full credits and download scripts.
A vast empire threatened by rebellion. A fiction podcast on an epic scale set in the most powerful city on earth... Visit www.tumanbay.com to see full credits and download scripts. Can't get enough of the Tumanbay universe? The first Tumanbay novel, "The City of a Thousand Faces" by Walker Dryden, is now available.