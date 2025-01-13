Your Knitting Companion Podcast

We’re taking a different approach to the typical make nine planning today. I think you’ll find it a fun and engaging conversation. Follow along as I go through the patterns at https://Pearlandcloveryarnco.com . We also talk FO’s, WIPS and more. Take a break from all the stress and join us for a bit! Find me here
--------
1:09:36
K3tog Twice Does Equal 4! And Other Reasons Knitting Makes Me Happy!
Hi Friends! Join me as we talk about knitting and happiness and why I don’t knit in public. I have a free pattern roundup for you along with FO’s WIPS and lots more! Thank you for being here!Find all details here Find my shop here
--------
44:42
The Joys and Stresses Of Gift Knitting (And Why I Don't Do It Anymore)
Hi Makers! Thanks for joining me today! We are talking the joys and stresses of gift knitting, fo's wip's and more! Come join the conversation.
--------
37:48
I Have No Plan But I Have Lots Of Knitting
Today were talking about finishing summer, knitting, and finished object that I’m absolutely in love with, being knitfluenced in the very best way, we talk works in progress and so much more. Come join the fun!
--------
45:04
Breaking All The (Knitting) Rules!
Hi Friends - Thanks so much for being here with me today! We are talking about all those knitting rules and why sometimes it's good to put them aside for a bit and we also talk about the skill set of how to read your knitting. Of course there is is talk of works in progress and some shop news as well. I hope you enjoy!
