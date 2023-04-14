Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Trillionaire Mindset in the App
Listen to The Trillionaire Mindset in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
The Trillionaire Mindset

The Trillionaire Mindset

Podcast The Trillionaire Mindset
Podcast The Trillionaire Mindset

The Trillionaire Mindset

TMG Studios
add
Hosted by Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa — a licensed Wall Street trader and his skeptical best friend — The Trillionaire Mindset highlights the funnier side of the b... More
BusinessInvestingComedyNewsPolitics
Hosted by Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa — a licensed Wall Street trader and his skeptical best friend — The Trillionaire Mindset highlights the funnier side of the b... More

Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • 85: How Debt Could Collapse the Economy
    Become an exclusive member to get ad-free and bonus episodes at https://tmgstudios.tv It has been corrected time and time again…but what if the debt ceiling WASN’T raised? What would happen? This week the Trill boys discover the nuances of our complex debt structure, how we might circumvent a disaster, and who is responsible for holding it all up. What is UP with all these old folks in Congress? Plus, a return to Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes’ “rebranding” by our pals at the New York Times. Get the only digital wallets with real cash access, activated by MoneyGram. Learn more at https://moneygram.com/stellarwallets Check out our channel page on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/trillionaire SUBSCRIBE to Trillionaire Mindset at https://www.youtube.com/trillionairemindset Want to subscribe to our newsletter? http://bit.ly/3k4Nfar Trillionaire Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/TrillionaireMindsetHighlights Trillionaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/trillionairepod Trillionaire Twitter: https://twitter.com/trillionairepod TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang BEN https://www.instagram.com/bencahn/ https://twitter.com/Buncahn EMIL https://www.instagram.com/emilderosa/ https://twitter.com/emilderosa *DISCLOSURE: THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED IN THIS VIDEO ARE SOLELY THOSE OF THE PARTICIPANTS INVOLVED. THESE OPINIONS DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS OF ANYONE ELSE. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. THE VIEWER OF THE VIDEO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSIDERING ANY INFORMATION CAREFULLY AND MAKING THEIR OWN DECISIONS TO BUY OR SELL OR HOLD ANY INVESTMENT. SOME OF THE CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO IS CONSIDERED TO BE SATIRE AND MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED FACTUAL AND SHOULD BE TAKEN IN SUCH LIGHT. THE COMMENTS MADE IN THIS VIDEO ARE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT MEANT TO BE TAKEN LITERALLY.* Chapters: 0:00 This Week! 0:56 Book Worms 2:14 Personal Development 3:32 Disclaimer and Housekeeping! 5:38 Trill Awards! 7:10 Dianne Feinstein Returns 9:20 Tucker Carlson’s New Show 10:57 Thanks to Money-gram! 11:45 Google I/O’s AI 13:26 US Debt Ceiling Stand-off 16:12 Will We Default? 18:00 Janet Yellen & Extraordinary Measures 21:54 14th Amendment Loophole? 22:50 Ben’s Debt Take 24:13 Yellen Gets The Act Together 27:28 Pressure on the GOP 28:16 RFK Jr 30:41 Election Twister 32:27 The RedHead Kennedy 35:10 Berkshire Hathaway Meeting 38:37 Acquiring and Investing Strategy 42:06 Warren Buffet on AI 43:22 Charlie Munger’s OLD 43:38 Ben’s Big Breakfast 44:16 What to do with Berkshire Cash? 45:16 Elizabeth Holmes New Life 47:18 Holmes Demeanor 51:18 Liz’s Fake It Til You Make It 54:32 Elizabeth “Dazzled” 56:58 Mr. Evans “Jobs” 59:02 Good Bedside Manner 59:32 Emil’s FAVORITE Part 1:02:55 Balto the Dog… 1:04:25 Wrapping up
    5/12/2023
    1:05:35
  • 84: Uh Oh, More Bank Failures!
    Become an exclusive member to get ad-free and bonus episodes at https://tmgstudios.tv Well folks, another big bank collapses this week. Ben & Emil dive in to explain to you exactly what happened and what the future holds! On top of that Joe Biden announces his next presidential campaign, the “Godfather of AI” skips town, and Hindenburg has it out for Carl Icahn and Company. No worries, despite the dire news Ben is still primed to stay “net positive” on this week’s Trillionaire Mindset! Sunday is offering our listeners 50% off your first box! So you can get started today for as little as $55 when you go to https://getsunday.com/trill at checkout Check out our channel page on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/trillionaire SUBSCRIBE to Trillionaire Mindset at https://www.youtube.com/trillionairemindset Want to subscribe to our newsletter? http://bit.ly/3k4Nfar   Trillionaire Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/TrillionaireMindsetHighlights Trillionaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/trillionairepod Trillionaire Twitter: https://twitter.com/trillionairepod TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang BEN https://www.instagram.com/bencahn/ https://twitter.com/Buncahn EMIL https://www.instagram.com/emilderosa/ https://twitter.com/emilderosa   *DISCLOSURE: THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED IN THIS VIDEO ARE SOLELY THOSE OF THE PARTICIPANTS INVOLVED. THESE OPINIONS DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS OF ANYONE ELSE. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. THE VIEWER OF THE VIDEO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSIDERING ANY INFORMATION CAREFULLY AND MAKING THEIR OWN DECISIONS TO BUY OR SELL OR HOLD ANY INVESTMENT. SOME OF THE CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO IS CONSIDERED TO BE SATIRE AND MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED FACTUAL AND SHOULD BE TAKEN IN SUCH LIGHT. THE COMMENTS MADE IN THIS VIDEO ARE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT MEANT TO BE TAKEN LITERALLY.* Chapters: 0:00 This Week! 1:02 The Funniest Time 3:00 Getir to Buy Flink 6:00 Michael Jackson Incident 8:35 Elon Musk Stole Ben’s Idea 10:43 Thanks to Sunday! 12:09 The Bank Scare 15:36 Most Expensive Bank Collapses… 18:10 Standardizing Oversight Rules 21:38 Real Estate Changed Forever 23:54 Fed Raised Rates Again 26:13 Hindenburg vs Icahn 30:10 Everything WAS Good for Icahn 32:36 Jefferies Gets Involved 34:28 Hindenburg Crunches the Numbers 37:20 Ben’s Message to Icahn 40:46 Druckenmiller & the Debt Ceiling 45:00 Joe Biden Will Run Again 48:40 The Biden Cocktail 51:55 AI Attack Ad 55:16 AI on Corporate Calls 56:20 Godfather of AI  59:15 AI & Bio-Weapons 1:02:10 AI Rule Proposals 1:04:38 Ben is Net Positive  1:07:00 Signing Off
    5/5/2023
    1:08:03
  • 83: Answering YOUR Questions!
    Become an exclusive member to get ad-free and bonus episodes at https://tmgstudios.tv We’re back with yet another MAIL BAG episode. These baby girls are ready to answer your questions. Sit back and enjoy the show as the guys discuss their worst on the job mistakes, date stories, and tales from their childhood. Keep the party going in After Hours where they answer even more questions at https://tmgstudios.tv. We’ll see you there! Go to https://hellofresh.com/trill50 and use code trill50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! For a limited time, try Notion AI for free when you go to https://notion.com/trill Go to https://public.com/trill to unlock 5.3% APY For a free quote, just visit https://gerberlifefamily.com See web site for terms and restrictions  Check out our channel page on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/trillionaire SUBSCRIBE to Trillionaire Mindset at https://www.youtube.com/trillionairemindset Want to subscribe to our newsletter? http://bit.ly/3k4Nfar Trillionaire Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/TrillionaireMindsetHighlights Trillionaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/trillionairepod Trillionaire Twitter: https://twitter.com/trillionairepod TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang BEN https://www.instagram.com/bencahn/ https://twitter.com/Buncahn EMIL https://www.instagram.com/emilderosa/ https://twitter.com/emilderosa *DISCLOSURE: THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED IN THIS VIDEO ARE SOLELY THOSE OF THE PARTICIPANTS INVOLVED. THESE OPINIONS DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS OF ANYONE ELSE. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. THE VIEWER OF THE VIDEO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSIDERING ANY INFORMATION CAREFULLY AND MAKING THEIR OWN DECISIONS TO BUY OR SELL OR HOLD ANY INVESTMENT. SOME OF THE CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO IS CONSIDERED TO BE SATIRE AND MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED FACTUAL AND SHOULD BE TAKEN IN SUCH LIGHT. THE COMMENTS MADE IN THIS VIDEO ARE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT MEANT TO BE TAKEN LITERALLY.* Chapters: 0:00 This Week! 1:03 Happy Greek Easter 2:38 Housekeeping 8:20 First Question! 11:00 The Hidden Honey 12:02 Thanks to HelloFresh! 13:51 The Standards of Ghosting 17:00 Our Vacation Destinations 18:15 Visiting Heaven and Hell 20:10 Emil’s Fashion 21:15 Trill Dynasties 24:22 Thanks to Notion! 26:54 Digital Dating 29:00 Emergency Room Stories 31:35 Ben’s “Baboo” 32:45 Our Favorite Music 33:56 Kevin Costner Trilogy 35:45 Dump Truck Driving Days 37:24 Thanks to Public! 38:50 Near Death Experiences 41:25 Fav Childhood Meals 42:45 RomCom Kings 44:40 Top Tops 47:28 Wives Hate This Show 48:32 Thanks to GerberLife! 49:50 Our Finest Skills 50:50 Drink, Smoke, Vomit 51:30 Classic Bruce Springy 52:08 Ben Goes John Wick 53:53 Punching Politicians 55:57 Creator Clashing 57:18 Best Commercial Jingles 57:58 The Worst Date Stories 1:03:00 The Work Call 1:07:55 The Beginning of Stocks 1:09:00 We Love Podcasting 1:12:50 Trill Tour 1:14:15 Wrapping up!
    4/28/2023
    1:14:52
  • 82: Why the Apple Savings Account is INSANE
    Become an exclusive member to get ad-free and bonus episodes at https://tmgstudios.tv The WGA Writers Strike is looming. This week the guys break down what they’re asking for and why the studios are being as stingy as ever. It’s also earnings season and Ben goes deep on the newest Netflix and Tesla reports. Plus, Apple’s INSANE new savings account and why you might want to get in on it. Head to https://tmgstudios.tv and stick around for After Hours where Emil will take on his viral TikTok appearance! Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to https://rocketmoney.com/trill This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/trill and get 10% off your first month! Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://shopify.com/trill Check out our channel page on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/trillionaire SUBSCRIBE to Trillionaire Mindset at https://www.youtube.com/trillionairemindset Want to subscribe to our newsletter? http://bit.ly/3k4Nfar Trillionaire Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/TrillionaireMindsetHighlights Trillionaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/trillionairepod Trillionaire Twitter: https://twitter.com/trillionairepod TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang BEN https://www.instagram.com/bencahn/ https://twitter.com/Buncahn EMIL https://www.instagram.com/emilderosa/ https://twitter.com/emilderosa *DISCLOSURE: THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED IN THIS VIDEO ARE SOLELY THOSE OF THE PARTICIPANTS INVOLVED. THESE OPINIONS DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS OF ANYONE ELSE. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. THE VIEWER OF THE VIDEO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSIDERING ANY INFORMATION CAREFULLY AND MAKING THEIR OWN DECISIONS TO BUY OR SELL OR HOLD ANY INVESTMENT. SOME OF THE CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO IS CONSIDERED TO BE SATIRE AND MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED FACTUAL AND SHOULD BE TAKEN IN SUCH LIGHT. THE COMMENTS MADE IN THIS VIDEO ARE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT MEANT TO BE TAKEN LITERALLY.* Chapters: 0:00 This Week! 1:06 Girls Only Episode 2:58 Housekeeping 4:45 One Hour of Our Time 7:30 Buzzfeed News Shutting Down 9:55 Thanks to Rocket Money! 11:50 Buzzfeed Stock Options 14:18 SpaceX Rocket Go Boom 15:25 The WGA Writers Strike 19:20 The Last Writers Strike 21:20 The Studio’s Message 26:00 Sponsored By BetterHelp 27:23 Familiar Territory 32:00 The WGA Requests 35:15 Earnings Season is Back 37:12 Thanks to Shopify! 38:50 Record Margins and Tailwinds 43:10 Netflix Earnings & Botched Stream 46:00 Give Us Some Slack! 47:40 Netflix Winding Down DVDs 48:40 Tesla Earnings 52:50 Tesla Margins Getting Squeezed 54:30 Apple Savings Account 57:55 Jamie Daimon’s Letter 59:30 Ben’s Missed Apple Buy 1:03:30 Banks and Saps 1:06:00 Credit Karma Survey 1:09:00 “That Just About Does It” 1:10:13 After Hours Preview Some of Our References: https://jacobin.com/2023/04/tv-film-writers-guild-strike-wga-work-stoppage https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/apr/15/tv-writers-strike-streaming-wga-amptp https://www.wgacontract2023.org/updates/state-of-the-industry https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/08/the-end-of-the-tv-writers-room-as-we-know-it-mini-rooms https://smartasset.com/checking-account/average-savings-account-interest#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20FDIC%2C%20the,20%2C%202023
    4/21/2023
    1:11:12
  • 81: America's Microchip Problem
    Become an exclusive member to get ad-free and bonus episodes at https://tmgstudios.tv Microchips, Electric Vehicles, Apple and the EPA. The future is technology driven and everyone wants a piece of it. This week the guys cover America’s manufacturing boom, its move away from China and how that might influence chip stocks and electric vehicles. Bitcoin is back over $30k and its supporters speak out about crypto’s carbon emissions. Also, enjoy Ben’s new shirt. Get the only digital wallets with real cash access, activated by MoneyGram. Learn more at https://moneygram.com/stellarwallets Go to https://hellofresh.com/trill50 and use code trill50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! HelloFresh: America’s #1 Meal Kit! Full-season plans start at just $109, and you can get 20% off when you visit https://getsunday.com/trill at checkout! Go to https://public.com/trill to unlock 5.3% APY Buy tickets to Emil’s LA show here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/612561376567 Check out our channel page on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/trillionaire SUBSCRIBE to Trillionaire Mindset at https://www.youtube.com/trillionairemindset Want to subscribe to our newsletter? http://bit.ly/3k4Nfar Trillionaire Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/TrillionaireMindsetHighlights Trillionaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/trillionairepod Trillionaire Twitter: https://twitter.com/trillionairepod TMG Studios YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tinymeatgang BEN https://www.instagram.com/bencahn/ https://twitter.com/Buncahn EMIL https://www.instagram.com/emilderosa/ https://twitter.com/emilderosa *DISCLOSURE: THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED IN THIS VIDEO ARE SOLELY THOSE OF THE PARTICIPANTS INVOLVED. THESE OPINIONS DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS OF ANYONE ELSE. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. THE VIEWER OF THE VIDEO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSIDERING ANY INFORMATION CAREFULLY AND MAKING THEIR OWN DECISIONS TO BUY OR SELL OR HOLD ANY INVESTMENT. SOME OF THE CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO IS CONSIDERED TO BE SATIRE AND MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED FACTUAL AND SHOULD BE TAKEN IN SUCH LIGHT. THE COMMENTS MADE IN THIS VIDEO ARE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT MEANT TO BE TAKEN LITERALLY.* Chapters: 0:00 This Week! 1:08 Home Improvement called 3:39 Ben’s “Doctor Appointment” 6:35 Housekeeping 10:52 CPI Rolls in… 13:12 Thanks to Moneygram! 14:02 The Fed & Inflation 15:25 American Manufacturing is Back 17:25 McCaul on Taiwan 20:09 Electric Vehicles & Semiconductors 22:30 Employees in Manufacturing 24:05 Thanks to HelloFresh! 25:52 Factory Work’s Big Demand 28:30 Union’s & Industry Concerns 30:46 The Biggest Automation Stocks 33:00 Shitty L.L. Bean 34:20 Chips, EVs, & OEMs 36:20 Thanks to Sunday! 38:02 Biggest Microchip Stocks 40:00 Apple Can’t Sell Products 43:10 The EPA 45:10 The Peril of EVs 48:46 Our Crumbling Infrastructure 50:00 Thanks to Public! 51:33 Trill Secret Presidents 52:03 Tesla Camera Leaks 54:40 Dealing w/ OPEC 58:00 Challenging Energy Regulations (hoarding oil) 1:02:00 Bitcoin is BACK 1:05:30 Bitcoin’s Energy Sink 1:07:12 Riot’s Video Response 1:09:33 Wrapping Up 1:10:40 Coming up in After Hours! References: https://www.wsj.com/articles/american-manufacturing-factory-jobs-comeback-3ce0c52c?mod=hp_lead_pos7&utm_source=www.execsum.co&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=billy-mcfarland-is-back-on-the-map https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/12/climate/biden-electric-cars-epa.html https://www.ft.com/content/9e1e089e-163d-43a7-9b75-15e2e2cbcfd6 https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/09/business/bitcoin-mining-electricity-pollution.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes https://twitter.com/caitoz/status/1645557357014048768?s=20 https://twitter.com/RiotPlatforms/status/1645473961004892162?s=20
    4/14/2023
    1:11:27

More Business podcasts

About The Trillionaire Mindset

Hosted by Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa — a licensed Wall Street trader and his skeptical best friend — The Trillionaire Mindset highlights the funnier side of the business, political, and financial world. Analyzing popular stocks and political happenings, Ben and Emil dive deep into the hilarious underbelly of our economy. It's an insightful, hilarious, and occasionally chaotic way to learn about finance, business, and politics. New episodes every Friday. Bonus eps on tmgstudios.tv (http://tmgstudios.tv/)
Podcast website

Listen to The Trillionaire Mindset, AccountingWEB and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Trillionaire Mindset

The Trillionaire Mindset

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Trillionaire Mindset: Podcasts in Family