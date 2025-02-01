Welcome to RENEWAL—Restorative Empathy Needs-based Experimental World Amelioration Lab—otherwise known as Cancellation Island. Let’s meet our curators and curatees in the Commonwomb as they prepare for their nine-month spiritual gestation back to society’s good graces. Cancellation Island stars Holly Hunter as Karen and is written by John Cameron Mitchell and Michael Cavadias, directed by John Cameron Mitchell, and produced by Christy Gressman. A Topic Studios and iHeart Podcasts production.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Cancellation Island

Cancellation Island is a hilarious, hyperbolic journey through a rehab for the cancelled – the egregious, the blameless, and those in between. Led by a wellness hack turned guru named “Karen” (Holly Hunter) and her specially curated staff of Gen Z’ers (“What they lack in life experience, they make up for in certainty”) – the cancelled attendees are put through their paces so they can crawl back into society’s good graces. But therapies including “Harass the Harasser,” “Bad Touch Football,” “Anti-Racism Spin Class” (“We never seem to get anywhere!”), and mandatory ayahuasca ceremonies start to go awry. Then people start to disappear. Are they escaping the island, or are they being picked off by a mysterious player? And what does K-Anon, the new conspiracy theory about the lizard people among us, have to do with it all? Cancellation Island is written by John Cameron Mitchell & Michael Cavadias, directed by John Cameron Mitchell, and produced by Christy Gressman.