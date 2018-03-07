Rowing Towards the Same Shore: A New Kind of Therapy Podcast with Travis Heath

In the debut episode of Therapist Confidential, host Travis Heath introduces a fresh and candid space for mental health professionals—one that moves beyond polished scripts and curated personas. Produced by Psychotherapy.net, a leader in training mental health professionals, this podcast is part of a new chapter focused on relevance, accessibility, and community. This episode lays the foundation for open dialogue, diverse voices, and a shared commitment to better client care—no matter how messy the journey may be. Travis outlines his hopes for the podcast and reflects on: The discomfort of traditional therapy discourse The power of imperfection and messiness in clinical conversations Resisting the heroization of “master therapists” Why weird questions matter Building a diverse community of mental health professionals Embracing disagreement while rowing toward the same shore This episode lays the foundation for a podcast that embraces vulnerability, complexity, and relationship at its core.