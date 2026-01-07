Open app
    Tone It Down with Karena Dawn: Launches January 13th

    1/06/2026 | 2 mins.

    Tone It Down is finally here! Subscribe to catch the first episode launching next week on January 13.

About Tone It Down

Welcome to Tone It Down, your new weekly ritual for exhaling, exhaling again, and remembering you’re not supposed to have it all figured out. Hosted by Karena Dawn, cofounder of Tone It Up and your favorite wellness bestie, this is the girlfriend group chat you actually want to be in. The one where we laugh so hard our mascara migrates, unpack the stuff that’s been sitting on our hearts, and walk away feeling—finally—seen. Every episode is an invitation to step out of the relentless “do more, be more, achieve more” swirl and slip into something softer. Here, we explore what it really takes to feel good in our bodies, steady in our minds, and connected in our lives. Think fitness and nutrition with a side of real-life evolution, the quiet self-care practices that actually stick, and the private girl talk rarely shared in public. No posturing. No perfection. Just honest conversations about the glow-ups, the growing pains, the rituals we love, and the resets we desperately need. Tone It Down Tuesdays are your new anchor. A place to feel grounded, motivated, held, and reminded that wellness is not a performance. It’s a relationship. And the good news? You don’t have to do it alone. Whether you’re stretching, meal prepping, commuting, multitasking, or tapping out of the chaos, this podcast offers space to breathe and reset. Because at the end of the day, we’re all evolving. We’re all learning. And we’re all craving conversations that go deeper than highlight reels. So pull up a seat. Bring your full self. And come tone down the noise so you can tune into your life again.
