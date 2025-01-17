Episode 1: Everything We Missed Since We Got Fired

In this bumper episode of Total Playtime we discuss everything* that we would have discussed if we were on air at the time, except we all** got fired*** six months ago. Where things are out of date or have changed since we recorded we have endeavoured to provide more up-to-date context in the links below. Thanks for listening!*Not everything**Two of us***were made redundant.Links!Neil is a big seal. "Soft layoffs" impacted Ziff Davis More recent GDC survey than the one we mention indicates even more people are impacted by layoffs. Digital Foundry: John vs. Palword. Nintendo sued Palworld. Swen from Larian did a good speech. Catly initially looked like it might be AI but the devs have since denied it and released another trailer. Read Max's thesis that people like AI because people like bad art. Stage Fright looks cool, as did Outer Worlds 2 and One Move Away. The Witcher IV is happening. Naughty Dog's new IP looks like shit Star Wars. Borderlands 4 is ready to drop the hottest memes of 2011. Recommendations: Bookmarked by Chris, Matt's Off Road Recovery, Lidl Spicy Salami Sticks, and Skulls: An Exploration Of Alan Dudley's Curious Collection.