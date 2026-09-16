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11 episodes
They Murdered His Brother, And Thought He Couldn't Do Anything About It... Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead09/16/2026 | 1 mins.Voyage Media's new audio drama centers on a logistics employee at the Pentagon who discovers his soldier brother was intentionally killed with approval from the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Of Staff, to cover up a sensitive military operation.
With the mentoring of a Ukrainian soldier whose life his brother saved, he sets out to kill them all.
10 episodes. All available to binge right now. If you enjoy movies and TV like Lionness, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer, we're confident you will enjoy Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
An Archeologist, A Killer, And The Thousand Year Old Cult Between Them... BLOOD STONE08/19/2026 | 1 mins.Voyage Media's newest mystery/thriller audio drama is INDIANA JONES meets THE DA VINCI CODE.
An archeologist uncovers an ancient relic that may shed light on her own heritage, unknowingly marking herself for death (by someone closer to her than she could imagine). She's stumbled upon a thousand-year-old cult. They've spent a millennia preparing a superweapon to remake the world in their desired image.
All episodes of Season 1 are available now on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
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- Kelly resolves the love triangle between himself, Rita, and Kaitlin.
The Sound of Home is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Grinelle "Buzz" Desjarlais. Directed by Adam Prince. Starring Kalani Queypo, Kenna Roubicek and Kayla Pitts as Kelly, Kaitlyn, and Rita. Featuring DeLanna Studi as Victoria, Andrew Roa as Aloysius, Danny Kramer as Scott and George Gallagher as Russell.
Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Song lyrics and composition by Michael Stagliano. Written by Michael Stagliano, based on the book SAVING KC by Grinelle Desjarlais.
The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Saving-KC-Grinnell-Desjarlais-ebook/dp/B0BJW67N77?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1
Edited, sound designed, and mixed, by James Scully.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Kelly searches for spiritual clarity, faced with an impossible choice.
The Sound of Home is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Grinelle "Buzz" Desjarlais. Directed by Adam Prince. Starring Kalani Queypo, Kenna Roubicek and Kayla Pitts as Kelly, Kaitlyn, and Rita. Featuring DeLanna Studi as Victoria, Andrew Roa as Aloysius, Danny Kramer as Scott and George Gallagher as Russell.
Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Song lyrics and composition by Michael Stagliano. Written by Michael Stagliano, based on the book SAVING KC by Grinelle Desjarlais.
The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Saving-KC-Grinnell-Desjarlais-ebook/dp/B0BJW67N77?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1
Edited, sound designed, and mixed, by James Scully.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Rita's problems at home affect her relationship with Kelly in unexpected ways.
The Sound of Home is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Grinelle "Buzz" Desjarlais. Directed by Adam Prince. Starring Kalani Queypo, Kenna Roubicek and Kayla Pitts as Kelly, Kaitlyn, and Rita. Featuring DeLanna Studi as Victoria, Andrew Roa as Aloysius, Danny Kramer as Scott and George Gallagher as Russell.
Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Song lyrics and composition by Michael Stagliano. Written by Michael Stagliano, based on the book SAVING KC by Grinelle Desjarlais.
The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Saving-KC-Grinnell-Desjarlais-ebook/dp/B0BJW67N77?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1
Edited, sound designed, and mixed, by James Scully.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now, for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Sound Of Home
A Native American soldier, a prisoner of war, is rescued and returns home, where he becomes an unexpected success as a singer, torn between newfound love with a troubled pop star and lingering feelings for his Native American songwriter ex-girlfriend. Featuring voice work from Kalani Queypo (Into The West) and DeLanna Studi (Reservation Dogs). Based on the novel Saving KC by Buzz Desjarlais: https://www.amazon.com/Saving-KC-Grinnell-Desjarlais-ebook/dp/B0BJW67N77?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1 From Voyage Media, producer of #1 hit audio dramas Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds, Elucidity, and Sanctuary.Podcast website
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The Sound Of Home: Podcasts in Family