The Trending Podcast w/ Pastor Ed

03 - Transgenderism & Girls/Women's Sports

Welcome to The Trending Podcast, where we dive deeper into the hot cultural topics discussed during our Sunday services. In this compelling third episode, Transgenderism & Girls/Women’s Sports, Pastors Ed, Hutch, and Q sit down for a deep dive into the hotly debated topic of transgenderism in sports—specifically its impact on girls' and women's competitions. Our pastors explore the ethical, social, and spiritual questions surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in female sports categories, offering diverse perspectives rooted in their faith and experiences. As a follow-up to our previous episode, Pastor Ed references his powerful interview with NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who shared her personal experiences on how this issue has directly affected her career and the broader landscape of women's athletics. Riley’s insights set the stage for this profound discussion on fairness, equality, and the future of competitive sports for women. Tune in for thoughtful conversations, biblical insights, and practical considerations on this pressing issue. 🔔 Subscribe for more engaging episodes and join the conversation! #TransgenderismInSports #RileyGaines #WomensSports #TheTrendingPodcast Articles & Resources Mentioned: California Ban: https://www.npr.org/2024/07/16/nx-s1-... Certificate of Femininity: https://www.npr.org/2024/08/02/nx-s1-...