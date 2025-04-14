Curling!

You'll hear from Dave Danenfelzer about his love for curling – 'the kind you do on ice,' as he puts it. Dave's been curling all his life; he was taught by his grandfather as a kid and has been playing the sport ever since. When he moved from his native Wisconsin to Texas in the 1990s ('I did it for love,' Dave says), he thought his curling days were in the past. But he was wrong! It turns out other folks in the Lone Star State love this winter sport too, and Dave eventually found a curling club right here in Austin that lets him continue to do his thing.