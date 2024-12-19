The Trending Podcast w/ Pastor Ed

Welcome to The Trending Podcast, where we dive deeper into cultural topics inspired by CBC's Trending Sermon Series. Each episode unpacks current issues through the lens of faith, providing insights for believers navigating today's world. 🎙️🌎
Be part of the conversation—watch, share, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
#TheTrendingPodcast #Tattoos #Trump #Krampus #Christmas #TrendingSermonSeries #Podcast
To learn more about Community Bible Church, visit http://www.communitybible.com
To connect with us socially:
Facebook - https://cbc.social/facebook
Twitter - https://cbc.social/twitter
Instagram - https://cbc.social/instagram
--------
1:14:44
06 - Christian Music in a Secular World [Feat. Ruslan KD]
Welcome to The Trending Podcast, where we take a deeper dive into the hot cultural topics explored during our Sunday services. 🔥
In this week's episode, "Border Security, Illegal Immigration, and the Christian Response," Pastor Ed sits down with Pastors Q and Hutch to discuss one of today’s most controversial issues. Together, they explore what the Bible says about borders, compassion, justice, and how believers are called to respond to immigration challenges with both grace and truth.
What does it mean to balance security with hospitality? How can Christians engage this topic faithfully? Join us for an eye-opening conversation that blends biblical principles with practical insights.
Be part of the conversation—watch, share, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
#TheTrendingPodcast #ChristianResponse #BorderSecurity #ImmigrationAndFaith #FaithAndCulture #BiblicalPrinciples
--------
1:10:15
03 - Transgenderism & Girls/Women's Sports
Welcome to The Trending Podcast, where we dive deeper into the hot cultural topics discussed during our Sunday services.
In this compelling third episode, Transgenderism & Girls/Women’s Sports, Pastors Ed, Hutch, and Q sit down for a deep dive into the hotly debated topic of transgenderism in sports—specifically its impact on girls' and women's competitions. Our pastors explore the ethical, social, and spiritual questions surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in female sports categories, offering diverse perspectives rooted in their faith and experiences.
As a follow-up to our previous episode, Pastor Ed references his powerful interview with NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who shared her personal experiences on how this issue has directly affected her career and the broader landscape of women's athletics. Riley’s insights set the stage for this profound discussion on fairness, equality, and the future of competitive sports for women.
Tune in for thoughtful conversations, biblical insights, and practical considerations on this pressing issue.
🔔 Subscribe for more engaging episodes and join the conversation! #TransgenderismInSports #RileyGaines #WomensSports #TheTrendingPodcast
Articles & Resources Mentioned:
California Ban:
https://www.npr.org/2024/07/16/nx-s1-...
Certificate of Femininity:
https://www.npr.org/2024/08/02/nx-s1-...