#5 Georgia opens up about her journey from her first drink at 16 to years of binge drinking, painful consequences, depression, and ultimately, nearly seven years of sobriety. She shares the moments that forced her to confront her relationship with alcohol, the compassion that helped her move beyond shame, and how creating a fresh start in Los Angeles became part of her transformation. Georgia also gets candid about what sobriety actually looks like beyond simply quitting alcohol—from joining AA and finding a sponsor to navigating dating, social events, holidays, friendships, and the fear of living in a world where alcohol is everywhere. Most importantly, she reveals how sobriety didn't end her life—it gave her the opportunity to finally be present for it. Key Takeaways: • How did alcohol evolve from a teenage experiment into a destructive cycle of binge drinking, shame, and depression? • What role did compassion, AA, community, and asking for help play in Georgia’s journey to sobriety? • How did sobriety transform Georgia’s relationships, confidence, social life, and ability to fully experience life? Key Timestamps: (00:00) –The Beginning Of A Dangerous Drinking Pattern (04:00) – College Binge Drinking Culture And The Normalization Of Blackouts (07:00) – The Warning Signs That Alcohol Was Taking Over My Life (08:00) – Shame, Self-Blame, And The Therapist Who Changed My Perspective (09:00) – How Compassion Became A Turning Point In My Recovery (10:00) – Moving To Los Angeles And Creating A Fresh Start In Sobriety (12:00) – Starting AA, Finding A Sponsor, And Taking Sobriety Seriously (13:00) – Learning To Date, Socialize, And Live Without Alcohol (14:00) – Building Confidence By Doing Difficult Things Sober (16:00) – Asking For Help, Finding Hope, And Starting Over (16:30) – One Sobriety Story Is Not One-Size-Fits-All More of Too Personal: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgiawellman/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeorgiawellman

#6 Georgia invites Jade Brandt as she opens up about turning a difficult chapter into a new beginning, building a career as a content creator, and learning to trust her own voice in an internet culture that is constantly ready to judge. From going viral and surviving online backlash to taking unexpected career opportunities and embracing the freedom that comes with getting older, Jade shares why authenticity often works better than chasing trends. The conversation also gets personal as she explores friendships that change with different life stages, dating as a successful woman, finding a healthy relationship, and why communication and emotional intelligence matter more than traditional ideas of masculinity. She also gets refreshingly honest about GLP-1s, transparency online, and the responsibility creators have when talking about health and appearance. Whether you're navigating your career, friendships, dating life, or simply trying to care less about other people's opinions, this episode is packed with honest lessons, bold opinions, and plenty of laughs. Key Takeaways: • What does it really take to build an authentic career and personal brand online without losing yourself to other people’s opinions? • How do friendships, dating, and relationships change as you enter different stages of adulthood? • How can creators talk honestly and responsibly about GLP-1s, beauty, health, and personal transformation? Key Timestamps: (00:00:00) - How 75 Hotter Changed Jade’s Life (00:06:30) - Her First Viral Video Almost Got Her Canceled (00:12:30) - Why Jade Outsources Negotiating Her Worth (00:15:40) - The Power of a Good Manager (00:19:00) - When Kelly Cutrone Slid Into Her DMs (00:24:35) - California vs. Austin (00:29:20) - Why Your 30s Are Better Than Your 20s (00:38:36) - The Truth About GLP-1s (00:52:20) - Stop Treating Dating Like a Job Interview More of Too Personal: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetoopersonalpodcast/ More of Georgia Wellman: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgiawellman/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeorgiawellman More of Jade Brandt: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsmejadeb/?hl=en Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsmejadeb Founding Partner Too Personal is proud to be supported by Cowboy Colostrum, a Founding Partner of the podcast. Get 25% Off Cowboy Colostrum with code TOOPERSONAL at http://www.cowboycolostrum.com/toopersonal

#7 Meredith Louise shares her journey with Georgia, from growing up in small-town Pennsylvania to building a career as a full-time content creator and making a life-changing move across the country. Meredith opens up about meeting her husband at 19 and growing together over nearly a decade, her early YouTube ambitions, and how TikTok eventually transformed her career. She also gets candid about the realities of full-time content creation, from leaving her nine-to-five and finding work-life balance to dealing with public perception, hate comments, and the pressure to constantly turn life into content. She shares why authenticity matters more than chasing trends, how she protects her private life online, and why creating content around things she genuinely loves keeps her motivated. Key Takeaways: • How did Meredith turn a long-standing passion for YouTube into a full-time creator career? • How can content creators stay authentic while protecting their privacy and maintaining healthy boundaries? • What does it take to build a life that balances creativity, relationships, work, and personal freedom? Key Timestamps: (00:00) - Moving Across The Country (08:00) - Meeting Her Husband At 19 (14:00) - How Meredith Started On YouTube (19:00) - Building An Authentic Creator Brand (23:00) - Why She Quit Her 9-5 (31:00) - Setting Boundaries As A Creator (38:00) - Dealing With Online Hate (48:00) - Stop Being Afraid Of Looking Cringe More of Too Personal: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetoopersonalpodcast/ More of Georgia Wellman: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgiawellman/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeorgiawellman More of Meredith Louise: Youtube: https://youtube.com/@b1gbimbo?si=0aAPnChagmyWZ859 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/b1gbimbo/?hl=en Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@b1gbimbo?lang=en Founding Partner Too Personal is proud to be supported by How Tea, a Founding Partner of the podcast. Website: https://www.howteayall.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/howteayall/

#8 Georgia opens up about her journey with plastic surgery, starting with the insecurities she experienced growing up and the years she spent comparing herself to others. She shares the real story behind her rhinoplasty, including how she chose her surgeon, what the recovery was like, and whether she has any regrets. Georgia also gets candid about Botox, filler, photo editing, beauty standards, social media, and the pressure to look a certain way. Most importantly, she explores the difference between changing something about yourself and believing that you have to change to be worthy. This is an honest conversation about beauty, confidence, insecurity, and making choices for yourself. Key Takeaways: • How did childhood insecurities shape Georgia’s decision to get rhinoplasty? • Did plastic surgery actually improve her confidence and relationship with her appearance? • Where should we draw the line between personal choice, beauty standards, and social media pressure? Key Timestamps: (0:00) - Why I Got Plastic Surgery (1:00) - Growing Up Insecure (6:30) - Deciding To Get A Nose Job (9:00) - Telling My Family About Surgery (12:30) - The Reality Of Rhinoplasty (14:30) - Did Plastic Surgery Make Me Happier? (16:30) - My Approach To Botox & Filler (19:30) - My Biggest Insecurities Now (22:30) - Would I Let My Daughter Get Plastic Surgery? (23:30) - You Don't Have To Love Everything About Yourself More of Too Personal: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgiawellman/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeorgiawellman Founding Partner Too Personal is proud to be supported by Cowboy Colostrum, a Founding Partner of the podcast. Get 25% Off Cowboy Colostrum with code TOOPERSONAL at http://www.cowboycolostrum.com/toopersonal

#9 Georgia sits down with lifestyle creator Cecily Bauchmann to discuss the realities of motherhood, marriage, faith, and life in the public eye. Cecily opens up about how she transitioned from direct sales into content creation, how her Sunday morning routines helped her build a massive following, and why staying authentic became more complicated as her audience grew. She also shares the challenges of navigating online criticism, protecting her family’s privacy, and finding the balance between being a relatable creator and maintaining healthy boundaries. From becoming a mother of four to questioning her faith during difficult seasons, Cecily reflects on the experiences that have shaped her identity and strengthened her perspective on life. This is an honest conversation about finding purpose, protecting what matters most, and remembering why you started. Key Takeaways: • How did Cecily Bauchmann turn everyday motherhood into a successful content creation career? • How has being a public figure affected Cecily’s faith, marriage, and family life? • Why are boundaries and authenticity essential when sharing your life online? Key Timestamps: (00:00) - Finding Inspiration In Other Creators (10:00) - Morning Routines (15:00) - Being A Pastor’s Wife Online (20:00) - The Pressure Of Being Public (24:00) - Healing From Online Trauma (30:00) - Being A Christian Lifestyle Creator (33:00) - Dealing With Online Hate (38:00) - Motherhood And Finding Belonging More of Too Personal: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetoopersonalpodcast/ More of Georgia Wellman: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgiawellman/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeorgiawellman More of Cecily Bauchmann: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cecilybauchmann/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cecilybauchmann?lang=en Founding Partner Too Personal is proud to be supported by How Tea, a Founding Partner of the podcast. Website: https://www.howteayall.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/howteayall/

About Too Personal

About Too Personal

About Too Personal