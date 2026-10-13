Kelly Clarkson has had her very own Pretty Woman moment after calling out a Brooklyn store for allegedly treating her like she couldn’t afford what she wanted to buy. But then the store responded, an animatronic bird named Molly entered the chat, and suddenly the internet wasn’t quite so sure whose side it was on.

Then, two huge announcements have made our TV dreams come true. Crazy Rich Asians is officially returning as a series, while Bridgerton is giving Violet and Edmund their own prequel. We unpack everything we know, the returning stars and our dream casting.

Plus, Jennifer Lawrence and Kourtney Kardashian are feuding, and this one has been seven years in the making. We trace Jennifer’s history as a Kardashian superfan, why Kourtney is furious about her comments, and the surprising detail that might actually make you see Kourtney’s side of the story.

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