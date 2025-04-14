We're talking with Dan Schumacher about his love of tattoos and about the tattoo collection he's amassed on his person over the years. This episode of This Is My Thing comes to us from my friend and fellow KUT producer Juan Garcia. Dan was Juan's faculty adviser back in his college radio days, and they share an affinity for tattoos.This is My Thing is a listener-supported production of KUT & KUTX Studios in Austin, Texas. You can support this podcast by making a donation at supportthispodcast.org
21:55
Meteorites!
On this episode of This Is My Thing, we talk with Mendy Ouzillou about his fascination with meteorites and get a tour of part of his large collection.
15:34
Sword Fighting!
You'll hear from Anna Beard about her love of swords and sword fighting. For Anna, that love started early, through exposure to pop culture that featured swords made of lasers (Return of the Jedi) and steel (Lord of the Rings). "A book's not worth its salt unless somebody's swinging a long sword at some point and talking about the name of their sword," Anna says. Years later, that love of fictional swords became a love of real swords as she learned the art of sword fighting. And later still, that love of sword fighting became of love of teaching others how to sword fight.
20:49
Lumber Milling!
You'll hear from JD Murphy about lumber milling! The milling of lumber doesn't have to be a job and it doesn't have to happen at a lumber mill – JD has spent the past few years milling wood right in the middle of his Cedar Park driveway (his neighbors have been mostly supportive of his hobby, he says, though he suspects the HOA doesn't love it). For JD, it's about giving new life to something that might've otherwise gone to waste, and it's helped him discover a creative side that he wasn't always sure he had.
16:19
Curling!
You'll hear from Dave Danenfelzer about his love for curling – 'the kind you do on ice,' as he puts it. Dave's been curling all his life; he was taught by his grandfather as a kid and has been playing the sport ever since. When he moved from his native Wisconsin to Texas in the 1990s ('I did it for love,' Dave says), he thought his curling days were in the past. But he was wrong! It turns out other folks in the Lone Star State love this winter sport too, and Dave eventually found a curling club right here in Austin that lets him continue to do his thing.
This Is My Thing explores the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them. You’ll meet a guy who finds satisfaction in using his metal detector to find other people’s lost objects and you’ll hear from a group of retired ladies who started a ukulele band just because it sounded fun. And that’s just the start.