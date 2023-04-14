82: Why the Apple Savings Account is INSANE

The WGA Writers Strike is looming. This week the guys break down what they're asking for and why the studios are being as stingy as ever. It's also earnings season and Ben goes deep on the newest Netflix and Tesla reports. Plus, Apple's INSANE new savings account and why you might want to get in on it.

Chapters:
0:00 This Week!
1:06 Girls Only Episode
2:58 Housekeeping
4:45 One Hour of Our Time
7:30 Buzzfeed News Shutting Down
11:50 Buzzfeed Stock Options
14:18 SpaceX Rocket Go Boom
15:25 The WGA Writers Strike
19:20 The Last Writers Strike
21:20 The Studio's Message
27:23 Familiar Territory
32:00 The WGA Requests
35:15 Earnings Season is Back
38:50 Record Margins and Tailwinds
43:10 Netflix Earnings & Botched Stream
46:00 Give Us Some Slack!
47:40 Netflix Winding Down DVDs
48:40 Tesla Earnings
52:50 Tesla Margins Getting Squeezed
54:30 Apple Savings Account
57:55 Jamie Daimon's Letter
59:30 Ben's Missed Apple Buy
1:03:30 Banks and Saps
1:06:00 Credit Karma Survey
1:09:00 "That Just About Does It"
1:10:13 After Hours Preview

Some of Our References:
https://jacobin.com/2023/04/tv-film-writers-guild-strike-wga-work-stoppage
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/apr/15/tv-writers-strike-streaming-wga-amptp
https://www.wgacontract2023.org/updates/state-of-the-industry
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/08/the-end-of-the-tv-writers-room-as-we-know-it-mini-rooms
https://smartasset.com/checking-account/average-savings-account-interest#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20FDIC%2C%20the,20%2C%202023