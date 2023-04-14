Hosted by Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa — a licensed Wall Street trader and his skeptical best friend — The Trillionaire Mindset highlights the funnier side of the b... More
85: How Debt Could Collapse the Economy
It has been corrected time and time again…but what if the debt ceiling WASN’T raised? What would happen? This week the Trill boys discover the nuances of our complex debt structure, how we might circumvent a disaster, and who is responsible for holding it all up. What is UP with all these old folks in Congress? Plus, a return to Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes’ “rebranding” by our pals at the New York Times.
Chapters:
0:00 This Week!
0:56 Book Worms
2:14 Personal Development
3:32 Disclaimer and Housekeeping!
5:38 Trill Awards!
7:10 Dianne Feinstein Returns
9:20 Tucker Carlson’s New Show
10:57 Thanks to Money-gram!
11:45 Google I/O’s AI
13:26 US Debt Ceiling Stand-off
16:12 Will We Default?
18:00 Janet Yellen & Extraordinary Measures
21:54 14th Amendment Loophole?
22:50 Ben’s Debt Take
24:13 Yellen Gets The Act Together
27:28 Pressure on the GOP
28:16 RFK Jr
30:41 Election Twister
32:27 The RedHead Kennedy
35:10 Berkshire Hathaway Meeting
38:37 Acquiring and Investing Strategy
42:06 Warren Buffet on AI
43:22 Charlie Munger’s OLD
43:38 Ben’s Big Breakfast
44:16 What to do with Berkshire Cash?
45:16 Elizabeth Holmes New Life
47:18 Holmes Demeanor
51:18 Liz’s Fake It Til You Make It
54:32 Elizabeth “Dazzled”
56:58 Mr. Evans “Jobs”
59:02 Good Bedside Manner
59:32 Emil’s FAVORITE Part
1:02:55 Balto the Dog…
1:04:25 Wrapping up
5/12/2023
1:05:35
84: Uh Oh, More Bank Failures!
Well folks, another big bank collapses this week. Ben & Emil dive in to explain to you exactly what happened and what the future holds! On top of that Joe Biden announces his next presidential campaign, the “Godfather of AI” skips town, and Hindenburg has it out for Carl Icahn and Company. No worries, despite the dire news Ben is still primed to stay “net positive” on this week’s Trillionaire Mindset!
Chapters:
0:00 This Week!
1:02 The Funniest Time
3:00 Getir to Buy Flink
6:00 Michael Jackson Incident
8:35 Elon Musk Stole Ben’s Idea
10:43 Thanks to Sunday!
12:09 The Bank Scare
15:36 Most Expensive Bank Collapses…
18:10 Standardizing Oversight Rules
21:38 Real Estate Changed Forever
23:54 Fed Raised Rates Again
26:13 Hindenburg vs Icahn
30:10 Everything WAS Good for Icahn
32:36 Jefferies Gets Involved
34:28 Hindenburg Crunches the Numbers
37:20 Ben’s Message to Icahn
40:46 Druckenmiller & the Debt Ceiling
45:00 Joe Biden Will Run Again
48:40 The Biden Cocktail
51:55 AI Attack Ad
55:16 AI on Corporate Calls
56:20 Godfather of AI
59:15 AI & Bio-Weapons
1:02:10 AI Rule Proposals
1:04:38 Ben is Net Positive
1:07:00 Signing Off
5/5/2023
1:08:03
83: Answering YOUR Questions!
We’re back with yet another MAIL BAG episode. These baby girls are ready to answer your questions. Sit back and enjoy the show as the guys discuss their worst on the job mistakes, date stories, and tales from their childhood. Keep the party going in After Hours where they answer even more questions at https://tmgstudios.tv. We’ll see you there!
Chapters:
0:00 This Week!
1:03 Happy Greek Easter
2:38 Housekeeping
8:20 First Question!
11:00 The Hidden Honey
12:02 Thanks to HelloFresh!
13:51 The Standards of Ghosting
17:00 Our Vacation Destinations
18:15 Visiting Heaven and Hell
20:10 Emil’s Fashion
21:15 Trill Dynasties
24:22 Thanks to Notion!
26:54 Digital Dating
29:00 Emergency Room Stories
31:35 Ben’s “Baboo”
32:45 Our Favorite Music
33:56 Kevin Costner Trilogy
35:45 Dump Truck Driving Days
37:24 Thanks to Public!
38:50 Near Death Experiences
41:25 Fav Childhood Meals
42:45 RomCom Kings
44:40 Top Tops
47:28 Wives Hate This Show
48:32 Thanks to GerberLife!
49:50 Our Finest Skills
50:50 Drink, Smoke, Vomit
51:30 Classic Bruce Springy
52:08 Ben Goes John Wick
53:53 Punching Politicians
55:57 Creator Clashing
57:18 Best Commercial Jingles
57:58 The Worst Date Stories
1:03:00 The Work Call
1:07:55 The Beginning of Stocks
1:09:00 We Love Podcasting
1:12:50 Trill Tour
1:14:15 Wrapping up!
4/28/2023
1:14:52
82: Why the Apple Savings Account is INSANE
The WGA Writers Strike is looming. This week the guys break down what they’re asking for and why the studios are being as stingy as ever. It’s also earnings season and Ben goes deep on the newest Netflix and Tesla reports. Plus, Apple’s INSANE new savings account and why you might want to get in on it. Head to https://tmgstudios.tv and stick around for After Hours where Emil will take on his viral TikTok appearance!
Chapters:
0:00 This Week!
1:06 Girls Only Episode
2:58 Housekeeping
4:45 One Hour of Our Time
7:30 Buzzfeed News Shutting Down
9:55 Thanks to Rocket Money!
11:50 Buzzfeed Stock Options
14:18 SpaceX Rocket Go Boom
15:25 The WGA Writers Strike
19:20 The Last Writers Strike
21:20 The Studio’s Message
26:00 Sponsored By BetterHelp
27:23 Familiar Territory
32:00 The WGA Requests
35:15 Earnings Season is Back
37:12 Thanks to Shopify!
38:50 Record Margins and Tailwinds
43:10 Netflix Earnings & Botched Stream
46:00 Give Us Some Slack!
47:40 Netflix Winding Down DVDs
48:40 Tesla Earnings
52:50 Tesla Margins Getting Squeezed
54:30 Apple Savings Account
57:55 Jamie Daimon’s Letter
59:30 Ben’s Missed Apple Buy
1:03:30 Banks and Saps
1:06:00 Credit Karma Survey
1:09:00 “That Just About Does It”
1:10:13 After Hours Preview
4/21/2023
1:11:12
81: America's Microchip Problem
Microchips, Electric Vehicles, Apple and the EPA. The future is technology driven and everyone wants a piece of it. This week the guys cover America’s manufacturing boom, its move away from China and how that might influence chip stocks and electric vehicles. Bitcoin is back over $30k and its supporters speak out about crypto’s carbon emissions. Also, enjoy Ben’s new shirt.
Chapters:
0:00 This Week!
1:08 Home Improvement called
3:39 Ben’s “Doctor Appointment”
6:35 Housekeeping
10:52 CPI Rolls in…
13:12 Thanks to Moneygram!
14:02 The Fed & Inflation
15:25 American Manufacturing is Back
17:25 McCaul on Taiwan
20:09 Electric Vehicles & Semiconductors
22:30 Employees in Manufacturing
24:05 Thanks to HelloFresh!
25:52 Factory Work’s Big Demand
28:30 Union’s & Industry Concerns
30:46 The Biggest Automation Stocks
33:00 Shitty L.L. Bean
34:20 Chips, EVs, & OEMs
36:20 Thanks to Sunday!
38:02 Biggest Microchip Stocks
40:00 Apple Can’t Sell Products
43:10 The EPA
45:10 The Peril of EVs
48:46 Our Crumbling Infrastructure
50:00 Thanks to Public!
51:33 Trill Secret Presidents
52:03 Tesla Camera Leaks
54:40 Dealing w/ OPEC
58:00 Challenging Energy Regulations (hoarding oil)
1:02:00 Bitcoin is BACK
1:05:30 Bitcoin’s Energy Sink
1:07:12 Riot’s Video Response
1:09:33 Wrapping Up
1:10:40 Coming up in After Hours!
Hosted by Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa — a licensed Wall Street trader and his skeptical best friend — The Trillionaire Mindset highlights the funnier side of the business, political, and financial world. Analyzing popular stocks and political happenings, Ben and Emil dive deep into the hilarious underbelly of our economy. It's an insightful, hilarious, and occasionally chaotic way to learn about finance, business, and politics. New episodes every Friday. Bonus eps on tmgstudios.tv (http://tmgstudios.tv/)