A Native American soldier, a prisoner of war, is rescued and returns home, where he becomes an unexpected success as a singer, torn between newfound love with a troubled pop star and lingering feelings for his Native American songwriter ex-girlfriend.

Featuring voice work from Kalani Queypo (Into The West) and DeLanna Studi (Reservation Dogs). Based on the novel Saving KC by Buzz Desjarlais: https://www.amazon.com/Saving-KC-Grinnell-Desjarlais-ebook/dp/B0BJW67N77?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1 From Voyage Media, producer of #1 hit audio dramas Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds, Elucidity, and Sanctuary.