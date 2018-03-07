Powered by RND
Therapist Confidential
Therapist Confidential

Travis Heath
  • “Weird Therapy” with Clayton Norman
    In this episode of Therapist Confidential, Travis Heath speaks with Clayton Norman—a therapist whose work is anything but traditional. Clayton blends narrative therapy, Adlerian play therapy, and his background in youth programming to create “skate therapy”—sessions that unfold at skate parks rather than behind office walls. They discuss metaphor, subculture, and what therapy can become when we meet clients where they already are. Produced by Psychotherapy.net, this is a conversation for anyone rethinking what therapy looks like—or where it happens.
    --------  
    55:03
  • Travis Heath Didn’t Learn This in Grad School: From El Segundo to Therapist Confidential
    In this episode of Therapist Confidential, host Travis Heath shares the professional journey that shaped him—from his early days as a trainee seeing clients in El Segundo to questioning what therapy is really about. With honesty and humor, Travis reflects on what grad school couldn’t prepare him for: meeting people in parks, sitting on front steps, and learning that therapy doesn’t always need a room—or a script. Part personal introduction, part professional reckoning, this episode lays the foundation for a podcast rooted in relationship, reflection, and practice over performance. Produced by Psychotherapy.net, it invites listeners into the kind of therapy conversation that’s rarely captured—and deeply needed.
    --------  
    28:10
  • Rowing Towards the Same Shore: A New Kind of Therapy Podcast with Travis Heath
    In the debut episode of Therapist Confidential, host Travis Heath introduces a fresh and candid space for mental health professionals—one that moves beyond polished scripts and curated personas. Produced by Psychotherapy.net, a leader in training mental health professionals, this podcast is part of a new chapter focused on relevance, accessibility, and community. This episode lays the foundation for open dialogue, diverse voices, and a shared commitment to better client care—no matter how messy the journey may be. Travis outlines his hopes for the podcast and reflects on: The discomfort of traditional therapy discourse The power of imperfection and messiness in clinical conversations Resisting the heroization of “master therapists” Why weird questions matter Building a diverse community of mental health professionals Embracing disagreement while rowing toward the same shore This episode lays the foundation for a podcast that embraces vulnerability, complexity, and relationship at its core.
    --------  
    13:38

About Therapist Confidential

Therapist Confidential is a raw, real, and unscripted podcast, creating an authentic dialog by pulling back the curtain on what it really means to be a therapist. Host Travis Heath pushes beyond the surface-level conversations, diving deep into the successes, struggles, fears, and failures that reveal guests in a way they’ve never been heard before.
