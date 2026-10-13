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2212 episodes
MORNING TEA: The SNL Joke Sparking Major Backlash & Breaking Bad Stars Remember RJ Mitte10/13/2026 | 6 mins.This morning, Selma Blair is arrested after an alleged incident on a flight from LA to New York, and Shane Gillis’ SNL monologue has Dan Levy speaking out. Plus, Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte has died aged 34, and his co-stars are paying tribute.
☕ Selma Blair’s arrest after an alleged mid-flight incident
☕ The Shane Gillis SNL joke sparking major backlash
☕ Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul pay tribute to RJ Mitte
☕ Catherine Laga’aia’s next big Disney+ role and her famous co-star
☕ Sydney Sweeney doubles down on her controversial sports ad
If this episode brings up anything for you, please reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
Become a Mamamia subscriber and get an all-access pass to everything we make, including exclusive podcasts and early listening, subscriber-only articles, monthly giveaways and our home workout app, MOVE.
Built to work around your real life, MOVE adapts to whatever season you're in. That's why we've created a brand new collection of feel-good weight workouts, designed for any body, anywhere. No hectic challenges or intimidating gym setups, just simple, easy-to-follow sessions, designed to help you build strength at your own pace.
MOVE is feel-good fitness by Mamamia. For less than a coffee a week, get unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, ranging from five to 45 minutes. Plus, you get unlimited access to everything across Mamamia, including subscriber-exclusive podcast episodes, articles, discounts and giveaways. Get your MOVE goodness here.
Get access to Very Peri, Mamamia's exclusive perimenopause series, for just $59. 25 world-leading experts, over 20 on-demand sessions, available now. We’ve sorted through the noise so you don't have to. Go to veryperi.com.au and join me today. You hot? Same. Buy today and save 40%
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Once you’ve devoured this morning’s celeb stories, get your daily news headlines from The Quicky here.
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Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... here.
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CREDITS
Host & Executive Producer: Monisha Iswaran
Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast
Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Stars Of Sense And Sensibility Are Here To Talk Love, Sisterhood And The Movie's Biggest Controversy10/13/2026 | 44 mins.A new Sense & Sensibility is finally here, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles as Jane Austen's beloved Dashwood sisters. And when Daisy and Esmé came into The Spill studio, we had a lot to talk about.
Laura and Tina share their first reactions to the gorgeous new adaptation, the performances they loved and why its portrayal of sisterhood had them immediately wanting to call their own sisters.
Then, Laura sits down with Daisy and Esmé to talk about stepping into such iconic roles, their love of Jane Austen, how they built Eleanor and Marianne's relationship and the very sweet story of how they first met. And yes, they address the hair controversy that's taken over the conversation around the movie, revealing the thinking behind one of its most talked-about creative choices.
Become a Mamamia subscriber and get an all-access pass to everything we make, including exclusive podcasts and early listening, subscriber-only articles, monthly giveaways and our home workout app, MOVE.
Built to work around your real life, MOVE adapts to whatever season you're in. That's why we've created a brand new collection of feel-good weight workouts, designed for any body, anywhere. No hectic challenges or intimidating gym setups, just simple, easy-to-follow sessions, designed to help you build strength at your own pace.
MOVE is feel-good fitness by Mamamia. For less than a coffee a week, get unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, ranging from five to 45 minutes. Plus, you get unlimited access to everything across Mamamia, including subscriber-exclusive podcast episodes, articles, discounts and giveaways. Get your MOVE goodness here.
Get access to Very Peri, Mamamia's exclusive perimenopause series, for just $59. 25 world-leading experts, over 20 on-demand sessions, available now. We’ve sorted through the noise so you don't have to. Go to veryperi.com.au and join me today. You hot? Same. Buy today and save 40%
THE END BITS
Find and follow us on socials:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespillpodcast/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thespillpod
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thespillpodcast/
Support independent women's media
Want to join the conversation?
Have feedback or a topic you want us to discuss? Send us a voice message or email us at thespill@mamamia.com.auand we’ll get back to you ASAP!
Hosts:
Executive Producer: Monisha Iswaran
Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
MORNING TEA: Tobey Maguire Officiates His Ex-Wife’s Wedding & Kim Kardashian’s F1 Redemption10/12/2026 | 5 mins.This morning, Kim Kardashian finally gives Martin Brundle the F1 grid interview she snubbed back in Monaco. Plus, Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer weighs in on who played his sister best, and Tobey Maguire takes on a wedding job most exes would run from.
☕ Kim Kardashian’s F1 redemption moment with Martin Brundle
☕ Charles Spencer’s verdict on Kristen Stewart’s Diana
☕ Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning faces a tough box office weekend
☕ Tobey Maguire’s surprising role at his ex-wife’s star-studded wedding
☕ The Hacks cast reunite for a very special celebration
☕ Amanda Seyfried reveals why she turned down a TV role
Become a Mamamia subscriber and get an all-access pass to everything we make, including exclusive podcasts and early listening, subscriber-only articles, monthly giveaways and our home workout app, MOVE.
Built to work around your real life, MOVE adapts to whatever season you're in. That's why we've created a brand new collection of feel-good weight workouts, designed for any body, anywhere. No hectic challenges or intimidating gym setups, just simple, easy-to-follow sessions, designed to help you build strength at your own pace.
MOVE is feel-good fitness by Mamamia. For less than a coffee a week, get unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, ranging from five to 45 minutes. Plus, you get unlimited access to everything across Mamamia, including subscriber-exclusive podcast episodes, articles, discounts and giveaways. Get your MOVE goodness here.
Get access to Very Peri, Mamamia's exclusive perimenopause series, for just $59. 25 world-leading experts, over 20 on-demand sessions, available now. We’ve sorted through the noise so you don't have to. Go to veryperi.com.au and join me today. You hot? Same. Buy today and save 40%
THE END BITS
Once you’ve devoured this morning’s celeb stories, get your daily news headlines from The Quicky here.
Support independent women's media
Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. And subscribe to our Youtube channel.
Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... here.
Discover more Mamamia Podcasts here.
CREDITS
Host & Executive Producer: Monisha Iswaran
Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast
Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Real Story Behind Jennifer Lawrence and Kourtney Kardashian’s Ongoing Feud & Two Huge TV Announcements10/12/2026 | 47 mins.Kelly Clarkson has had her very own Pretty Woman moment after calling out a Brooklyn store for allegedly treating her like she couldn’t afford what she wanted to buy. But then the store responded, an animatronic bird named Molly entered the chat, and suddenly the internet wasn’t quite so sure whose side it was on.
Then, two huge announcements have made our TV dreams come true. Crazy Rich Asians is officially returning as a series, while Bridgerton is giving Violet and Edmund their own prequel. We unpack everything we know, the returning stars and our dream casting.
Plus, Jennifer Lawrence and Kourtney Kardashian are feuding, and this one has been seven years in the making. We trace Jennifer’s history as a Kardashian superfan, why Kourtney is furious about her comments, and the surprising detail that might actually make you see Kourtney’s side of the story.
Become a Mamamia subscriber and get an all-access pass to everything we make, including exclusive podcasts and early listening, subscriber-only articles, monthly giveaways and our home workout app, MOVE.
Built to work around your real life, MOVE adapts to whatever season you're in. That's why we've created a brand new collection of feel-good weight workouts, designed for any body, anywhere. No hectic challenges or intimidating gym setups, just simple, easy-to-follow sessions, designed to help you build strength at your own pace.
MOVE is feel-good fitness by Mamamia. For less than a coffee a week, get unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, ranging from five to 45 minutes. Plus, you get unlimited access to everything across Mamamia, including subscriber-exclusive podcast episodes, articles, discounts and giveaways. Get your MOVE goodness here.
Get access to Very Peri, Mamamia's exclusive perimenopause series, for just $59. 25 world-leading experts, over 20 on-demand sessions, available now. We’ve sorted through the noise so you don't have to. Go to veryperi.com.au and join me today. You hot? Same. Buy today and save 40%
THE END BITS
Find and follow us on socials:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespillpodcast/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thespillpod
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thespillpodcast/
Support independent women's media
Want to join the conversation?
Have feedback or a topic you want us to discuss? Send us a voice message or email us at thespill@mamamia.com.auand we’ll get back to you ASAP!
Hosts:
Executive Producer: Monisha Iswaran
Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This morning, Kelly Clarkson gets the full Pretty Woman treatment at a Brooklyn store, and not the fun shopping montage part. Plus, newly unsealed texts between Ryan Reynolds and Colleen Hoover revealed, and Harry Styles shares how one outgoing ex changed the way he lives.
☕ Kelly Clarkson’s real-life Pretty Woman moment
☕ Ryan Reynolds’ unsealed texts to Colleen Hoover
☕ The ex who changed Harry Styles’ life after One Direction
☕ The early verdict on Jessica Chastain’s terrifying new horror
☕ Hilary Duff’s mum friends group chat goes on tour
☕ Rihanna reveals just how much music she’s sitting on
Listen to more on the Hilary Duff & Ashley Tisdale feud here.
Become a Mamamia subscriber and get an all-access pass to everything we make, including exclusive podcasts and early listening, subscriber-only articles, monthly giveaways and our home workout app, MOVE.
Built to work around your real life, MOVE adapts to whatever season you're in. That's why we've created a brand new collection of feel-good weight workouts, designed for any body, anywhere. No hectic challenges or intimidating gym setups, just simple, easy-to-follow sessions, designed to help you build strength at your own pace.
MOVE is feel-good fitness by Mamamia. For less than a coffee a week, get unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, ranging from five to 45 minutes. Plus, you get unlimited access to everything across Mamamia, including subscriber-exclusive podcast episodes, articles, discounts and giveaways. Get your MOVE goodness here.
Get access to Very Peri, Mamamia's exclusive perimenopause series, for just $59. 25 world-leading experts, over 20 on-demand sessions, available now. We’ve sorted through the noise so you don't have to. Go to veryperi.com.au and join me today. You hot? Same. Buy today and save 40%
THE END BITS
Once you’ve devoured this morning’s celeb stories, get your daily news headlines from The Quicky here.
Support independent women's media
Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. And subscribe to our Youtube channel.
Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... here.
Discover more Mamamia Podcasts here.
CREDITS
Host & Executive Producer: Monisha Iswaran
Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast
Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Spill
The Spill is your daily entertainment news fix where we break down the biggest celebrity headlines. Join Laura Brodnik and her cast of expert pals like Em Vernem, Tina Burke and Tina Provis for brutally honest takes on pop culture, plus their recommendations that are actually worth watching. New episodes every weekday at 3pm.Plus we have the latest pop culture headlines every weekday with the latest Morning Tea from Ash London, and on Friday we'll give you the best new TV shows and movies to binge this weekend in our Weekend Watch.Podcast website
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