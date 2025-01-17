Powered by RND
  • Episode 1: Everything We Missed Since We Got Fired
    In this bumper episode of Total Playtime we discuss everything* that we would have discussed if we were on air at the time, except we all** got fired*** six months ago. Where things are out of date or have changed since we recorded we have endeavoured to provide more up-to-date context in the links below. Thanks for listening!*Not everything**Two of us***were made redundant.Links!Neil is a big seal. "Soft layoffs" impacted Ziff Davis More recent GDC survey than the one we mention indicates even more people are impacted by layoffs. Digital Foundry: John vs. Palword. Nintendo sued Palworld. Swen from Larian did a good speech. Catly initially looked like it might be AI but the devs have since denied it and released another trailer. Read Max's thesis that people like AI because people like bad art. Stage Fright looks cool, as did Outer Worlds 2 and One Move Away. The Witcher IV is happening. Naughty Dog's new IP looks like shit Star Wars. Borderlands 4 is ready to drop the hottest memes of 2011. Recommendations: Bookmarked by Chris, Matt's Off Road Recovery, Lidl Spicy Salami Sticks, and Skulls: An Exploration Of Alan Dudley's Curious Collection. Find game links on Patreon. Support the podcast and get additional episodes on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:33:46
  • Episode 0: Hello World!
    It's a big commitment, deciding whether to listen to a new podcast, so for our first episode we're giving you a little taster. An amuse bouche but for the ears, as it were. Alice, Nate and Jon(ty) introduce themselves anew to you, our lovely little sausages, and talk a bit about what the podcast will be. Or at least what they hope it'll be. Tell us what you hope it'll be at [email protected] by Marsh Davies. Music by God Ribbon.Links!Recommendations this week are Ed Zitron's long rant about why the internet sucks and whose fault it is, and Matt Levine's Bloomberg newsletter Money Stuff to make heavy duty finance stuff more understandable. Plus a trio of nature recs from Nate: the Netflix documentary Our Oceans for good whale footage, the YouTube channel Extinct Zoo, and the PBS Eons podcast. Support the podcast and get additional episodes on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    33:25

About Total Playtime

Total Playtime is a podcast about videogames, mostly, hosted by games industry veterans Alice Bell, Nate Crowley and Jon Hicks. Join them for discussion of the latest and most interesting PC and indie games, grumbles about the state of games media, and impromptu quizzes dredged from the unknowable depths of Nate's brain. Public episodes are released every two weeks, with Patreon backers getting extra episodes in the "off" weeks. Send us questions, ideas and feedback at [email protected] Support the podcast and get additional episodes on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
